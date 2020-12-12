Josh McDaniels said Cam Newton has ‘certainly been the best option’ at quarterback all season

"Cam knows what we want to try to do to win."

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, greets offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, greets offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
December 12, 2020

It appears offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, like head coach Bill Belichick, believes that Cam Newton should continue to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback going forward.

“Cam’s certainly been the best option for us all year long, since he earned the opportunity in training camp,” McDaniels told reporters Friday.

McDaniels said he understands that when the offense struggles, the attention will often inevitably turn to the quarterback position. In his eyes, there’s a lot more that goes into the overall product than that, and he said QB play is dependent on many other areas.

Newton is 199-of-301 (66 percent) in the air, for 2,172 yards, five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and he has a quarterback rating of 78.9 this season. Even so, McDaniels doesn’t question Newton’s fit or his ability to produce.

Advertisement

“Cam works hard,” McDaniels said. “Cam knows what we want to try to do to win, Right now, there’s a lot of things we can all do better.”

Backup Jarrett Stidham replaced Newton in the fourth quarter Thursday in the Patriots’ 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but Belichick quickly dismissed the notion that the change could be permanent.

McDaniels said the biggest body of work the Patriots can see from Stidham is in practice. In some ways, McDaniels said, Stidham has made the most of his opportunities. In others, there’s still room to grow and areas to “fix and tweak” moving forward.

Stidham is 18-of-33 (54.5 percent) for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions for a QB rating of 56.6 in limited action this season. McDaniels hopes the 24-year-old continues to improve through watching tape and fine-tuning his mechanics.

“He’s certainly made progress in some areas and he’s got room to grow as well,” McDaniels told reporters.

The Patriots are set to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown on being named a 'Bostonian of the Year': 'I'm trying to be a part of this community' December 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian instructs his team.
BC BASKETBALL
3 takeaways from Boston College's 'hurtful and embarrassing' 38-point loss to Syracuse December 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Tristan Thompson is now a member of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson is still out and could miss Celtics' season opener December 12, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will make another Conference Finals appearance in their young careers.
CELTICS
New Celtic Jeff Teague believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are superstars December 12, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Keyontae Johnson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida basketball standout Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court December 12, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Patriots
With playoffs unlikely, fading Patriots have questions at quarterback December 12, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
KYRIE IRVING
'I do not talk to pawns': Kyrie Irving responds to fine for not talking to media December 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Former Red Sox president of baseball operation Dave Dombrowski was hired by the Phillies to the same role.
MLB
Ex-Red Sox exec Dave Dombrowski hired as Phillies' president of baseball operations December 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Jarrett Stidham is still the Patriots' backup quarterback.
Newton vs. Stidham
Bill Belichick was asked again why he's sticking with Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham. Here's what he said. December 11, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick will stay around for Patriots rebuild December 11, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton reacts after throwing a pick-six in Patriots loss to the Rams.
CAM NEWTON
Kenny Young says Cam Newton's body language tipped Rams on play that led to a pick-six December 11, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Cam Newton
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
MLB
Daniel Bard was named NL Comeback Player of the Year December 10, 2020 | 8:27 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
Patriots
Patriots' playoff chances take a major hit in 24-3 loss to Rams December 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski in serious talks to join Phillies, according to report December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM