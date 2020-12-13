Former Patriots executive says fans should trust Bill Belichick starting Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham

"I don’t see Stidham practice. You don’t see Stidham practice."

New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists.
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM

Related Links

Many fans around New England are ready to see the Patriots start Jarrett Stidham over Cam Newton after the team fell to 6-7 on the year with a convincing 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night.

Newton struggled again against the Rams — he was 9-for-16 for 119 yards, and his first-half pick-six on Thursday helped set the tone for New England’s anemic offense. Stidham replaced him with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the game all but decided.

Bill Belichick, however, has no plans to change anything. He tersely informed reporters he had “answered that question for the last time” when a reporter queried him repeatedly on Friday about starting Stidham over Newton. Following Thursday’s loss, Belichick told reporters emphatically multiple times that Newton will continue to start, even though he said he remains high on Stidham going forward.

Advertisement

“Jarrett’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, and he’s done everything he can do,” Belichick said. “I don’t think you can ask any more than that.”

So why won’t Belichick start him? Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi, in an appearance on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria show Friday, said Patriots fans should trust Belichick.

“If the greatest coach in all of football thinks that Cam gives them the best chance to win, and he’s watching practice and I’m not, then I am going to go with the greatest coach in football,” Lombardi said. “Because I don’t see Stidham practice. You don’t see Stidham practice. He knows more than we know when he watches practice. It’s easy for us to say, ‘Go to Stidham.’ That’s the easiest thing to do. But, we have no evidence to say it. It’s just a guess. It’s not based on fact.

“Plus, Cam has a presence in that locker room that the players respect him, whether we think he’s played good or not, they respect him. They admire him and he leads the team. You make one move, it’s just not as easy as — it’s not a hockey shift, and we’re going to move the lines. It has more antennas to it and more tentacles to it, and you have to answer those questions.”

Advertisement

Newton was asked about potentially losing his starting role after Thursday’s game.

“That’s not my call,” Newton said. “I’m just doing what I’m asked, with the mentality of getting better, and that’s what I keep planning on doing.”

The Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant discussed Brooklyn's offense on Instagram Live.
Celtics
Kevin Durant doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving's plan to post up eight times per game December 13, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady (12) congratulates Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith.
NFL
Tom Brady helps boost Buccaneers' playoff chances with win over Vikings December 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins December 13, 2020 | 4:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Matthew Hinton
Media
How Jamie Erdahl came through under pressure during the Alabama-LSU game December 13, 2020 | 2:48 PM
College Sports
Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical, stable condition after collapsing during game December 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MLS CUP
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0 December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller kicks an extra point Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game December 12, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Real Estate
Cam Newton reportedly sells his Charlotte condo to LaMelo Ball December 12, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, greets offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game.
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels said Cam Newton has 'certainly been the best option' at QB all season December 12, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown on being named a 'Bostonian of the Year': 'I'm trying to be a part of this community' December 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian instructs his team.
BC BASKETBALL
3 takeaways from Boston College's 'hurtful and embarrassing' 38-point loss to Syracuse December 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Tristan Thompson is now a member of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson is still out and could miss Celtics' season opener December 12, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will make another Conference Finals appearance in their young careers.
CELTICS
New Celtic Jeff Teague believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are superstars December 12, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Keyontae Johnson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida basketball standout Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court December 12, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Patriots
With playoffs unlikely, fading Patriots have questions at quarterback December 12, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Dave Dombrowski has been with the Red Sox for four years.
MLB
New Phillies boss Dave Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild December 11, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
KYRIE IRVING
'I do not talk to pawns': Kyrie Irving responds to fine for not talking to media December 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Former Red Sox president of baseball operation Dave Dombrowski was hired by the Phillies to the same role.
MLB
Ex-Red Sox exec Dave Dombrowski hired as Phillies' president of baseball operations December 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Jarrett Stidham is still the Patriots' backup quarterback.
Newton vs. Stidham
Bill Belichick was asked again why he's sticking with Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham. Here's what he said. December 11, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick will stay around for Patriots rebuild December 11, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton reacts after throwing a pick-six in Patriots loss to the Rams.
CAM NEWTON
Kenny Young says Cam Newton's body language tipped Rams on play that led to a pick-six December 11, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Cam Newton
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM