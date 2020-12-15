Where the Patriots fit into a crowded AFC playoff picture

The Patriots are a longshot entering Week 15, but they could still make some noise and disrupt things for others.

Timothy T Ludwig
Josh Allen and the Bills could catch the Steelers for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
December 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM

Related Links

Kansas City is flying high, Pittsburgh is stumbling, and Buffalo is nearing its first division title since 1995. How does the rest of the AFC field stack up? Just how easy is Baltimore’s stretch-drive schedule? And what does New England have to do to keep its postseason dream alive? Keeping in mind there are seven available playoff spots this year, here’s a snapshot of where the AFC playoff picture stands as of Tuesday.

1. Chiefs (12-1)

Remaining schedule: at Saints (10-3), vs. Falcons (4-9), vs. Chargers (4-9)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 18-21 (.462)

The skinny: Hard not to be impressed with the state of the Chiefs. They looked like they were disinterested at times in the early going Sunday against Miami, but flipped a switch and ended up winning relatively easily. Not sure what sort of impact home field will have in the playoffs this year, but at this point, it’ll be a surprise if the AFC title game is anywhere other than Arrowhead again this January.

Patriots’ perspective: Kansas City gave New England an early holiday present with the blowout of the Dolphins, allowing the Patriots to creep a little closer in the wild-card race.

2. Steelers (11-2)

Advertisement

Remaining schedule: at Bengals (2-10-1), vs. Colts (9-4), at Browns (9-4)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 20-18-1 (.513)

The skinny: This is getting dicey. Pittsburgh has lost back-to-back games after an 11-0 start, and could be in real danger of losing the second seed. The Steelers should be thankful they have the Bengals this coming week, which should give them an opportunity to regroup. But there are still questions that need to be answered between now and the start of the playoffs.

Patriots’ perspective: At this point, it looks like none of Pittsburgh’s remaining games will impact New England’s schedule.

3. Bills (10-3)

Remaining schedule: at Broncos (5-8), at Patriots (6-7), vs. Dolphins (8-5)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 19-20 (.487)

The skinny: Buffalo is definitely for real. The Bills are nearing their first division title since 1995, which means that when it comes to the AFC East, the Patriots could be reduced to the role of potential spoiler. Considering how Buffalo is playing and the continued struggles of the Steelers, the Bills could be in the mix for the No. 2 seed if they can take care of business.

Patriots’ perspective: New England could still throw them for a loop with an upset next week in Foxborough. If I’m the Patriots, I’m interested in doing everything I can to make sure Buffalo has something to play for heading into the final week of the season — if the Bills don’t have to play their starters in that one and Miami has something on the line, that could theoretically impact New England’s playoff chances.

4. Titans (9-4)

Advertisement

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions (5-8), at Packers (10-3), at Texans (4-9)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 19-20 (.487)

The skinny: Tennessee has one more sizable challenge in Green Bay. Regardless of what happens there, the Titans’ ceiling figures to be at least 11 wins.

Patriots’ perspective: Tennessee’s schedule doesn’t look like it’ll impact New England the rest of the way.

5. Browns (9-4)

Remaining schedule: at Giants (5-8), vs. Jets (0-13), vs. Steelers (11-2)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 16-23 (.410)

The skinny: Cleveland was so very close, but for the Browns, Monday’s crushing loss made them look like a team that isn’t quite there just yet. At the same time, they still have a shot at the AFC North if they win out and Pittsburgh keeps stumbling. That could make the regular-season finale against the Steelers worth watching.

Patriots’ perspective: A Browns’ win would have really given New England a boost, but Cleveland’s slate the rest of the way shouldn’t have an impact on the Patriots. Bottom line? Kevin Stefanski is off Bill Belichick’s Christmas card list.

6. Colts (9-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans (4-9), at Steelers (11-2), vs. Jaguars (1-12)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 16-23 (.410)

The skinny: Indy is one of those teams stuck in the middle — not quite good enough to challenge the KC-Pittsburgh-Buffalo combo, but with that schedule, they’re still realistically eyeing 11 wins and a wild-card berth.

Patriots’ perspective: No remaining Colts’ games figure to play a role in the Patriots’ playoff chase.

7. Dolphins (8-5)

Advertisement

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots (6-7), at Raiders (7-6), at Bills (10-3)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-16 (.590)

The skinny: The Dolphins did a nice job responding to Kansas City’s outburst, but Miami was just overmatched. If Miami can hold on and Tua Tagovailoa keeps the starting job the next few weeks, he has a chance to be the lone rookie quarterback to start an AFC playoff game this year. That regular-season finale against Buffalo is looking less and less important with each week.

Patriots’ perspective: It’s still a long shot — and New England would have to climb over the Ravens and Raiders to get there, which is almost impossible after Monday night — but the Patriots could still theoretically surpass Miami. New England needs the Dolphins to lose two of their remaining three games to have a chance.

IN THE HUNT

8. Ravens (8-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars (1-12), at Giants (5-8), at Bengals (2-10-1)

Games against teams .500 or better: 0

Opponents’ record: 8-30-1 (.205)

The skinny: Baltimore survived in dramatic fashion Monday night, with Lamar Jackson returning to the field in the fourth quarter to lead the Ravens back. After that ugly three-game slide, Baltimore has won two in a row. Two different teams, two different years, but it’s worth mentioning that the 2012 Ravens lost three straight late in that season before going on an epic run that culminated in a Super Bowl title.

Patriots’ perspective: If you’re the Patriots, you could have talked yourself into thinking there was a chance you could have found a way past Baltimore if the Browns had hung on Monday night. But now, the Ravens’ pillowy-soft schedule down the stretch might ultimately be what dooms the Patriots’ playoff chances. The Ravens are inconsistent, but those three layups could be just the escort to the postseason that Baltimore needs.

9. Raiders (7-6)

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers (4-9), vs. Dolphins (8-5), at Broncos (5-8)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 17-22 (.436)

The skinny: No faith at all in the Raiders, who beat the Chiefs but were blown out by the Falcons. Given that track record, Las Vegas could end up 10-6 or 7-9 and I wouldn’t be surprised either way.

Patriots’ perspective: New England has to like the fact that it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders, but Las Vegas’ inconsistency leaves them a bit of a mystery. Ultimately, I still believe the Patriots will end up ahead of the Raiders between now and the end of the season — it’s just a matter of how it happens.

10. Patriots (6-7)

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins (8-5), vs. Bills (10-3), vs. Jets (0-13).

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 18-21 (.462)

The skinny: I want to believe New England will bounce back from the ghastly loss to the Rams and at least throw a wrench into Miami’s playoff push. However, the fact they have lost seven of the last nine December/January games they’ve played in South Florida tempers my overall enthusiasm a bit.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL AFC East

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jaylen Brown was named a Bostonian of the Year.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown implores public to contact representatives to help curb 'racist surveillance' December 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Lamar Jackson
NFL
Lamar Jackson insisted he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce' during Monday Night Football December 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he doesn't want to start Jarrett Stidham. Here's why he should reconsider. December 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Hunter Renfroe things to know
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox signing Hunter Renfroe December 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
NFL
NFL says it won't be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine December 15, 2020 | 2:28 AM
Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet again on Tuesday.
CELTICS
10 things to watch as Celtics open preseason vs. 76ers December 14, 2020 | 10:53 PM
MLB
Indians owner says name won't change in 2021 December 14, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Kyrie Irving broke his self-imposed media silence on Monday.
KYRIE IRVING
Here's why Kyrie Irving didn't speak to the media to start the season December 14, 2020 | 6:50 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Patriots aren't considering playing both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham December 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
What Hunter Renfroe had to say about signing with the Red Sox December 14, 2020 | 3:16 PM
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
MLB
New England's place in an 'insulting' history of the Cleveland baseball team's nickname December 14, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
Red Sox sign outfielder Hunter Renfroe December 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton defended Josh McDaniels's play-calling, admitted Patriots' record 'extremely frustrating' December 14, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum Height
Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown joke about new claim regarding Jayson Tatum's height December 14, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Charles Krupa
Media
Abby Chin is returning to NBC Sports Boston December 14, 2020 | 9:08 AM
NFL
Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers December 14, 2020 | 1:23 AM
Members of the Cleveland Indians wear uniforms featuring mascot Chief Wahoo as they stand on the field for the national anthem before a game in 2017.
Name change
Cleveland’s baseball team will drop its Indians team name December 13, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Joke
FANTASY FOOLED
Raiders running back fooled fantasy football players with pregame message December 13, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Payton Pritchard was back to practice on Sunday after popping his finger out of place Saturday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Payton Pritchard practiced one day after popping his finger out of place December 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
PATRIOTS
Peter King discussed the Patriots' quarterback options beyond the 2020 season December 13, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Here's why Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics December 13, 2020 | 7:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists.
IN BILL WE TRUST?
Mike Lombardi says fans should trust Bill Belichick starting Cam Newton December 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant discussed Brooklyn's offense on Instagram Live.
Celtics
Kevin Durant doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving's plan to post up eight times per game December 13, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady (12) congratulates Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith.
NFL
Tom Brady helps boost Buccaneers' playoff chances with win over Vikings December 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins December 13, 2020 | 4:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Matthew Hinton
Media
How Jamie Erdahl came through under pressure during the Alabama-LSU game December 13, 2020 | 2:48 PM
College Sports
Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical, stable condition after collapsing during game December 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MLS CUP
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0 December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller kicks an extra point Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game December 12, 2020 | 9:10 PM