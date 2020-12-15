Bill Belichick says he doesn’t want to start Jarrett Stidham. Here’s why he should reconsider.

Two reasons why New England should start Jarrett Stidham to finish out the season.

New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench.
New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
December 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM

COMMENTARY

Talking about who the New England Patriots should be starting at quarterback in recent weeks has become a very touchy subject.

On one side of the aisle, you have those who believe that the struggles of the New England offense don’t rest on the shoulders of Cam Newton, and instead are due to the lack of talent that Newton has to work with.

On the other side, you have those that are calling for Newton to be benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. After all, throwing for five touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 78.9 passer rating is nowhere near acceptable for an NFL starting quarterback.

Advertisement

Related Links

As with many hot button topics in the Boston media market, the debate over whether Newton should be benched requires far more nuance than many are willing to give it.

Both sides have points: Newton does not have even a league-average supporting cast around him. It’s hard to have success for any quarterback when your No. 1 wide receiver is an undrafted second-year player and you lack a capable receiving tight end.

But Newton deserves fault too for what has gone on this season. He has yet to look comfortable in the New England offense, and has struggled at various points this season. Newton has thrown for 272 yards in the last three games total, and since the Patriots’ Week 9 win against the Jets, has a completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) of -0.3, which is 20th among NFL quarterbacks.

The debate over starting Stidham does not center around performance though. It has to do with preparing this team for the future, one that may not have Newton in it past this season. Here are two reasons why New England should start Stidham to finish out the season.

Evaluating the team’s need for a quarterback

Can the Patriots win a Super Bowl with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback?

Yes.

Are the Patriots going to have a Super Bowl-caliber roster around Newton, especially on offense, as soon as next year?

That’s less likely.

Because New England’s window to contend is likely getting smaller, Newton, at 31 years old, may not be the best fit for this team in 2021 and beyond. Giving those reps to a young quarterback, whether that be Stidham, or a rookie next year, may be the better long-term route to take.

Advertisement

By starting Stidham, the team can get a sense for if the second-year quarterback has any real potential as a starter in this league.

“But…11 percent of Jarrett Stidham’s pass attempts have ended in an interception! He’s not good!”

Those that criticize Stidham’s ball security have a point, as that is something he has to improve on. But the game situation also has to be taken into account when evaluating Stidham.

It’s hard to get a good read on a young quarterback when he’s coming in late in a blowout game, in which pass rushers can pin their ears back and get after the QB in obvious passing situations.

Stidham deserves the chance to show what he can do as a starter, with at least a full week of preparation under his belt. He has yet to get that opportunity in his career.

Newton might not want to return next season, even if the Patriots want him back.

And could you blame him, with the lack of weapons he’s had to work with this season? Seriously, New England has arguably the worst skill position talent of any NFL team this year. It’s that bad.

Now, the Patriots have a lot of cap space to work with this offseason, and there are several top-flight wide receivers that will be free agents this offseason. They could bring in someone like Allen Robinson, and hope that a Newton-Allen Robinson pairing would do wonders next season.

But the team also needs to be ready for a scenario where Newton leaves as a free agent himself this offseason. Newton hasn’t given any signals publicly about re-signing with the team, and New England has to at least consider a world in which Newton signs with another team after this season.

Advertisement

If Newton leaves, the Patriots will need to make another move at quarterback in the offseason. Starting Stidham for a couple of games to end the season will give the team an idea whether they have the answer internally, or whether they need to focus on finding a solution either in the draft or in free agency.

Now, of course, this is somewhat of a moot discussion at this point, as Bill Belichick definitively stated after the Rams game, “Cam’s our quarterback,” heading into New England’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

But a loss for the Patriots at Miami would mathematically eliminate New England from playoff contention, removing one more reason for Belichick to keep Newton as his starting QB. At that point, there is virtually no downside to playing the kids, at several positions, and getting a head start on evaluating the roster for next year.

Belichick has often shown a forward-thinking approach when it comes to his roster management throughout the years. Starting Stidham would fit with that mindset, and with each loss this team accrues, becomes the more obvious choice.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Jarrett Stidham Cam Newton Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Hunter Renfroe things to know
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox signing Hunter Renfroe December 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
NFL
NFL says it won't be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine December 15, 2020 | 2:28 AM
Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet again on Tuesday.
CELTICS
10 things to watch as Celtics open preseason vs. 76ers December 14, 2020 | 10:53 PM
MLB
Indians owner says name won't change in 2021 December 14, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Kyrie Irving broke his self-imposed media silence on Monday.
KYRIE IRVING
Here's why Kyrie Irving didn't speak to the media to start the season December 14, 2020 | 6:50 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Patriots aren't considering playing both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham December 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
What Hunter Renfroe had to say about signing with the Red Sox December 14, 2020 | 3:16 PM
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
MLB
New England's place in an 'insulting' history of the Cleveland baseball team's nickname December 14, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
Red Sox sign outfielder Hunter Renfroe December 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton defended Josh McDaniels's play-calling, admitted Patriots' record 'extremely frustrating' December 14, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum Height
Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown joke about new claim regarding Jayson Tatum's height December 14, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Charles Krupa
Media
Abby Chin is returning to NBC Sports Boston December 14, 2020 | 9:08 AM
NFL
Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers December 14, 2020 | 1:23 AM
Members of the Cleveland Indians wear uniforms featuring mascot Chief Wahoo as they stand on the field for the national anthem before a game in 2017.
Name change
Cleveland’s baseball team will drop its Indians team name December 13, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Joke
FANTASY FOOLED
Raiders running back fooled fantasy football players with pregame message December 13, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Payton Pritchard was back to practice on Sunday after popping his finger out of place Saturday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Payton Pritchard practiced one day after popping his finger out of place December 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
PATRIOTS
Peter King discussed the Patriots' quarterback options beyond the 2020 season December 13, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Here's why Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics December 13, 2020 | 7:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists.
IN BILL WE TRUST?
Mike Lombardi says fans should trust Bill Belichick starting Cam Newton December 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant discussed Brooklyn's offense on Instagram Live.
Celtics
Kevin Durant doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving's plan to post up eight times per game December 13, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady (12) congratulates Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith.
NFL
Tom Brady helps boost Buccaneers' playoff chances with win over Vikings December 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins December 13, 2020 | 4:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Matthew Hinton
Media
How Jamie Erdahl came through under pressure during the Alabama-LSU game December 13, 2020 | 2:48 PM
College Sports
Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical, stable condition after collapsing during game December 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MLS CUP
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0 December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller kicks an extra point Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game December 12, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Real Estate
Cam Newton reportedly sells his Charlotte condo to LaMelo Ball December 12, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, greets offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game.
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels said Cam Newton has 'certainly been the best option' at QB all season December 12, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown on being named a 'Bostonian of the Year': 'I'm trying to be a part of this community' December 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM