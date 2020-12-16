N’Keal Harry’s trainer says Cam Newton’s inaccuracy has held back receiver’s development

"It’s a big deal coming from Tom Brady to Cam Newton."

N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season –Maddie Meyer/Getty Image
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 16, 2020 | 2:27 PM

When the Patriots drafted N’Keal Harry in 2019 with the 32nd pick in the first round, expectations were that he would become the type of playmaker New England’s offense greatly needed.

Now in his second season, Harry hasn’t been able to provide the type of production of other wide receivers taken in the same draft.

A number of factors are potentially responsible for Harry not reaching the full heights of his potential, but a person with a particularly good vantage point recently weighed in on the question.

Rischad Whitfield, a trainer who has worked with several NFL players — including Harry — to improve their footwork, thinks part of the issue has been at quarterback for the Patriots.

“We’ve got a new quarterback. We’ve got to put some of that [expletive] on Cam,” Whitfield told Henry McKenna in a recent interview with Patriots Wire. “Cam hasn’t been the most accurate this year. Like if [N’Keal] had Tom Brady, Tom Brady would’ve fed him. But we’re back there with Cam and Cam’s getting acclimated to the offense, too.”

“It’s a big deal coming from Tom Brady to Cam Newton.”

Noting that Newton’s “biggest issue is mechanics,” Whitfield said that he’s “not sure what happened.”

So far in the 2020 season, Harry has 29 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. Newton, as Patriots starting quarterback, has struggled to throw the ball. The former NFL MVP has just five touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

After the initial story with the interview from Whitfield was published, he took to Twitter to refute it, insisting he was misquoted. In reply, McKenna stood by the accuracy of his reporting.

The Patriots are currently 6-7, and face the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. with New England’s slim playoff hopes on the line.

TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

