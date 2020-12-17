Bill Belichick’s recent chat with Sean McVay went very differently than their Super Bowl talk

"You killed us."

Sean McVay and Bill Belichick speak before Super Bowl LIII.
Sean McVay and Bill Belichick speak before Super Bowl LIII. –David J. Phillip/AP File Photo
By
, Sports Producer
December 17, 2020 | 1:58 PM

When Bill Belichick and Sean McVay’s teams clashed in Super Bowl LIII, the longtime Patriots head coach got the best of the young Rams head coach.

In a regular-season rematch of that game last Thursday, the Rams bulldozed the Patriots, 24-3, and effectively eradicated their already-bleak chances of making the playoffs.

After the game, in a video captured by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the 68-year-old Belichick is shown praising the 34-year-old McVay for the way his team performed.

“Great job. You killed us,” Belichick said. “You had a great plan. You’ve got a good team.”

McVay thanked him and said he appreciated the kind words.

This result was a stark contrast from the Super Bowl meeting in 2019, when the Patriots won a 13-3 game that McVay recently called “very humbling.”

Before that matchup, the two coaches met at midfield and shared how much they admire each other.

“Like you know, man, so much respect for you,” McVay said, prompting a “likewise” from Belichick.

Belichick then said it was “kinda interesting” to study the Rams in the two weeks prior to the Super Bowl and that the Rams had “done a lot of good stuff.” McVay said the “feelings are mutual.”

“The way that you guys are able to shift your identity, and really still be able to figure it out, week in and week out, it’s unbelievable, man,” McVay said. “It’s really a credit to you guys. So much respect.”

Belichick then ended the conversation and said he looked forward to catching up in the offseason, and McVay closed by saying: “You’re what’s right about coaching.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Bill Belichick

