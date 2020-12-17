4 things to know about the Miami Dolphins, who are fighting for a playoff berth

Though the teams are in different spots, Brian Flores doesn't believe the script has flipped this season.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Brian Flores will lead the Dolphins into Sunday's home game against the Patriots.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Brian Flores will lead the Dolphins into Sunday's home game against the Patriots. –Doug Murray/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
December 17, 2020 | 6:17 PM

Typically this time of year, the Patriots are trying to lock up another AFC East title while the Miami Dolphins are sputtering to the finish line amid another fruitless season.

This year, though the teams haven’t done a complete 180, they certainly find themselves in different positions than they often have the past few decades heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. clash.

New England is 6-7 and needs to win out and get a heap of help to have a shot to make the playoffs. Miami is 8-5 and can control its own destiny in the final three games.

Here’s what to know about the Dolphins, who feature a familiar head coach, an intriguing quarterback, and a ballhawk who’s quickly becoming a household name.

Brian Flores doesn’t believe the teams have “flipped roles.”

Advertisement

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who played at Boston College and spent 15 seasons with the Patriots, is now in his second year with Miami.

He’s helped engineer a turnaround that has the Dolphins in contention for an AFC Wild Card spot.

Last year, Miami sputtered to a 5-11 record and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Dolphins have only made the postseason once (2016) since they won the AFC East in 2009, and ESPN’s NFL Playoff Predictor currently gives them a 30.2 percent chance to curb that trend.

“We’re in a position where we get to play some meaningful games and that’s good, but in order to take advantage of them, we can’t be thinking three, four, five weeks ahead,” Flores told reporters.

If the Dolphins beat the Patriots on Sunday and the Las Vegas Raiders next week, they suddenly have a 75.9 percent chance to get in – even if they lose to the Buffalo Bills to end the season. 

They’re 3.5-point home favorites for this game, but Flores knows he’ll be in for a challenge against the Patriots – who beat Miami, 21-11, back in Week 1. Though the Patriots have a 2 percent chance to make the playoffs, Flores knows that number won’t affect the way Bill Belichick and Co. prepare in the slightest.

Advertisement

When asked if Flores finds it odd that the Patriots and Dolphins have “flipped roles,” Flores quickly dismissed that notion.

“I don’t think we’ve really flipped roles,” he said. “I think they’re trying to win one game and we’re trying to win one game. That’s where we’re at and that’s kind of our thought process, and I’m sure – actually, I know – that that’s what they’re saying in their building. I could see how people could think that it’s flipped, but for us, it’s a one-game season. It’s the same for them.”

Tua Tagovailoa has provided a lift.

After starting the season 1-3, the Dolphins ripped off five straight wins to move to 6-3.

They earned statement victories over three strong NFC West teams in the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals in that span, then they beat the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, and lost to the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs to move to 8-5.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 8 against the Rams, has been a catalyst along the way. The No. 5 pick in the draft has thrown nine touchdown passes compared to just one interception and has posted a 4-2 record as a starter.

“When you’re genuinely and authentically and sincerely trying to do what’s best for the team, as a leader you have peace making the decisions you make, and that was the case going with Tua,” Flores said.

Advertisement

It hasn’t all been rosy, though, as backup Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him late in the Broncos game and nearly orchestrated a comeback. The Dolphins went back to Tagovailoa the next game, and he threw for nearly 300 yards in a win over the Bengals.

An explosive dual-threat quarterback from the University of Alabama, Tagovailoa is trying to become the first rookie QB to beat the Patriots since 2013. He said he grew up watching the Patriots play in Super Bowls and has seen Belichick a lot over the years at Alabama because of Belichick’s friendship with coach Nick Saban.

“I know that there’s going to be a lot of challenges that his defense has to offer our offense and we just have to be prepared this week for those,” Tagovailoa told reporters.

They’re limited offensively at the moment.

Outside of Tagovailoa, the Dolphins rely on wide receiver DeVante Parker, tight end Mike Gesicki, and running back Myles Gaskin offensively.

Parker is currently questionable due to a hamstring injury, Gesicki is questionable with a shoulder injury, and Gaskin is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game. 

A steady, dependable player, Parker leads the team with 56 receptions and 677 yards and has four touchdowns. 

Gesicki, who didn’t participate in practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, has four touchdown grabs in Miami’s last three games – including two against the Chiefs a week ago before he left with a shoulder injury. On the season, he has 44 catches for 602 yards and a team-high six TDs. 

Belichick praised Gesicki for his receiving skills, noting that he’s really more of a big receiver than a true tight end.

“He’s got good quickness, obviously good length, good hands, an instinctive receiver that knows how to get open and can make good catches in tight coverage with his length and his hands,” Belichick said.

In Gaskin’s absence, and with backup Salvon Ahmed limited, running backs DeAndre Washington and Matt Breida and pass-catchers Lynn Bowden Jr. and Malcolm Perry could see an increased role.

The Dolphins are averaging an NFL-worst 3.6 yards per rush as a team and are 27th overall in yards per game (323.4).

Xavien Howard is flying under the radar.

Defensively, there are some familiar faces in leadership roles for the Dolphins.

Linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy and strong safety Eric Rowe, all former Patriots, are in the top six in tackles on the Dolphins. Roberts (chest) and Van Noy (hip) are both questionable for this game.

Xavien Howard, a high-flying cornerback, is someone to keep an eye on Sunday. He’s recorded an interception in each of the Dolphins’ last five games, including a ridiculous one-handed grab against the Chiefs, and he currently leads the NFL with nine picks on the year.

If he gets at least one more in three games, he’ll become the first player in 13 years to reach double digits. Howard, a fifth-year pro from Baylor University, has established himself as one of the best playmakers in the NFL.

“I fly under the radar,” Howard told reporters. “For sure.”

Linebacker Jerome Baker (team-high 90 tackles) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (team-high eight sacks) are two other contributors.

The Patriots, who are fifth in the NFL with 147.5 rushing yards per game, are 53-3 since 2000 when a player rushes for 100-plus yards. Miami is 22nd in the NFL with 120.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Michael Dwyer
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC tight end Hunter Long declares for the NFL Draft December 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Sean McVay and Bill Belichick speak before Super Bowl LIII.
NFL
Bill Belichick’s recent chat with Sean McVay went very differently than their Super Bowl talk December 17, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
CELEBS
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were reportedly spotted at a Boston restaurant December 17, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mark LoMoglio
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians's latest comments on Tom Brady show a change in tone December 17, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Devin McCourty has now been nominated for the NFL's Man of the Year four times.
Patriots
Devin McCourty wants another Patriot to be nominated for NFL's 'Man of the Year' award December 17, 2020 | 7:31 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after leading the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams.
CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
Joe Andruzzi wanted to 'smack the smile' off Tom Brady's face December 16, 2020 | 11:05 PM
MLB
MLB tells managers to expect on-time spring training start December 16, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum says he added muscle this offseason.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum says he's added 10 pounds: 'I'm not 19 anymore' December 16, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
POLICE REFORM
Celtics players call for Gov. Baker to end facial recognition surveillance December 16, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his team as forward Jayson Tatum waits to inbound the ball.
CELTICS
What oddsmakers are predicting for the Celtics this upcoming season December 16, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Gordon Hayward suffered yet another injury.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward suffers avulsion fracture in finger December 16, 2020 | 5:32 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL owners delay decision on 17-game regular season December 16, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Jeff Hafley guided the Eagles to a 6-5 record this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
A look inside one of the most highly regarded recruiting classes in BC football history December 16, 2020 | 3:50 PM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
N'Keal Harry's trainer says Cam Newton's inaccuracy has held back receiver's development December 16, 2020 | 2:27 PM
It’s student meets teacher when Brian Flores (left) returns to Gillette this weekend.
Patriots
How Brian Flores's record stacks up against other Bill Belichick head coaching disciples December 16, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Manny Ramirez Australia Sydney
Red Sox
'There's no way this guy is 48': Manny Ramirez praised ahead of Australian Baseball League debut December 16, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Payton Pritchard made his Celtics debut on Tuesday.
Celtics
Celtics rookies Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith show flashes December 16, 2020 | 6:32 AM
NBC Sports Boston honored late Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn on Tuesday.
TOMMY POINTS
Tommy Heinsohn honored during Celtics broadcast with tribute video, postgame 'Tommy Award' December 15, 2020 | 11:28 PM
The Celtics opened preseason play against the Sixers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from the Celtics' preseason loss to the 76ers December 15, 2020 | 10:37 PM
NFL
NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason December 15, 2020 | 8:48 PM
Daniel Theis will miss tonight's game against the Sixers.
CELTICS
Celtics are without Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis vs. 76ers December 15, 2020 | 6:58 PM
The Patriots play the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of a game at an empty Gillette Stadium.
NFL
COVID-19 has sparked a unique trend in NFL results this season December 15, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Wellesley High School varsity girls basketball coach Dwayne Powell, junior varsity coach Matt Buckheit, and assistant varsity coach Shantell Jeter speak to players at the beginning of the first day of practice Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
How the COVID-19 pandemic will affect high school sports in Massachusetts this winter December 15, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manny Ramirez Curt Schilling
Sports Q
Who would you vote for on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot? December 15, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
Celtics
Chad Finn: After just 79 days, the Celtics are back. Here's what to expect. December 15, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Alex Menendez
NFL
Nickelodeon to air slime-filled coverage of NFL playoff game in January December 15, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Timothy T Ludwig
Patriots
Where the Patriots fit into a crowded AFC playoff picture December 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Jaylen Brown was named a Bostonian of the Year.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown implores public to contact representatives to help curb 'racist surveillance' December 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Lamar Jackson
NFL
Lamar Jackson insisted he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce' during Monday Night Football December 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he doesn't want to start Jarrett Stidham. Here's why he should reconsider. December 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM