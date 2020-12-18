Morning sports update: Bart Scott compared the Patriots offense to a ‘scout team’ facing Dolphins defense

"This is going to be like a week off. This is going to be like going against the scout team."

Cam Dolphins
Cam Newton and the Patriots playing the Dolphins in Week 1. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 18, 2020 | 10:57 AM

The Patriots are preparing to face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday at 1 p.m. Though the weather is projected to be almost 80 degrees at kickoff time, New England prepared for the game with a practice in the snow on Thursday.

Despite the 11 inches of new snow in Foxborough, Bill Belichick said the team had a “good, productive day” and is “ready to go.”

Bart Scott doesn’t buy the Belichick-rookie quarterback narrative: With the Patriots-Dolphins matchup on Sunday, Bill Belichick gets another opportunity to face a rookie quarterback. Historically, the Patriots’ coach has dominated first-year signal-callers, with New England’s recent 45-0 win over the Chargers with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert as an example.

Advertisement

Yet not everyone believes it’s down to Belichick’s game-planning. Speaking on ESPN morning program “Get Up!”, former Jets and Ravens linebacker Bart Scott explained why he thinks it’s more circumstantial than tactical.

“When you have numbers, you can push whatever narrative you want,” Scott began after hearing about the Patriots’ historic success against rookies. “The reality is most times when a team has a rookie quarterback starting, it’s because they’re the best player on the team. You think about they’re usually on a team that picked low in the draft, and they have a horrible team. I remember going against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady with Mark Sanchez, didn’t matter. You know why? Because he was on a good football team.”

Sanchez, drafted by the Jets in 2009, won his second career NFL start against the Patriots (and went on to defeat them in a playoff game a season later).

Looking at the current matchup, Scott noted that he likes Miami’s chances.

“Tua Tagovailoa is on a good football team,” said Scott, “so I don’t think he’s going to have any problem looking at the team, looking at the tape in which the Patriots represented themselves against the Rams the previous week.”

Advertisement

Alongside the Dolphins offense vs. the Patriots defense is the opposite matchup, with the Miami defense facing Cam Newton and the New England offense. Scott views Miami’s close-fought loss against the Chiefs in Week 14 — in which they intercepted Patrick Mahomes three times — as a favorable indicator,

“You think about [the Dolphins’] secondary went blow-for-blow against the best, arguably the number one offense in the game,” said Scott of facing Kansas City. “This is going to be like a week off. This is going to be like going against the scout team. Cam Newton has a 78 QBR, 10 interceptions. I’m not worried about anything that the Patriots offense has to present to the Miami Dolphins defense.

“Flores understands all of the Jedi mind tricks that Bill has,” Scott said, using Star Wars terminology. “We understand [Belichick] is a Sith Lord, but he’s out of moves. He has no more moves on the chessboard, and it’s time for Miami to claim their stake, and say, ‘You know what? This is our division now. We have a much better than you have.'”

Trivia: The Celtics selected Paul Pierce 10th overall in the 1998 NBA draft. Who was the first pick in that year’s draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He ended up playing his final NBA game with the Celtics in 2007.

More from Boston.com:

Marcus Mariota stepped in at quarterback for the Raiders on Thursday: Las Vegas ultimately lost the game, but the former second overall pick showed flashes of his talent.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie: The 11-year-old already has a swing similar to his father’s, and has reportedly inherited some of his trash-talking too.

On this day: In 2014, the Celtics traded point guard Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks along with Dwight Powell in exchange for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright, a 2016 first-round pick (used to select Guerschon Yabusele), and a 2016 second-round pick (used to select Demetrius Jackson). Boston was also given a $13 million trade exception.

As a self-contained trade, it was monumental in terms of being a tone shift for the Celtics. Rondo, so often the part of trade rumors, was finally dealt, officially bringing an older era of Boston basketball to a close. As the final remaining member of the 2007-2008 title-winning team, Rondo’s exit cleared the stage for new team leadership and direction.

In a larger sense, the trade was another stepping stone for Danny Ainge’s effort to stockpile talent and possible trade assets. Crowder, for example, would fit in perfectly with Brad Stevens’ style of basketball, contributing to multiple playoff runs before being traded in the 2017 blockbuster to acquire Kyrie Irving.

Rondo trade 2014

Daily highlight: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, on top of fighting off the field to help organize free meals for children in England, is also a prolific goal-scorer. He applied the finish after a well-worked sequence of passes in a 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Trivia answer: Michael Olowokandi

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Justin Herbert and Hunter Henry celebrate after defeating the Raiders.
NFL
Raiders fall in overtime to Chargers December 18, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game December 18, 2020 | 8:32 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton isn't sure whether it's good the Patriots already played Miami December 17, 2020 | 9:58 PM
The Houston Rockets have reportedly expanded their potential trade search for James Harden.
Celtics
Report: Rockets have expanded James Harden trade talks beyond his desired destinations December 17, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Jarrett Stidham reportedly did not stand out to the Patriots last week.
PATRIOTS
Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham was viewed as 'relief pitcher' vs. Rams December 17, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Brian Flores will lead the Dolphins into Sunday's home game against the Patriots.
PATRIOTS-DOLPHINS
4 things to know about the Miami Dolphins, who are fighting for a playoff berth December 17, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Michael Dwyer
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC tight end Hunter Long declares for the NFL Draft December 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Sean McVay and Bill Belichick speak before Super Bowl LIII.
NFL
Bill Belichick’s recent chat with Sean McVay went very differently than their Super Bowl talk December 17, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
CELEBS
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were reportedly spotted at a Boston restaurant December 17, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mark LoMoglio
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians's latest comments on Tom Brady show a change in tone December 17, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Devin McCourty has now been nominated for the NFL's Man of the Year four times.
Patriots
Devin McCourty wants another Patriot to be nominated for NFL's 'Man of the Year' award December 17, 2020 | 7:31 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after leading the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams.
CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
Joe Andruzzi wanted to 'smack the smile' off Tom Brady's face December 16, 2020 | 11:05 PM
MLB
MLB tells managers to expect on-time spring training start December 16, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum says he added muscle this offseason.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum says he's added 10 pounds: 'I'm not 19 anymore' December 16, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
POLICE REFORM
Celtics players call for Gov. Baker to end facial recognition surveillance December 16, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his team as forward Jayson Tatum waits to inbound the ball.
CELTICS
What oddsmakers are predicting for the Celtics this upcoming season December 16, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Gordon Hayward suffered yet another injury.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward suffers avulsion fracture in finger December 16, 2020 | 5:32 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL owners delay decision on 17-game regular season December 16, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Jeff Hafley guided the Eagles to a 6-5 record this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
A look inside one of the most highly regarded recruiting classes in BC football history December 16, 2020 | 3:50 PM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
N'Keal Harry's trainer says Cam Newton's inaccuracy has held back receiver's development December 16, 2020 | 2:27 PM
It’s student meets teacher when Brian Flores (left) returns to Gillette this weekend.
Patriots
How Brian Flores's record stacks up against other Bill Belichick head coaching disciples December 16, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Manny Ramirez Australia Sydney
Red Sox
'There's no way this guy is 48': Manny Ramirez praised ahead of Australian Baseball League debut December 16, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Payton Pritchard made his Celtics debut on Tuesday.
Celtics
Celtics rookies Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith show flashes December 16, 2020 | 6:32 AM
NBC Sports Boston honored late Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn on Tuesday.
TOMMY POINTS
Tommy Heinsohn honored during Celtics broadcast with tribute video, postgame 'Tommy Award' December 15, 2020 | 11:28 PM
The Celtics opened preseason play against the Sixers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from the Celtics' preseason loss to the 76ers December 15, 2020 | 10:37 PM
NFL
NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason December 15, 2020 | 8:48 PM
Daniel Theis will miss tonight's game against the Sixers.
CELTICS
Celtics are without Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis vs. 76ers December 15, 2020 | 6:58 PM
The Patriots play the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of a game at an empty Gillette Stadium.
NFL
COVID-19 has sparked a unique trend in NFL results this season December 15, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Wellesley High School varsity girls basketball coach Dwayne Powell, junior varsity coach Matt Buckheit, and assistant varsity coach Shantell Jeter speak to players at the beginning of the first day of practice Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
How the COVID-19 pandemic will affect high school sports in Massachusetts this winter December 15, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manny Ramirez Curt Schilling
Sports Q
Who would you vote for on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot? December 15, 2020 | 3:13 PM