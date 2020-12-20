Here’s what Tom Brady said about the Patriots missing the postseason for the first time since 2008

"I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons. –AP Photo/Danny Karnik
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 20, 2020

For the first time since Tom Brady tore his ACL in 2008, the New England Patriots won’t be in the playoffs this year.

The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins 22-12 on Sunday, officially cutting off New England’s last shot at a playoff appearance.

So what does Brady think about this? Predictably, he had little to say in his post-game comments, after the Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

“As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going,” Brady told reporters. “I’ve really been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback, the execution I need. They’re not really an opponent of mine.

Advertisement

“Obviously I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships, but they’ve been focused on what they need to do and I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is.”

Related Links

Brady has now twice dodged questions about his former team’s failures this season.

“I wish everybody the best all the time,” Brady said earlier this year when the Patriots started 2-5. “I don’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best.”

The Patriots are now 6-8. Brady’s replacement, Cam Newton, was asked about missing the postseason in his own postgame comments.

“Obviously we know what the standard is around here,” Newton said. “Doesn’t take a person that’s oblivious or been living under a rock to understand that. But we just came up short. That doesn’t mean we’re not good enough, because we are. We just didn’t show it.”

Before Sunday’s game, Brady had thrown for 3,496 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, with 11 interceptions. Newton threw for 2,172 yards with five touchdowns and 10 interceptions prior to Sunday’s loss.

“This whole season has kind of been the tale of just coming up just a tad bit short,” Newton said. “And call it however you want to do it, we still got guys that’s new to this system, we still got guys that’s young, we still got guys that don’t get it, and we still got guys that’s battling their tails off each and every week, so we’ve just got to keep building on the optimism of what we can become, and just move from there.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Terry Francona is in favor of the decision to drop the team name Indians.
MLB
Terry Francona explained how 2020 shaped his view of the team name Indians December 20, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton during the 2nd half.
Patriots
Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Payton Pritchard tries to slow down Tyrese Maxey.
CELTICS
Film study: Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith’s preseason games December 20, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Samantha Mewis fights for the ball.
SOCCER
Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year December 19, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver in NFL history, upsetting Jerry Rice December 19, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips reacts after the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
NFL
Bills earn first AFC East crown since 1995 December 19, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
TRISTAN THOMPSON
Tristan Thompson takes part in Celtics practice, status for opener still unclear December 19, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
RED SOX
Jason Varitek's wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19 December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Lynne Sladky
Media
This Patriots-Dolphins game a new experience for veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle December 19, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Jameis Winston has seen minimal action with the New Orleans Saints this season.
NFL
A former Patriots executive explained why they 'might have an interest' in Jameis Winston this offseason December 19, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Elise Amendola
Celtics
Mike Gorman prepares for a Celtics season without Tommy Heinsohn December 19, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Damien Harris looks for daylight in the third quarter of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris, Donte Moncrief out for Patriots against Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Marcio Jose Sanchez
NFL
Al Michaels to miss Sunday Night Football due to COVID-19 protocols December 19, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
NBA
What NBA GMs think of the Celtics entering the 2020-21 NBA season December 19, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Wilfredo Lee
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Dolphins have been a thorn the past two decades, but Patriots will play the spoiler on Sunday December 19, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Charles Krupa
Patriots
Julian Edelman will be inactive for Sundays game vs. Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Kyrie Irving is happy for his former teammates' success in Boston.
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving: 'I'm nothing but proud' of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown December 19, 2020 | 8:12 AM
The Celtics took on the Nets in Boston to close their preseason slate.
The Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant led Nets to blow out Celtics: 5 takeaways December 19, 2020 | 7:31 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving appears to cleanse Celtics court with burning sage in return to Boston December 18, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Gregory Payan
Sports News
With new focus and a rebuilt knee, Haverhills Rob Font begins the climb up the UFC ranks again December 18, 2020 | 2:13 PM