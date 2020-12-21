Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots’ final two games

"We'll see."

Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM

A day after the Patriots were knocked out from playoff contention, head coach Bill Belichick is considering some personnel changes at multiple positions, including quarterback, for the final two games of the season.

Belichick told reporters in a conference call Monday that “we’ll see” if Jarrett Stidham takes the starting quarterback job from Cam Newton to close out the season.

“We can evaluate what the opportunities are,” Belichick said when asked if he’ll give some players more reps to prepare for next season. “We’re still going to prepare and try to play as well as we can Monday night. But we’ll see how that all shakes out. It could be a possibility in certain situations.”

Advertisement

Monday’s answer to the question on if there will be a change at quarterback struck a different tone than the many times Belichick answered that question this season. When given the chance, Belichick has stuck up for Newton, including twice after the Patriots’ Week 14 loss to the Rams.

“Great question. I’m glad you asked that. Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said when asked if he’d make a change at quarterback after the 24-3 loss to the Rams. When he was asked a similar question the day after that loss, he said he’s “answered that question for the last time.”

Newton has struggled throwing the ball over the Patriots’ last four games, completing 58.8 percent of his passes for a combined 481 yards (an average of roughly 120 yards per game). He’s also thrown just one touchdown and has thrown three interceptions in that stretch.

Newton did bounce back a bit Sunday, completing 17 of 27 passes for 209 yards while not committing a turnover. However, it marked the second straight week the Patriots failed to score a touchdown.

Belichick isn’t pinning the team’s recent struggles on one player, but all options are on the table for Monday’s game against the Bills.

Advertisement

“Really, we have a lot of team questions we need to answer, so I think that will be the overriding thing,” Belichick said. “We’ll talk about that today, tomorrow. We have an extra day this week and look at things starting from a bigger-picture standpoint. Obviously haven’t played the run well the last two weeks and haven’t been able to score a touchdown the last two weeks. I don’t think this is about any one individual.”

If Belichick indeed tabs Stidham to start in either of the final two games of the season, it’ll mark Stidham’s first start in his two-year NFL career. The Patriots’ 2019 fourth-round pick has thrown for 226 yards plus two touchdowns and four interceptions over seven games in his career.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Jarrett Stidham Cam Newton Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Terry Francona is in favor of the decision to drop the team name Indians.
MLB
Terry Francona explained how 2020 shaped his view of the team name Indians December 20, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton during the 2nd half.
Patriots
Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Payton Pritchard tries to slow down Tyrese Maxey.
CELTICS
Film study: Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith’s preseason games December 20, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Samantha Mewis fights for the ball.
SOCCER
Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year December 19, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver in NFL history, upsetting Jerry Rice December 19, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips reacts after the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
NFL
Bills earn first AFC East crown since 1995 December 19, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
TRISTAN THOMPSON
Tristan Thompson takes part in Celtics practice, status for opener still unclear December 19, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
RED SOX
Jason Varitek's wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19 December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Lynne Sladky
Media
This Patriots-Dolphins game a new experience for veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle December 19, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Jameis Winston has seen minimal action with the New Orleans Saints this season.
NFL
A former Patriots executive explained why they 'might have an interest' in Jameis Winston this offseason December 19, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Elise Amendola
Celtics
Mike Gorman prepares for a Celtics season without Tommy Heinsohn December 19, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Damien Harris looks for daylight in the third quarter of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris, Donte Moncrief out for Patriots against Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Marcio Jose Sanchez
NFL
Al Michaels to miss Sunday Night Football due to COVID-19 protocols December 19, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
NBA
What NBA GMs think of the Celtics entering the 2020-21 NBA season December 19, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Wilfredo Lee
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Dolphins have been a thorn the past two decades, but Patriots will play the spoiler on Sunday December 19, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Charles Krupa
Patriots
Julian Edelman will be inactive for Sundays game vs. Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Kyrie Irving is happy for his former teammates' success in Boston.
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving: 'I'm nothing but proud' of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown December 19, 2020 | 8:12 AM
The Celtics took on the Nets in Boston to close their preseason slate.
The Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant led Nets to blow out Celtics: 5 takeaways December 19, 2020 | 7:31 AM