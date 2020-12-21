Cam Newton calls Patriots’ season ‘unacceptable,’ wants to be a part of solution

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton struggled this season, but he made a point to be accountable along the way.

On Monday, after the Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Newton continued in that vein by posting a note to fans on his Instagram saying he did not perform consistently and that he hopes to be a part of the solution after a season he called “unacceptable.”

Here’s what Newton said, in plain text.

“I will be the FIRST to tell you that THIS YEAR HAS BEEN UNACCEPTABLE in more ways than ONE!! And the standard has been and ALWAYS have been set; and unfortunately we (I) did NOT live up to what that standard was at all times or CONSISTENTLY enough!! With that being said, the answer(s) is(are) in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who WANT TO BE APART OF THE SOLUTION including me!! All things considered, you will not see any “finger pointing” or “excuse making” but more accountability being placed one guys (me) to get the job done. I think I speak for myself and others when I say CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”

The Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 after the Miami Dolphins defeated them 22-12 on Sunday. Newton, who threw for 209 yards, was asked in his postgame comments about trying to finish the season strong, despite the disappointing result.

“We got divisional opponents and we just want to create great habits,” Newton said. “I know it’s an unfortunate situation to be in, and there’s nothing I can pretty much say that can give anybody anything outside of knowing what the reality of our situation is right now, but we’ve got to keep going. Got to keep going, and like I said, we would have wanted to win this game just to improve our chances, but we didn’t. Sometimes life just gives you that type of reality, and what are you to do? And what we’re going to do is just keep getting better with the opportunities that we’re given.”

Newton has thrown for 2,381 yards, five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season. The Patriots (6-8) have two games remaining.