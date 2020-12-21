Cam Newton calls Patriots’ season ‘unacceptable,’ wants to be a part of solution

"I think I speak for myself and others when I say CHALLENGE ACCEPTED."

Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he fumbled the ball on a run against the Miami Dolphins during second quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton took to Instagram to call the team's season "unacceptable," and said he wants to be part of the solution. –Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 21, 2020

Related Links

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton struggled this season, but he made a point to be accountable along the way.

On Monday, after the Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Newton continued in that vein by posting a note to fans on his Instagram saying he did not perform consistently and that he hopes to be a part of the solution after a season he called “unacceptable.”

Here’s what Newton said, in plain text.

“I will be the FIRST to tell you that THIS YEAR HAS BEEN UNACCEPTABLE in more ways than ONE!! And the standard has been and ALWAYS have been set; and unfortunately we (I) did NOT live up to what that standard was at all times or CONSISTENTLY enough!! With that being said, the answer(s) is(are) in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who WANT TO BE APART OF THE SOLUTION including me!! All things considered, you will not see any “finger pointing” or “excuse making” but more accountability being placed one guys (me) to get the job done. I think I speak for myself and others when I say CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”

Advertisement

The Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 after the Miami Dolphins defeated them 22-12 on Sunday. Newton, who threw for 209 yards, was asked in his postgame comments about trying to finish the season strong, despite the disappointing result.

We got divisional opponents and we just want to create great habits,” Newton said. “I know it’s an unfortunate situation to be in, and there’s nothing I can pretty much say that can give anybody anything outside of knowing what the reality of our situation is right now, but we’ve got to keep going. Got to keep going, and like I said, we would have wanted to win this game just to improve our chances, but we didn’t. Sometimes life just gives you that type of reality, and what are you to do? And what we’re going to do is just keep getting better with the opportunities that we’re given.”

Newton has thrown for 2,381 yards, five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season. The Patriots (6-8) have two games remaining.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on Celtics' coaching staff.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Turner says Brad Stevens wants to use his luck to win 'two or three' titles December 21, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
By the numbers: A look at the Patriots' 11-year playoff streak that came to an end Sunday December 21, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'When I take great shots, I'm a great shooter' December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Terry Francona is in favor of the decision to drop the team name Indians.
MLB
Terry Francona explained how 2020 shaped his view of the team name Indians December 20, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton during the 2nd half.
Patriots
Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Payton Pritchard tries to slow down Tyrese Maxey.
CELTICS
Film study: Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith’s preseason games December 20, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Samantha Mewis fights for the ball.
SOCCER
Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year December 19, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver in NFL history, upsetting Jerry Rice December 19, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips reacts after the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
NFL
Bills earn first AFC East crown since 1995 December 19, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
TRISTAN THOMPSON
Tristan Thompson takes part in Celtics practice, status for opener still unclear December 19, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
RED SOX
Jason Varitek's wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19 December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM