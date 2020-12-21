Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While Gilmore’s season is over, there is some good news for Gilmore and the Patriots. There is no structural damage in Gilmore’s knee and he should be able to participate in some of the offseason program, Rapoport added. The injury appeared to be significantly worse at first, with Gilmore laying on the grass on a non-contact play before needing assistance to go back to the locker room.

After winning Defensive Player of the Year last season, Gilmore’s 2020 season has been a bit shaky. He was called for three pass interference penalties in the first three games of the season. In October, he tested positive for COVID-19 but did not miss any game time.

Gilmore was also the subject of trade rumors prior to November’s trade deadline. While he wasn’t traded, Gilmore missed the game before and the two games after the deadline due to a knee injury. He appeared to bounce back in the weeks following his knee injury, which included a strong performance against DeAndre Hopkins in the Patriots’ win over the Cardinals.

Gilmore has one more year left on a five-year deal he signed with the Patriots in 2017, which was restricted this past offseason.