Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami

Gilmore left the second quarter of Sunday's game with what was originally thought to be a knee injury.

Matthew J. Lee
Stephon Gilmore is helped off the field on Sunday. –Matthew J. Lee
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While Gilmore’s season is over, there is some good news for Gilmore and the Patriots. There is no structural damage in Gilmore’s knee and he should be able to participate in some of the offseason program, Rapoport added. The injury appeared to be significantly worse at first, with Gilmore laying on the grass on a non-contact play before needing assistance to go back to the locker room.

After winning Defensive Player of the Year last season, Gilmore’s 2020 season has been a bit shaky. He was called for three pass interference penalties in the first three games of the season. In October, he tested positive for COVID-19 but did not miss any game time.

Advertisement

Gilmore was also the subject of trade rumors prior to November’s trade deadline. While he wasn’t traded, Gilmore missed the game before and the two games after the deadline due to a knee injury. He appeared to bounce back in the weeks following his knee injury, which included a strong performance against DeAndre Hopkins in the Patriots’ win over the Cardinals.

Gilmore has one more year left on a five-year deal he signed with the Patriots in 2017, which was restricted this past offseason.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Stephon Gilmore

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Terry Francona is in favor of the decision to drop the team name Indians.
MLB
Terry Francona explained how 2020 shaped his view of the team name Indians December 20, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton during the 2nd half.
Patriots
Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Payton Pritchard tries to slow down Tyrese Maxey.
CELTICS
Film study: Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith’s preseason games December 20, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Samantha Mewis fights for the ball.
SOCCER
Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year December 19, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver in NFL history, upsetting Jerry Rice December 19, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips reacts after the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
NFL
Bills earn first AFC East crown since 1995 December 19, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
TRISTAN THOMPSON
Tristan Thompson takes part in Celtics practice, status for opener still unclear December 19, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
RED SOX
Jason Varitek's wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19 December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Lynne Sladky
Media
This Patriots-Dolphins game a new experience for veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle December 19, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Jameis Winston has seen minimal action with the New Orleans Saints this season.
NFL
A former Patriots executive explained why they 'might have an interest' in Jameis Winston this offseason December 19, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Elise Amendola
Celtics
Mike Gorman prepares for a Celtics season without Tommy Heinsohn December 19, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Damien Harris looks for daylight in the third quarter of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris, Donte Moncrief out for Patriots against Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 4:16 PM