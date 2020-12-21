And the winner in Tom Brady-Bill Belichick divorce is: the QB

Tom Brady
Tom Brady –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JIMMY GOLEN,
AP
December 21, 2020

It’s time to declare a winner in the divorce between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the coach and quarterback who combined to lead the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships before splitting up this year.

And it wasn’t even close.

Since signing with the Buccaneers as a free agent, Brady has led Tampa Bay to a 9-5 record and the cusp of a playoff berth. The team he left behind was officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday with a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

That means the Patriots (6-8) will be sitting home for the first time since 2008 and just the second since Belichick made Brady the starter in 2001. In those 19 seasons, New England won 17 AFC East titles — including the past 11 — along with nine conference titles and six NFL championships.

Advertisement

For Patriots fans who spent two decades debating whether the coach or quarterback deserved more credit for the dynasty, the split this year offered a chance to find out. And to borrow a phrase from Cam Newton: “No need to dwell on the obvious.”

In all, Belichick is 219-64 with Brady at starting quarterback and 60-71 without him, including a 36-44 record in Cleveland. This is his third season in New England without Brady at quarterback, and in those years the Patriots are 22-24, missing the playoffs all three times.

“You get used to being out there and playing and having the opportunity to do what every guy dreams of,” said defensive back Devin McCourty, who earned an AFC East title in each of his first 10 years in the league. “And to fall short is disappointing.”

Now the Patriots will have nothing to play for during the final two games. Belichick has indicated he will stick with Newton at quarterback rather than give 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham a tryout.

“I will be the first to tell you this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one,” Newton said on Instagram on Monday. “The standard has been and always has been set; and unfortunately we did not live up to what the standard was at all times.”

Advertisement

WHAT’S WORKING

The Patriots settled for a field goal four times after driving inside the Miami 30. But Nick Folk made them all. He is 25 for 27 for the year on field goals. (He did not get an extra point attempt Sunday.) After relying on Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski for much of his time in New England, Belichick has once again found a reliable kicker.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Patriots gave up 250 rushing yards on Sunday — the most they have allowed since 2013 and the fourth most under Belichick. New England’s secondary has been one of its strengths, but there was no need for Miami to throw the ball with yards so easily gained on the ground.

STOCK UP

Don Shula. The former Dolphins coach is the NFL’s leader with 328 career regular-season victories, but Belichick (279) was gaining on him. In 19 years with Brady at quarterback, Belichick won 232 games. If he kept going at that rate, the hoodie would have passed Shula in about five years.

But if the Patriots go .500 from here, it would take Belichick six years. If six wins is the new standard, it would take him nine years; Belichick would be 78 by then. (Shula retired at 65 and even George Halas had hung up his clipboard before he turned 73.)

STOCK DOWN

Cam Newton. “Superman” has thrown for five touchdowns with 10 interceptions — the worst ratio for a starting quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, he completed 17 of 27 passes for 209 yards and ran nine times for 38 yards more. He was also sacked on a last-ditch fourth down and had a fumble; it was returned for a touchdown, but the play was called back because the ball touched a player who was out of bounds.

Advertisement

INJURED

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore left Sunday’s game in the first half with what was called a knee injury and did not return. Belichick provided no update on his condition on Monday.

KEY NUMBER

11 — Belichick had won 11 straight games against a rookie quarterback before Tua Tagovailoa bested him on Sunday. His record is now 25-6.

NEXT STEPS

If Newton isn’t the long-term replacement for Brady, who is? Stidham has shown nothing to indicate that he is the heir, so the Patriots will be looking for a new quarterback for the second straight offseason.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Sports NFL Playoffs Tom Brady Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NBA
Welcome back, NBA: Here's 10 things to know about the season December 22, 2020 | 2:21 AM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he fumbled the ball on a run against the Miami Dolphins during second quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton says Patriots season was 'unacceptable,' wants to be part of solution December 21, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on Celtics' coaching staff.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Turner says Brad Stevens wants to use his luck to win 'two or three' titles December 21, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
By the numbers: A look at the Patriots' 11-year playoff streak that came to an end Sunday December 21, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'When I take great shots, I'm a great shooter' December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA
James Harden mum on future with Rockets as NBA season approaches December 21, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Tom Brady
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Terry Francona is in favor of the decision to drop the team name Indians.
MLB
Terry Francona explained how 2020 shaped his view of the team name Indians December 20, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton during the 2nd half.
Patriots
Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Payton Pritchard tries to slow down Tyrese Maxey.
CELTICS
Film study: Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith’s preseason games December 20, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Samantha Mewis fights for the ball.
SOCCER
Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year December 19, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver in NFL history, upsetting Jerry Rice December 19, 2020 | 10:20 PM