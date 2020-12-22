Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly a finalist for the University of Arizona job

As his first year in Foxborough comes to an end, it appears quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch has emerged as a head coaching candidate at the University of Arizona.

Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com reported that Fisch interviewed for the job Monday night. Jon Wilner of The Mercury News reported Tuesday that Fisch is one of two finalists, along with San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan.

Decent chance #BearDown hires a coach today. Niumatalolo interviewed but is out; Brennan and Fisch left, per sources. Will AD Dave Heeke make the hire, or will prez Bobby Robbins force the issue? — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 22, 2020

Fisch reportedly has a relationship with university president Robert Robbins. He’s in the running to replace recently fired coach Kevin Sumlin.

Before he joined the Patriots, Fisch spent two seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s bounced between the NFL and college football over the years, spending time with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Florida, among several other teams.

Fisch, 44, was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

New Englands Patriots Quarterback Coach Jedd Fich interviewed with Arizona tonight. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) December 22, 2020

The Patriots are currently third-to-last in the NFL in passing yards per game, and starting quarterback Cam Newton has thrown twice as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes.