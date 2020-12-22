Tom Brady responds to Tony Dungy’s slight with a reference to a legendary Patriots game

Brady didn't appreciate Dungy saying he was the sixth-hardest QB to plan against.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't appreciate Tony Dungy's assessment of his abilities.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't appreciate Tony Dungy's assessment of his abilities. –AP Photo/Danny Karnik
By
December 22, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won six rings with the Patriots, and he appears to be on the verge of making the playoffs once again at age 43.

Despite all those accolades, however, Brady isn’t above a petty internet squabble over his accomplishments.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay show, former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy said Brady was the sixth-most difficult quarterback to game-plan for defensively.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move,” Dungy said. “Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”

Here was Brady’s response.

It’s a little unclear what exactly Brady is getting at — Dungy retired from coaching in 2008 after leading the Colts to a Super Bowl in 2007. The banner is a bit of an embarrassing look, since it was Brady and the Patriots who rolled over Indianapolis 45-7 in the AFC Finals in question, but Dungy was long gone by that point.

Still, it appears any attempt to slide disrespect past Tom Brady is ill-advised.

