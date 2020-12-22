Tom Brady responds to Tony Dungy’s slight with a reference to a legendary Patriots game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won six rings with the Patriots, and he appears to be on the verge of making the playoffs once again at age 43.

Despite all those accolades, however, Brady isn’t above a petty internet squabble over his accomplishments.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay show, former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy said Brady was the sixth-most difficult quarterback to game-plan for defensively.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move,” Dungy said. “Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”

.@TonyDungy defends putting Tom Brady at No. 6 as his toughest QB to coach against: “Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.” pic.twitter.com/MyWuy41IZZ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

Here was Brady’s response.

It’s a little unclear what exactly Brady is getting at — Dungy retired from coaching in 2008 after leading the Colts to a Super Bowl in 2007. The banner is a bit of an embarrassing look, since it was Brady and the Patriots who rolled over Indianapolis 45-7 in the AFC Finals in question, but Dungy was long gone by that point.

Still, it appears any attempt to slide disrespect past Tom Brady is ill-advised.