A local actor thought he was just doing stand-in work for a Cam Newton commercial. Then he got to play the lead.

"This was honestly a blessing to happen, just because of how hard the film industry has been hit with this pandemic."

Adrian Mompoint
Adrian Mompoint in the Downy commercial where he filled in for Cam Newton. –Screenshot from TV commercial
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM

For Adrian M. Mompoint, the prospect of any acting work in 2020 was an immeasurable boost.

After seeing so much of the film industry — like every industry — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Mompoint just wanted to be back on set again.

The 32-year-old Worcester native thought the Massachusetts-based job he accepted was just for stand-in work for a commercial. What he didn’t know at the time was that it would lead to something far more significant.

As it turns out, the 6-foot-5 Mompoint (who also works as a big and tall model for Wilhemina) is the same height as Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. And the job he accepted in October was for a Downy advertisement with Newton as the subject. Initially, it seemed like a straightforward, if not entirely glamorous gig.

Advertisement

“Boston Casting sent me an email, asking if I’d be interested in doing stand-in work for a commercial,” Mompoint explained in a recent interview. “Stand-in work is basically just you’re in the same position where the principal actor is going to be. They pick you because you’re the right height for it. It’s just easier for the camera crew once the principal actor gets there. I said sure, and they told me it was for Cam Newton, I was like, ‘Oh wow that’s awesome.’”

A Patriots fan “since the Bledsoe days,” Mompoint was excited to potentially meet the quarterback on set.

By a twist of fate — or, perhaps more prosaically, because of a scheduling conflict — Mompoint didn’t end up getting to meet Newton. Instead, he got his role in the commercial.

“It came down to maybe the day before shooting, where I had to get a COVID test, and they said there’s a scheduling conflict and Cam’s not going to make it,” Mompoint recalled. “Production was freaking out because they only had a certain amount of time to be there, and the director finally said, ‘You know what? We want you to do the commercial.’”

Advertisement

Mompoint, who started acting in 2015 after taking a class at CP Casting, jumped at the opportunity.

“I was so excited,” said Mompoint. “I wasn’t even nervous, it was just, it wasn’t even believable at first because this was my first speaking role in a commercial. I’ve had speaking roles in film, but this was my first speaking role in a national commercial.”

Like any aspiring actor, Mompoint’s career growth has been gradual, though it’s been punctuated by a few recent high points. His most notable role in film was playing a police officer in the Boston-based “Spenser Confidential,” released earlier in 2020.

Quickly adapting to play the role of Newton went smoothly for Mompoint. The most difficult part was matching Newton’s unique style.

“We went through so many outfits of what was going to be the right look for the commercial,” Mompoint remembered. “It took about eight hours just to find the right outfit, and the hat, because we went through so many hats. That was interesting.”

In the end, Mompoint, similar to a backup quarterback, rose to the occasion in an unforeseen role. Producers quickly had the script rewritten to humorously explain to viewers why it was Mompoint (and not Newton) who was featuring in the commercial. A scene with Newton himself was added at the end as a punchline.

For Mompoint, it was more than he could have hoped.

“This was honestly a blessing to happen, just because of how hard the film industry has been hit with this pandemic,” he noted. “Just being able to get this opportunity, I mean I took this just to do something, even from stand-in work, background work, whatever it may be.”

Advertisement

The result was a much bigger role for Mompoint, who is pleased that he can add the commercial to his demo reel. He’s thankful that for once in such a challenging year, when circumstances fell in his favor, he was able to take advantage.

“Being able to do this and have my friends see this, because they’re Patriots fans, it’s been awesome, probably one of the best things to happen to me in 2020.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Entertainment TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Celtics once again have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
CELTICS
5 things to watch as Boston Celtics take on Milwaukee Bucks December 23, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't appreciate Tony Dungy's assessment of his abilities.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady's Twitter response to Tony Dungy's on-air slight had some bite December 22, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Tristan Thompson is available for the Celtics' opener against the Bucks.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson available to play opener against Milwaukee Bucks December 22, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Paul Pierce has been nominated to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
Celtics
Celtics great Paul Pierce learns he's nominated for Hall of Fame's 2021 class on live TV December 22, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio host Michael Felger had his wife Fox 25 morning news anchor Sara Underwood as a guest on the afternoon show with co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
BOSTON RADIO
Sports Hub wins big in fall radio ratings, beating out WEEI again December 22, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are hoping to contend for an NBA title.
CELTICS
One prediction site gives the Celtics the second-best championship odds December 22, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant were very close.
NBA
Bill Russell paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before the NBA season began December 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
BILL BELICHICK
'You sound like a baby': A Boston sports radio host criticized Bill Belichick after he ignored his question December 22, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch could be headed elsewhere.
PATRIOTS
Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly a finalist for the University of Arizona job December 22, 2020 | 3:30 PM
The Celtics have built their franchise around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Celtics
10 questions that could define the Celtics' season December 22, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Celtics
Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker is 'still a long way away' December 22, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Zdeno Chara may or may not be back with the Bruins this season.
BRUINS
The latest on Zdeno Chara's uncertain future with the Bruins December 22, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Matthew Slater has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league.
PATRIOTS
Why Bill Belichick believes Matthew Slater is the most impactful special teams player of all-time December 22, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Bills billboard Patriots
Patriots
Buffalo Bills billboard installed down the road from Gillette Stadium after fan vote December 22, 2020 | 11:04 AM
NBA
Welcome back, NBA: Here's 10 things to know about the season December 22, 2020 | 2:21 AM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he fumbled the ball on a run against the Miami Dolphins during second quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton says Patriots season was 'unacceptable,' wants to be part of solution December 21, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on Celtics' coaching staff.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Turner says Brad Stevens wants to use his luck to win 'two or three' titles December 21, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
And the winner in Tom Brady-Bill Belichick divorce is: the QB December 21, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
By the numbers: A look at the Patriots' 11-year playoff streak that came to an end Sunday December 21, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'When I take great shots, I'm a great shooter' December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA
James Harden mum on future with Rockets as NBA season approaches December 21, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM