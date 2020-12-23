Bill Belichick declines to answer question about quarterback situation

"We're not answering that question every day."

Cam Newton has COVID-19, and there may not be a Patriots-Chiefs game this week for Bill Belichick to coach.
Bill Belichick refused to say who will be the team's starting quarterback against the Bills. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 23, 2020 | 1:48 PM

Bill Belichick once again avoided a question regarding the Patriots’ quarterback situation.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the Patriots head coach would not say who the team’s starting quarterback will be Monday night against the Bills.

“We’re not answering that question every day,” Belichick said when asked if the team is sticking with Cam Newton at quarterback. “We’ve been through this for a month.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who asked the question, pointed out the “circumstances changing” due to the team’s elimination from playoff contention.

Belichick again refused to answer Reiss’s question, but seemingly made a promise.

“How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change?” Belichick said.

Reiss asked a follow-up question: “Is it partly due to competitive reasons, that you don’t want to let the Bills know?”

Belichick responded with a question of his own: “Any questions on Buffalo, Mike?”

Wednesday’s press conference marked the second time this week when Belichick declined to say who the team’s starting quarterback will be. Earlier this week, Belichick said “we’ll see” in response to a question about whether Jarrett Stidham would get more playing time.

The coach’s comments this week struck a different message than in previous weeks. Following the team’s 24-3 loss to the Rams, Belichick said that Newton was still the starting quarterback and doubled down on his stance when asked a day later. He also stuck up for Newton to stay as the team’s starter through his struggles in October and November.

With Newton’s recent struggles and the offense failing to score a touchdown over the last two weeks, many outsiders believe it’s time for Stidham to start.

If Belichick does make the switch, Monday would mark the first start in Stidham’s two-year career.

TOPICS: Patriots Jarrett Stidham Cam Newton Bill Belichick

