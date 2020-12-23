Morning sports update: ESPN analyst thinks Matthew Stafford might be a good fit for the Patriots in 2021

The former first overall pick might be available in the offseason.

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford playing against the Colts in 2020. –AP Photo/Tony Ding
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 23, 2020 | 11:08 AM

The Celtics face the Bucks tonight at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden (without fans) in the first game of the team’s 2020-2021 season.

And despite not making the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, the Patriots will likely still lose a coach to another head coaching vacancy. Quarterback coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly set to be named the next head coach of the University of Arizona.

Also, the Revolution announced the signing of 24-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum, who most recently played for Unión Deportiva Almería in Spain’s Segunda División on loan from Real Betis.

Advertisement

ESPN analyst likes Matthew Stafford as a Patriots quarterback in 2021: During a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL commentator (and former cornerback) Dominique Foxworth was asked who he thinks will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021.

Though he offered a qualifier that his answer might work for multiple teams, Foxworth specifically mentioned current Lions quarterback (and former No. 1 overall draft pick) Matthew Stafford.

“If I’m any team out there, I think Matt Stafford is probably top of the list of guys that might be available, because it’s clear that the Lions are going to go in a new direction and they’re going to be in a rebuild,” Foxworth noted of Detroit, who is currently 5-9 and last in the NFC North.

“I think Matt Stafford might be looking for a new home, and there’s no better place because the one thing that Matt Stafford probably needs to cement his career is a real nice playoff run and maybe a championship, and we all know how Bill Belichick does out there with a quarterback,” Foxworth added of the 32-year-old’s potential in New England. “Especially a quarterback taking a discount, and I don’t see why Matt Stafford may not be in that position coming up.”

Advertisement

Trivia: Tom Brady was the third oldest Patriots player in the team’s history last season. Who are the only two players older than him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Both were quarterbacks.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s press conference from Wednesday morning:

On this day: In 1972, Franco Harris caught a deflected pass out of the air just when defeat seemed certain for the Steelers. He sprinted for a touchdown, creating one of the iconic plays in NFL history, forever known as the “immaculate reception.”

Daily highlight: BYU running back Lopini Katoa made a full-extension catch in the 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Trivia answer: Doug Flutie and Vinny Testaverde.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jedd Fisch worked with Cam Newton before an October game.
Patriots
Jedd Fisch to become head coach at University of Arizona, per reports December 23, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Adrian Mompoint
Patriots
A local actor thought he was just doing stand-in work for a Cam Newton commercial. Then he got to play the lead. December 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
The Celtics once again have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
CELTICS
5 things to watch as Boston Celtics take on Milwaukee Bucks December 23, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't appreciate Tony Dungy's assessment of his abilities.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady's Twitter response to Tony Dungy's on-air slight had some bite December 22, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Tristan Thompson is available for the Celtics' opener against the Bucks.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson available to play opener against Milwaukee Bucks December 22, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Paul Pierce has been nominated to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
Celtics
Celtics great Paul Pierce learns he's nominated for Hall of Fame's 2021 class on live TV December 22, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio host Michael Felger had his wife Fox 25 morning news anchor Sara Underwood as a guest on the afternoon show with co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
BOSTON RADIO
Sports Hub wins big in fall radio ratings, beating out WEEI again December 22, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are hoping to contend for an NBA title.
CELTICS
One prediction site gives the Celtics the second-best championship odds December 22, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant were very close.
NBA
Bill Russell paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before the NBA season began December 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
BILL BELICHICK
'You sound like a baby': A Boston sports radio host criticized Bill Belichick after he ignored his question December 22, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch could be headed elsewhere.
PATRIOTS
Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly a finalist for the University of Arizona job December 22, 2020 | 3:30 PM
The Celtics have built their franchise around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Celtics
10 questions that could define the Celtics' season December 22, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Celtics
Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker is 'still a long way away' December 22, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Zdeno Chara may or may not be back with the Bruins this season.
BRUINS
The latest on Zdeno Chara's uncertain future with the Bruins December 22, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Matthew Slater has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league.
PATRIOTS
Why Bill Belichick believes Matthew Slater is the most impactful special teams player of all-time December 22, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Bills billboard Patriots
Patriots
Buffalo Bills billboard installed down the road from Gillette Stadium after fan vote December 22, 2020 | 11:04 AM
NBA
Welcome back, NBA: Here's 10 things to know about the season December 22, 2020 | 2:21 AM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he fumbled the ball on a run against the Miami Dolphins during second quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton says Patriots season was 'unacceptable,' wants to be part of solution December 21, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on Celtics' coaching staff.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Turner says Brad Stevens wants to use his luck to win 'two or three' titles December 21, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
And the winner in Tom Brady-Bill Belichick divorce is: the QB December 21, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
By the numbers: A look at the Patriots' 11-year playoff streak that came to an end Sunday December 21, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'When I take great shots, I'm a great shooter' December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA
James Harden mum on future with Rockets as NBA season approaches December 21, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM