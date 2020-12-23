Morning sports update: ESPN analyst thinks Matthew Stafford might be a good fit for the Patriots in 2021
The former first overall pick might be available in the offseason.
The Celtics face the Bucks tonight at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden (without fans) in the first game of the team’s 2020-2021 season.
And despite not making the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, the Patriots will likely still lose a coach to another head coaching vacancy. Quarterback coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly set to be named the next head coach of the University of Arizona.
Patriots’ QB coach Jedd Fisch is being named the new head coach at the University of Arizona, per @FieldYates and me. Arizona expected to announce hire today.
Fisch now will replace recently fired HC Kevin Sumlin while the Patriots lose another assistant.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2020
Also, the Revolution announced the signing of 24-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum, who most recently played for Unión Deportiva Almería in Spain’s Segunda División on loan from Real Betis.
ESPN analyst likes Matthew Stafford as a Patriots quarterback in 2021: During a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL commentator (and former cornerback) Dominique Foxworth was asked who he thinks will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021.
Though he offered a qualifier that his answer might work for multiple teams, Foxworth specifically mentioned current Lions quarterback (and former No. 1 overall draft pick) Matthew Stafford.
“If I’m any team out there, I think Matt Stafford is probably top of the list of guys that might be available, because it’s clear that the Lions are going to go in a new direction and they’re going to be in a rebuild,” Foxworth noted of Detroit, who is currently 5-9 and last in the NFC North.
“I think Matt Stafford might be looking for a new home, and there’s no better place because the one thing that Matt Stafford probably needs to cement his career is a real nice playoff run and maybe a championship, and we all know how Bill Belichick does out there with a quarterback,” Foxworth added of the 32-year-old’s potential in New England. “Especially a quarterback taking a discount, and I don’t see why Matt Stafford may not be in that position coming up.”
Trivia: Tom Brady was the third oldest Patriots player in the team’s history last season. Who are the only two players older than him?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: Both were quarterbacks.
Bill Belichick’s press conference from Wednesday morning:
On this day: In 1972, Franco Harris caught a deflected pass out of the air just when defeat seemed certain for the Steelers. He sprinted for a touchdown, creating one of the iconic plays in NFL history, forever known as the “immaculate reception.”
The fans have spoken. And the #NFL100 Greatest Moment in NFL History is…
The Immaculate Reception. 🙌 @steelers @francoharrishof pic.twitter.com/2w9okOFvK4
— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020
Daily highlight: BYU running back Lopini Katoa made a full-extension catch in the 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.
. @LopiniKatoa checks in at #️⃣3️⃣ on #SCTop10 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yKyFRqtgP5
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 23, 2020
Trivia answer: Doug Flutie and Vinny Testaverde.
