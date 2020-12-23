Jedd Fisch to become head coach at University of Arizona, per reports
Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch is leaving the team to become head coach at the University of Arizona, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Fisch joined New England’s coaching staff in January after serving as the assistant offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season. He has 13 years of experience with seven NFL teams, his longest tenure coming with the Baltimore Ravens as an offensive assistant for four seasons.
Prior to this season, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, but, with the departure of Tom Brady, the team opted to bring in a new hire this season to assume those responsibilities.
“I think a lot of our staff knows Jedd and I’ve known Jedd for a number of years,” coach Bill Belichick said in July. “He just brings a lot of experience and wisdom to our staff and a number of our other coaches have interacted with Jedd over the years. He’s made a good transition. I’m glad we have him. He’s done a good job of acclimating himself, bringing in some good ideas.”
Fisch will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month a day after Arizona lost to Arizona State by a lopsided score of 70-7.
He has previous experience at the college level, most recently as offensive coordinator at UCLA in 2017.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.