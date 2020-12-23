The fall of the House of Belichick

The 2020 season marks the end of an era in New England.

Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
Bill Belichick will miss the playoffs for just the third time in his 21 seasons coaching the Patriots. –Jim Rogash/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
Mike Tanier,
New York Times Service
December 23, 2020 | 1:44 PM

Just as Constantinople had shrunk to a shadow of its former glory by the time it was finally conquered by the Ottoman Empire in 1453, the New England Patriots were a mere shell of a once-mighty dynasty when they were eliminated from contention for the 2020 NFL playoffs Sunday.

Constantinople’s nigh-impenetrable walls were guarded by a meager militia before the city fell, just as players named Damiere Byrd and Devin Asiasi now occupy positions once manned by Patriots legends like Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski. The Ottoman conquerors were stunned to see fallow fields encroaching upon the Hagia Sophia; the Miami Dolphins were probably also shocked when the Patriots kept running off tackle and meekly settling for field goals in Sunday’s 22-12 loss. When the end came to the city, the Byzantine capital’s most precious treasures and icons had already been looted by Venice, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the late medieval period.

Advertisement

The Patriots have missed the playoffs only twice before since 2000, so when Sunday’s defeat dropped them to 6-8 and guaranteed their first nonwinning season since 1999, it felt natural to seek world-changing historical precedents for their tumble into mediocrity and irrelevance. And history teaches us that empires never fall in a day. The Patriots have been quietly crumbling from within for years.

The NFL erodes dynasties by design. The salary cap prevents teams from building perennial powerhouses. The draft punishes plutocrats and rewards serfs. The Patriots should have been torn apart by a bloated payroll and a dearth of young talent a decade ago, but coach Bill Belichick found clever ways to leverage the team’s prestige and organizational continuity to subvert the NFL’s quest for parity.

For many years, the Patriots identified failing prospects from other teams with the potential to succeed in their system, acquired those players at low cost, assigned them roles in which they thrived, then let them depart after a few years. Often they left as top-dollar free agents, with the Patriots acquiring supplemental draft picks from the league in exchange. They used those picks to assemble new rosters with even more role players. In a pinch, the Patriots rented the services, via trade or free agency, of a big-name veteran (Darrelle Revis, Chris Long, Brandin Cooks) eager to win a Super Bowl at Tom Brady’s side.

Advertisement

The Patriots were able to use success to sustain success so long as they rarely made personnel mistakes, and as Brady could still single-handedly elevate the team’s offense while rallying mercenaries to his banner. But years of unproductive drafts led to a slow cycle of diminishing returns. By last season’s quick playoff exit, the Patriots’ roster had grown noticeably patchy, and Brady was showing signs of age and displeasure.

Brady’s departure as a free agent was the obvious tipping point in the decline. Making matters worse, he had outlasted would-be successors Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett and appeared unwilling to suffer the presence of any other plausible heirs apparent, leaving the Patriots without even a stopgap quarterback. Yet surely Belichick had something up his sleeve: Perhaps Jarrett Stidham, a former sixth-round pick like the young Brady, was the new chosen one, or the team would purposely go 0-16 for a year and draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Instead, in late June, the Patriots grabbed Cam Newton off the free-agent discount rack. At first, it looked to be typical Belichick brilliance: The Patriots would restore Newton’s Most Valuable Player luster and remain in contention while plotting their next move. In reality, it was a desperate move.

Newton gamely kept New England respectable early in the season, but the depleted Patriots roster was weakened by multiple coronavirus positives and opt-outs, Newton lacked quality receivers to throw to, his own skills were noticeably diminished, and the Patriots’ defense buckled.

Advertisement

Defeats at the hands of former Super Bowl conquests like the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams and against long-subjugated fiefs like the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans took on apocalyptic symbolism. Belichick began appearing before the news media in hoodies that were even more tattered than usual: the emperor now a penitent in sackcloth, muttering about past accomplishments and making uncharacteristic excuses.

Finally, the Dolphins, once an obedient vassal state, coached by a former Belichick subordinate, Brian Flores, and fielding a roster featuring several ex-Patriots, delivered Sunday’s almost merciful coup de grâce.

Few outside the realm mourn the fall of an empire. Bills fans met their team at the airport after Saturday night’s victory over the Denver Broncos to rejoice in their first AFC East title since 1995. The Dolphins, the Cleveland Browns and other franchises appear invigorated by the fact that all roads to a championship no longer lead to an impregnable fortress in the Boston exurbs. Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs are now the conference’s lone superpower, and they are easy to cast as lovable new heroes after Belichick and Brady’s increasingly joyless, generation-long quest to conquer all they surveyed.

The collapse of an empire can lead to a dark age, but it’s just as likely to pave the way for a renaissance. Not long after Constantinople got the works, it became Istanbul and grew back into the cosmopolitan city that it remains to this day. The Patriots will also rise again, thanks in part to the same forces that helped destroy them. It will just take a few years of rebuilding and some fresh talent, ideas and philosophies.

Oh, and Niccolò Machiavelli rose to prominence in Florence not that long after the fall of Constantinople. So Belichick will probably land on his feet.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Matt Andriese appeared in 16 games for the Angels last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign free agent pitcher Matt Andriese December 23, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Tristan Thompson dribbles past Derrick Favors.
Celtics
Tristan Thompson is a game-time decision for opener against Bucks December 23, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Cam Newton has COVID-19, and there may not be a Patriots-Chiefs game this week for Bill Belichick to coach.
Pats QB
Bill Belichick declines to answer question about quarterback situation December 23, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
Why the New England Patriots are talking about Armenia December 23, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Matthew Stafford
Patriots
ESPN analyst has a particular quarterback in mind for the Patriots in 2021 December 23, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Jedd Fisch worked with Cam Newton before an October game.
Patriots
Jedd Fisch to become head coach at University of Arizona, per reports December 23, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Adrian Mompoint
Patriots
A local actor thought he was just doing stand-in work for a Cam Newton commercial. Then he got to play the lead. December 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
The Celtics once again have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
CELTICS
5 things to watch as Boston Celtics take on Milwaukee Bucks December 23, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't appreciate Tony Dungy's assessment of his abilities.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady's Twitter response to Tony Dungy's on-air slight had some bite December 22, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Tristan Thompson is available for the Celtics' opener against the Bucks.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson available to play opener against Milwaukee Bucks December 22, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Paul Pierce has been nominated to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
Celtics
Celtics great Paul Pierce learns he's nominated for Hall of Fame's 2021 class on live TV December 22, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio host Michael Felger had his wife Fox 25 morning news anchor Sara Underwood as a guest on the afternoon show with co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
BOSTON RADIO
Sports Hub wins big in fall radio ratings, beating out WEEI again December 22, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are hoping to contend for an NBA title.
CELTICS
One prediction site gives the Celtics the second-best championship odds December 22, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant were very close.
NBA
Bill Russell paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before the NBA season began December 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
BILL BELICHICK
'You sound like a baby': A Boston sports radio host criticized Bill Belichick after he ignored his question December 22, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch could be headed elsewhere.
PATRIOTS
Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly a finalist for the University of Arizona job December 22, 2020 | 3:30 PM
The Celtics have built their franchise around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Celtics
10 questions that could define the Celtics' season December 22, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Celtics
Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker is 'still a long way away' December 22, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Zdeno Chara may or may not be back with the Bruins this season.
BRUINS
The latest on Zdeno Chara's uncertain future with the Bruins December 22, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Matthew Slater has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league.
PATRIOTS
Why Bill Belichick believes Matthew Slater is the most impactful special teams player of all-time December 22, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Bills billboard Patriots
Patriots
Buffalo Bills billboard installed down the road from Gillette Stadium after fan vote December 22, 2020 | 11:04 AM
NBA
Welcome back, NBA: Here's 10 things to know about the season December 22, 2020 | 2:21 AM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he fumbled the ball on a run against the Miami Dolphins during second quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton says Patriots season was 'unacceptable,' wants to be part of solution December 21, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on Celtics' coaching staff.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Turner says Brad Stevens wants to use his luck to win 'two or three' titles December 21, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
And the winner in Tom Brady-Bill Belichick divorce is: the QB December 21, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
By the numbers: A look at the Patriots' 11-year playoff streak that came to an end Sunday December 21, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'When I take great shots, I'm a great shooter' December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA
James Harden mum on future with Rockets as NBA season approaches December 21, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM