Cam Newton is expected to start for the Patriots against the Bills, per report

The Patriots will not be giving Jarrett Stidham a look, at least as a starter, against the Bills on Monday night.

Barring a late change, Cam Newton will keep his job as the Patriots’ starting quarterback for at least another week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday evening.

The Patriots’ reported decision to stick with Newton is a bit of a surprise with how the last few games have gone. Newton’s struggled throwing the ball over the last four weeks, throwing for fewar than 100 yards in two of those games. In the last two games, the Patriots haven’t scored a touchdown, resulting in double-digit losses both weeks.

On top of Newton’s poor play, the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention after last week’s loss to the Dolphins. With no playoffs left to play for, people outside the organization speculated that it was time to give Stidham a chance to see if he can be the Patriots’ long-term answer at quarterback.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick left the door open for Stidham starting against the Bills. In multiple press conferences this week, Belichick refused to say who would start at quarterback. In all of the times Belichick’s been asked that question this season, he usually shared that Newton would remain the starter after poor outings.

Stidham, who the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has yet to start a game in his NFL career.