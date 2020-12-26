Patriots sign kicker Roberto Aguayo to practice squad

The Patriots added some depth at kicker on Saturday. They signed veteran kicker Roberto Aguayo to their practice squad, the team announced late Saturday afternoon.

Aguayo has been a free agent since the Chargers released him prior to the 2018 season. He hasn’t kicked in an NFL game since his rookie season in 2016. The Buccaneers drafted Aguayo in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, making him the first kicker in 11 seasons to be selected in the second round of the draft.

In his lone season on an NFL roster, Aguayo made just 22 of his 31 field goal attempts and went 32 for 34 on extra-point attempts. His longest field goal was only 41 yards. The Buccaneers released Aguayo after a poor outing in the 2017 preseason, replacing him with Nick Folk, who is currently the Patriots’ starting kicker.

Advertisement

The Bears signed Aguayo for the remainder of the 2017 preseason before releasing him prior to the start of the regular season. The Panthers signed Aguayo to their practice squad later that season but released him in December of that year.

The Patriots aren’t in a situation where they need a kicker for the remainder of the season. Folk has made 25 of his 27 field goal attempts this season and hasn’t missed a field goal since Week 2. However, Folk is a free agent after this season.

By signing Aguayo, the Patriots may already be looking toward the future in finding a replacement for Folk. Aguayo joins Justin Rohrwasser, who the Patriots selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, as the other kicker on New England’s practice squad.