Patriots sign kicker Roberto Aguayo to practice squad

Aguayo worked out for the Patriots earlier this week.

Roberto Aguayo hasn't kicked in an NFL game since 2016 with the Buccaneers.
Roberto Aguayo hasn't kicked in an NFL game since 2016 with the Buccaneers. –AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 26, 2020 | 6:35 PM

The Patriots added some depth at kicker on Saturday. They signed veteran kicker Roberto Aguayo to their practice squad, the team announced late Saturday afternoon.

Aguayo has been a free agent since the Chargers released him prior to the 2018 season. He hasn’t kicked in an NFL game since his rookie season in 2016. The Buccaneers drafted Aguayo in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, making him the first kicker in 11 seasons to be selected in the second round of the draft.

In his lone season on an NFL roster, Aguayo made just 22 of his 31 field goal attempts and went 32 for 34 on extra-point attempts. His longest field goal was only 41 yards. The Buccaneers released Aguayo after a poor outing in the 2017 preseason, replacing him with Nick Folk, who is currently the Patriots’ starting kicker.

Advertisement

The Bears signed Aguayo for the remainder of the 2017 preseason before releasing him prior to the start of the regular season. The Panthers signed Aguayo to their practice squad later that season but released him in December of that year.

The Patriots aren’t in a situation where they need a kicker for the remainder of the season. Folk has made 25 of his 27 field goal attempts this season and hasn’t missed a field goal since Week 2. However, Folk is a free agent after this season.

By signing Aguayo, the Patriots may already be looking toward the future in finding a replacement for Folk. Aguayo joins Justin Rohrwasser, who the Patriots selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, as the other kicker on New England’s practice squad.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Michael Ainsworth
CHAD FINN
NBA broadcast partners face new challenges in a season without a bubble December 26, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Lions on Saturday.
Sports
Brady-led Bucs top Lions 47-7 to end 13-year playoff drought December 26, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Cam Newton fumbling on this play late in a November loss in Buffalo was the last straw in the Patriots' fourth straight loss.
CHAD FINN
After years of futility against the Patriots, the Bills seized their opportunity to take control of the AFC East December 26, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Stefon Diggs has been a catalyst all season.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
What a strange situation the Patriots are in as they face the possibility of being swept by the Bills December 26, 2020 | 3:09 PM
LeBron James
Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award December 26, 2020 | 12:35 PM
The Nets dominated the second half and rolled to a big win over the Celtics.
The Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Nets, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant lead second-half charge December 26, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Celtics coach K.C. Jones gestures as he talks with Kevein McHale (left) and Danny Ainge during Game 5 of the third round of the 1988 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons at the Boston Garden.
Celtics
Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88 December 25, 2020 | 5:30 PM
John Brown has missed four games with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
Bills cut WR Jake Kumerow with John Brown set to return December 24, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Josh Allen is a dual-threat quarterback on the rise.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
5 things to know about the surging Buffalo Bills December 24, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Patriots
Devin McCourty offered a glimpse into his future plans with the Patriots December 24, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Paul Pierce celebrates after Jayson Tatum hit a shot in 2019.
Celtics
Paul Pierce referenced calling 'game' after Jayson Tatum's bank shot December 24, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
What NFL experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Bills game December 24, 2020 | 10:32 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a basket in between Jrue Holiday #21 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at TD Garden on December 23, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Jaylen Brown was the best Celtics player on the court December 24, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring as they defeated the Bucks.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics beat the Bucks in final moments December 24, 2020 | 12:36 AM
Boston, MA: 12-23-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (right) is chest bumped by teammate Jaylen Brown (left) after Tatum hit a three point shot that won the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of the NBA regular season at the TD Garden.
CELTICS
Watch: Jayson Tatum's game-winner lifts Celtics over Bucks December 23, 2020 | 10:26 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics honor late Tommy Heinsohn by lowering banners on opening night December 23, 2020 | 8:49 PM
NBA
OKC-Houston game postponed, Harden out after COVID violation December 23, 2020 | 6:24 PM
Head coach Bruce Cassidy and his Bruins squad found out their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.
Bruins
Here's the Bruins' 2020-21 schedule December 23, 2020 | 3:46 PM
Matt Andriese appeared in 16 games for the Angels last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign free agent pitcher Matt Andriese December 23, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Tristan Thompson dribbles past Derrick Favors.
Celtics
Tristan Thompson is a game-time decision for opener against Bucks December 23, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Cam Newton has COVID-19, and there may not be a Patriots-Chiefs game this week for Bill Belichick to coach.
Pats QB
Bill Belichick declines to answer question about quarterback situation December 23, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
Patriots
The fall of the House of Belichick December 23, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
Why the New England Patriots are talking about Armenia December 23, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Matthew Stafford
Patriots
ESPN analyst has a particular quarterback in mind for the Patriots in 2021 December 23, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Jedd Fisch worked with Cam Newton before an October game.
Patriots
Jedd Fisch to become head coach at University of Arizona, per reports December 23, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Adrian Mompoint
Patriots
A local actor thought he was just doing stand-in work for a Cam Newton commercial. Then he got to play the lead. December 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
The Celtics once again have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
CELTICS
5 things to watch as Boston Celtics take on Milwaukee Bucks December 23, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't appreciate Tony Dungy's assessment of his abilities.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady's Twitter response to Tony Dungy's on-air slight had some bite December 22, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Tristan Thompson is available for the Celtics' opener against the Bucks.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson available to play opener against Milwaukee Bucks December 22, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Paul Pierce has been nominated to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
Celtics
Celtics great Paul Pierce learns he's nominated for Hall of Fame's 2021 class on live TV December 22, 2020 | 5:54 PM