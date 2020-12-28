An NFL reporter linked Adam Gase to the Patriots’ coaching staff for 2021

Gase is expected to be fired by the Jets at season's end.

Bill Belichick might extend a hand to Adam Gase if the Jets fire him after the season.
Bill Belichick might extend a hand to Adam Gase if the Jets fire him after the season. –AP Photo/Adam Hunger
By
Weekend Sports Producer
December 28, 2020 | 1:10 PM

Every offseason there appears to be as much movement among the Patriots’ coaching staff as there is with their players.

This upcoming offseason shouldn’t be any different. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly expected to be a candidate for head coaching jobs across the league. In addition to McDaniels’s potential departure, the team already lost quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, who was hired to be the next head coach at the University of Arizona last week.

With the Patriots already having an open spot on their coaching staff, some names of who could be coaching the offense next season have already emerged. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in his Monday column that Jets head coach Adam Gase is one of the coaches who could “factor in the new setup.”

Gase’s time in New York is likely wounding down. His Jets squad is 2-13 this season after losing their first 13 games. He also had an unspectacular first season with the Jets, coaching the squad to a 7-9 record.

Gase does have a connection with McDaniels. He coached on McDaniels’s staff in Denver as a wide receivers coach. Two seasons after McDaniels was fired, the Broncos promoted Gase to offensive coordinator in 2013. He left for the same role with the Bears in 2015 before taking the Dolphins’ head coaching job in 2016, a role he held for three seasons.

Even though he hasn’t worked with Bill Belichick, Gase revealed in November that Belichick reached out to him after he was fired by the Dolphins in 2018.

“After I left Miami, he called me and we had a discussion about that ending and seeing what I was going to do moving forward,” Gase told reporters. “That was kind of the starting point there. We just had a conversation to kind of just see what my next steps were going to be.”

Gase views the Patriots’ head coach with high regard – and not just for his coaching abilities. In November, he told reporters that Belichick is actually the funniest person he’s been around.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed harder being around somebody,” Gase said. “Just some of the things that get brought up and some of the things that he’s experienced in his life. I mean, he’s experienced some things that are interesting to hear.”

In addition to Gase, Breer wrote that Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley are other assistants who could have major roles on the Patriots’ coaching staff next season. O’Shea was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach from 2009-18 before leaving for Miami in 2019 to become their offensive coordinator.

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

