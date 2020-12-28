Bill Belichick threw a sideline phone in frustration during Bills-Patriots

In a moment Patriots fans may see as representative of the team’s disappointing 2020 season, Bill Belichick reacted to a poorly chosen coach’s challenge during Monday night’s game with the Bills by throwing a sideline phone.

Belichick elected to use one of his challenges during the AFC East matchup after Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught a 15-yard sideline pass on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

The Patriots’ longtime head coach was situated right next to where Knox made the catch, and quickly threw the red flag to signal a challenge.

Yet upon review, it ended up being a fairly straightforward decision for the officiating: Knox had caught the ball with both feet in-bounds.

Following the relatively fast review (which confirmed the Bills’ catch), Belichick was seen on the sidelines having a conversation with Patriots personnel over the phone. He then threw the phone in frustration before walking away.

“Whoever suggested to Coach Belichick that he might want to challenge that got an earful,” noted ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play commentator Steve Levy.

Things only got worse for Belichick, as the Bills capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs.