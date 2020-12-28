Live updates: Bills-Patriots analysis from Monday Night Football

The Patriots are taking on the Bills on Monday Night Football (ESPN, ABC) in their second-to-last game of the season.

The rout is on — 10:37 p.m. Stefon Diggs scored his third touchdown and the Bills have a seemingly insurmountable lead, 38-9, with 13:16 left in the game. Diggs caught an 8-yard strike from Josh Allen to cap a 10-play, 85-yard drive that may have doomed the Patriots to a losing record this season. Diggs has nine catches for 145 yards. Allen has passed for 326 yards.

Here’s the good news — 10:30 p.m. About the only good thing in the third quarter was that it went by relatively fast. The Patriots are being outplayed in just about every aspect of the game, so the sooner this one ends, the better. It’s not competitive, it’s not entertaining, and it’s clear the Patriots need some major overhauls.

Patriots send Stidham in — 10:17 p.m.

The Patriots have turned to Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. After an ineffective first half and a quick three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, the Patriots have turned to their backup quarterback to see what he can do. Stidham inherits a 22-point deficit. Cam Newton started the game and completed just 5 of 10 passes for 34 yards.

Cam still quarterbacking — 10:09 p.m.

Cam Newton remained in the game for the Patriots’ first possession of the second half. Despite a poor showing in the first half, the Patriots stuck with Newton instead of going to backup Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half. Diggs scores again — 10:03 p.m. Stefon Diggs caught an absolute laser of a pass from Josh Allen for his second touchdown of the game. The 18-yard touchdown pass play put Buffalo up, 31-9, with 11:28 left in the third quarter. Allen and Diggs are locked in tonight. #BillsMafia 📺: #BUFvsNE on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/6WedbVfBEK pic.twitter.com/IbCES8i1Jj — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2020

Patriots lose challenge — 9:57 p.m.

Not much is going right for the Patriots. On the first play of the second half, Patriots coach Bill Belichick lost a challenge and with it a timeout when he unsuccessfully challenged a Bills reception along the sideline. Replay review confirmed the play – a 15-yard pass to Dawson Knox – was completed inbounds.

Halftime report — 9:39 p.m.

Buffalo leads, 24-9, at halftime after scoring on its first four possessions of the first half. For the Bills, Josh Allen completed 15 of 21 passes in the first half for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He has also run twice for 33 yards. Nine players have caught passes for the Bills, and 11 have been targeted. The Patriots’ passing game continued to struggle. Cam Newton completed 5 of 9 passes for 34 yards. The Patriots had their ground attack working, with four players combining for 130 yards, but how long they can stay with the run game given the deficit will be worth watching.

Diggs off to the races — 9:27 p.m. Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass play to give the Bills a 24-9 lead with 3:55 left before halftime. Diggs ran a slant route and Allen hit him 12 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Diggs took off for the end zone, outrunning a pair of Patriots en route to the score. The Bills began on their own 33 but needed just three plays to score. Diggs also had a 17-yard reception on the drive. THERE GOES @STEFONDIGGS. Diggs sets the @BuffaloBills single-season receiving record with a 50-yard touchdown! #BillsMafia 📺: #BUFvsNE on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/6WedbVfBEK pic.twitter.com/Mx6l8KLcoL — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2020

Bills score again — 9:14 p.m.

A Josh Allen to Lee Smith pass for four yards gave the Bills a touchdown and an eight-point lead with 5:32 left in the second quarter. Smith, a blocking tight end, was wide-open on a first-and-goal play. The TD capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that put Buffalo in front, 17-9. Touchdown for Lee Smith, a fifth round pick for the Patriots in 2011. You can tell he was hyped for that TD — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 29, 2020 Allen finds a wide open Lee Smith for another @BuffaloBills score! #BillsMafia 📺: #BUFvsNE on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/6WedbVfBEK pic.twitter.com/QnQYH2pjwo — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2020

Cam Newton finds the end zone — 9:00 p.m. The Patriots pulled within one when Cam Newton scrambled his way out of a broken play, shrugging off a near-sack to take off with the ball, and found his way into the end zone. However, Nick Folk missed the extra point, and the Patriots trailed by one, 10-9, with 10:39 left in the second quarter. A pair of big runs by Sony Michel (21 yards) and J.J. Taylor (28 yards) fueled a nine-play, 85-yard drive. Cam Newton muscles his way into the end zone 💪 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/KKswcJmAdl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 29, 2020 *By a quarterback* https://t.co/YWkA6vzNHB — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 29, 2020 Bills drive for first TD — 8:52 p.m. The Bills had a pair of passes dropped in the end zone, had an apparent interception overturned by an offsides penalty, and needed a trick play to keep the drive alive, but they finally managed to get into the end zone. A 5-yard run up the middle by Zack Moss put Buffalo up 10-3 with 14:50 left in the second quarter. The touchdown capped a 12-play drive that started at the Bills’ 30.

Trickery from the Bills – 8:40 p.m.

The Bills used a fake punt play to stay on the field after it appeared the Patriots had stopped their second drive. On fourth-and-5, Jaquan Johnson received a direct snap and passed to his right to Siran Neal for 13 yards and a first down. Neal was left uncovered. 🚨FAKE PUNT ALERT🚨@AuthenticMade_Q x @siran_neal 📺 #BUFvsNE: https://t.co/06mt3vGXF6 pic.twitter.com/Tn3amZaVZM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 29, 2020

Bills tie it up — 8:29 p.m.

The Bills tied it up at 3-3 on Tyler’s Bass’s 22-yard field goal with 6:46 left in the first quarter. That capped a 10-play drive that began at the Bills’ 47. The Bills started with good field position thanks to a 49-yard kickoff return by Andre Roberts.

Nice red zone stand by the Patriots' run D. Bills ran for 190 yards in the first matchup, but just 8 yards on 4 attempts on that first drive — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 29, 2020

Patriots take 3-0 lead — 8:19 p.m.

Nick Folk drilled a 45-yard field goal to cap the Patriots’ opening possession. Sony Michel’s 29-yard run keyed a 6-play drive that began at New England’s 35.