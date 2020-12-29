Josh McDaniels restated desire to become head coach, defended Cam Newton after loss vs. Bills

"He’s given us everything he’s got. There’s nothing else I could ask for as a coach."

Cam Newton Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels and Cam Newton during a Patriots win over the Arizona Cardinals. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 29, 2020 | 11:41 AM

A little more than a decade removed from being fired by the Denver Broncos in his first attempt at being an NFL head coach, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels still maintains that getting another chance is a personal priority.

Speaking with reporters on a Tuesday morning conference call following Monday’s 38-9 loss to the Bills, McDaniels was asked if he wants to get a second opportunity as a head coach.

“Absolutely,” McDaniels replied. “I definitely want to do that. I’d love to have that opportunity if it presents itself.”

Of course, the opportunity has presented itself for McDaniels in the past few seasons. Most notably, he was so close to taking the Indianapolis Colts job in 2018 that the team officially welcomed him on social media before it was revealed that he had decided to reverse course and remain with the Patriots.

Whether or not a team decides to take a chance on McDaniels again remains to be seen, especially given the offensive struggles New England has experienced in the 2020 season.

Yet as far as McDaniels’ opinion on the matter, the fault is not on the attitude of New England’s starting quarterback.

“Cam’s done a tremendous job,” McDaniels said of Cam Newton. “He studies. He works extremely hard, as hard as any player I’ve coached. He comes in prepared each day. He prepares hard for every practice, every session we have. He’s ready to go each week at the game. He gives us everything he’s got.

“So to me, you can’t attach your self-worth and all that stuff to the result of a game or one certain season,” McDaniels added. “Cam’s done a lot for a long time, and he’s given us everything he’s got. There’s nothing else I could ask for as a coach.”

TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton NFL

