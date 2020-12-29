Morning sports update: NFL expert called Bills’ victory over Patriots a ‘changing of the guard’ in AFC East

"Last night, I was watching a team and a franchise take out 20 years of frustration on the team that has kicked it around for so long."

Patriots dynasty over
The Patriots during the loss to the Bills on Monday night. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 29, 2020 | 10:34 AM

The Patriots lost to the Bills on Monday night, 38-9. It was a thorough defeat for New England, and the first season sweep by an AFC East opponent of Bill Belichick’s team since 2000.

Elsewhere, the Celtics prepare to face the Pacers again today at 7 p.m. after losing by one point to Indiana on Sunday.

And in Bormio, Italy, on Tuesday, Vermont native Ryan Cochran-Siegle, son of 1972 Olympic slalom gold medalist Barbara Cochran, earned the U.S. men’s ski team its first World Cup super-G victory since Bode Miller in 2006. Cochran-Siegle’s winning run produced a 0.79 second winning margin, the largest in a World Cup race since 2016.

Advertisement

The future of the Patriots under Bill Belichick: Following the Bills’ lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday, Buffalo’s newfound superiority over a previously dominant New England was plain to see.

The aftermath of the game has already produced myriad speculation over the Patriots’ future, and how Bill Belichick will handle questions at the quarterback position.

During the Tuesday morning edition of “Get Up!” on ESPN, NFL insider Dan Graziano explained the current power structure of the AFC East, a place where the Patriots have ruled almost without interruption for 20 years.

“They’re going to have to turn things around. They’re going to have to figure out the quarterback position this offseason, what they do there,” Graziano began. “The Bills are much better positioned right now for the future, and actually you could make a case that the Miami Dolphins are as well.

“You don’t want to necessarily count Bill Belichick out, obviously,” Graziano admitted. “He’s had more success than anyone’s ever had, so you would have faith in his ability to get things turned around, but he has to. Right now the Bills are the much better team. They beat them twice this year.”

Advertisement

Examining Buffalo’s commitment through four quarters, the rout represented something more for the Bills, according to Graziano.

“Last night, I was watching a team and a franchise take out 20 years of frustration on the team that has kicked it around for so long,” he explained. “It’s a changing of the guard, there’s no question about that.”

Of course, not everyone is willing to write off New England’s run.

Former Colts center Jeff Saturday — having been an opponent of Belichick for years playing with quarterback Peyton Manning — noted that circumstances were against the Patriots in 2020.

“Bill Belichick still knows how to coach. Josh McDaniels still knows how to coach, all right,” Saturday pointed out. “Like, they’ve got to get the quarterback situation figured out, I understand. But eight opt-outs, think about how many of the defensive guys are not there. When those guys get back — you know, [Dont’a] Hightower, [Patrick] Chung, you name it. This team will be back in the mix.

“To just act like the Bills or the Dolphins will just walk through this division, Bill Belichick will find a way to get his team back and competitive,” Saturday concluded. “I would not write them off. I would not hit the panic button quite yet.”

Trivia: The last time the Bills won the AFC East was 1995. That year, the Patriots finished just 6-10. Who led New England in rushing that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

The “Love Actually” ESPN animation using Bill Belichick and Tom Brady:

On this day: In 1969, Major League Baseball Players Association director Marvin Miller revealed that 32-year-old outfielder Curt Flood would make his case against baseball’s long-standing “reserve clause” in federal court.

It was far from the first attempt by a player to challenge the controversial clause which had effectively tied players to a particular team in perpetuity. Previous attempts had ended with court rulings that initially established (and then reinforced) the apparent legality of the clause.

The impetus for Flood’s legal action was that he had been traded from the Cardinals (whom he had helped win multiple World Series championships) to the struggling Phillies. Believing that he should be able to see if other teams were interested in signing him, Flood committed to a lengthy legal strategy.

Represented by former Supreme Court justice Arthur Goldberg, Flood waded his way through multiple years of challenges. The case was eventually heard by the highest court in the land, but the ruling was ultimately the same: In the end, the Supreme Court sided with Major League Baseball, 5-3.

The legacy of Flood’s challenge had a deeper impact. Only a few years later, a strengthened players’ union collectively bargained a new agreement with ownership, eventually leading to salary arbitration and the death of the reserve clause.

But for Flood, it cost him almost all of his remaining playing career. He did not play in 1970 (partly due to being intentionally ignored by baseball ownership out of spite), before briefly returning in 1971 with the Washington Senators. Despite support from his teammates, and manager Ted Williams, Flood left the team after 13 games and never returned.

Daily highlight: Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha gave his side the lead against Leicester City on Monday with a superbly placed finish from a cross. The game ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

Trivia answer: Curtis Martin

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton vented to the media in his post-game press conference following New England's loss to Buffalo.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton vents after Patriots' 'extremely frustrating' blowout loss to Bills December 29, 2020 | 12:51 AM
Jarrett Stidham played in the second half Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Jarrett Stidham said he would 'absolutely love' to start against the Jets December 29, 2020 | 12:37 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is trying to get a point across to an official on the sidelines in the second half.
Patriots
5 takeaways following the Patriots' eye-opening loss to Buffalo December 29, 2020 | 12:24 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick responded to claims from ESPN commentators about dismissing Josh Allen December 29, 2020 | 12:12 AM
After he was pulled from the game, Cam Newton is pictured on the bench with his replacement Jarrett Stidham during the fourth quarter.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 7 thoughts on the Patriots' 38-9 loss to the Bills December 28, 2020 | 11:49 PM
Bill Belichick phone
Patriots
Bill Belichick threw a sideline phone in frustration during Bills-Patriots December 28, 2020 | 10:40 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart will play Tuesday after experiencing 'weird' shoulder issue vs. Pacers December 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
The Bills beat the Patriots twice this season.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
Bills become first AFC East team to sweep New England since 2000 December 28, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Robert Williams took responsibility for a costly defensive miscue late against the Pacers.
Celtics
Rob Williams took responsibility for a late defensive miscue, and his teammates appreciated it December 28, 2020 | 6:56 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski
3 things to know about Rob Gronkowski's first season in Tampa Bay December 28, 2020 | 6:24 PM
Globe Staff Photo/Barry Chin
Patriots
We've seen Bill Belichick stick with a veteran quarterback in a lost season before December 28, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are rolling heading into the playoffs.
Tom Brady
NFL experts rave about Tom Brady's recent play December 28, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Dwayne Haskins could be a low-risk option at quarterback for the Patriots.
Sports Q
Should the Patriots sign Dwayne Haskins? December 28, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Bill Belichick might extend a hand to Adam Gase if the Jets fire him after the season.
Patriots
An NFL reporter linked Adam Gase to the Patriots' coaching staff for 2021 December 28, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Terry Rozier dunked over Kevin Durant in the Hornets' win Sunday night.
NBA
Terry Rozier dunks on Kevin Durant, trolls the Nets star on Instagram December 28, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Isaiah Thomas Celtics
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas responded to the possibility of a Celtics return December 28, 2020 | 10:13 AM
Domantas Sabonis hurt the Celtics on Sunday.
Celtics
5 takeaways following the Celtics' disappointing loss to the Pacers December 28, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Robert Williams collected four steals against the Pacers on Sunday.
Celtics
One mistake caused Robert Williams to doubt his productive night vs. Pacers December 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
MLB
Padres have deal in place to get ace Blake Snell from Rays December 28, 2020 | 4:39 AM
Jayson Tatum attempts a game-winning 3-pointer against Malcolm Brogdon.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum on potential game-winner: 'Should have put more pressure on the defense' December 27, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Celtics
Sabonis hits late basket, sends Pacers past Celtics 108-107 December 27, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Iman Shumpert had a bad first impression of Paul Pierce.
Celtics
Here's why Iman Shumpert had a bad first impression of Paul Pierce December 27, 2020 | 6:24 PM
NFL
Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North December 27, 2020 | 5:51 PM
NFL
Browns' playoff chances take hit with 23-16 loss to Jets December 27, 2020 | 5:42 PM
the Atlanta Braves
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81 December 27, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Sports News
Naomi Osaka named AP Female Athlete of Year December 27, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Aaron Doster
NFL
NFL will reportedly expand season to 17 games in 2021 December 27, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Sarah Stier
NBA
So much for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving needing time to jell. The Nets have come out firing. December 27, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Ashley Landis
Patriots
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 16 December 27, 2020 | 8:50 AM
NFL
Browns down 6 players for Jets game due to COVID protocols December 26, 2020 | 9:12 PM