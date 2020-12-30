10 quarterbacks the Patriots could take in the 2021 NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence is almost certainly unattainable, but there are many other realistic options.

Alabama's Mac Jones was one of the most dependable players in college football this season.
Alabama's Mac Jones was one of the most dependable players in college football this season. –Chris Graythen/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
December 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM

As the NFL regular season ends, and the offseason begins, it’s clear the Patriots need to dramatically improve in many areas if they want to re-emerge as a perennial playoff team.

Perhaps the most pressing need – and one that can be addressed in a variety of ways – is the quarterback position. The Patriots could keep Cam Newton, turn to Jarrett Stidham, trade for a QB, or acquire a player such as Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, or Ryan Fitzpatrick, among others, in free agency.

They could also take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, and their chances of finding a star are higher this year than usual because they aren’t a playoff team. As of Tuesday, they’re slated to have the No. 14 pick, and there should be many viable options available at that point.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at some QBs the Patriots could draft (scheduled for April 29-May 1), to either rely on right away or develop for the future. Some have not declared yet, and may return for school, but all are players to keep tabs on at this point.

Possible first-rounders

Unless the Patriots make a franchise-altering trade – which is highly unlikely but isn’t out of the question – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be long gone by the time New England is on the clock.

Lawrence is projected as the No. 1 pick, by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there’s still plenty of talent at the position once he’s off the board.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

There’s a slim chance the Patriots could end up with Fields, but it is within the realm of possibility – either via trade or if he slips way further than expected.

Fields, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound QB, accounted for 51 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. He’s only lost once in 20 games at Ohio State and has thrown for 15 touchdowns in six contests this season.

ESPN: “Fields’ downfield accuracy and ability to create plays under pressure make him one of the top quarterbacks in the class.”

Advertisement

Zach Wilson, BYU

CBS Sports projects BYU’s Zach Wilson as the No. 4 overall pick, so it’s unlikely the Patriots would have a chance at him via a traditional draft pick. However, trading up to draft Wilson is more feasible than doing so for Lawrence, so it shouldn’t be ruled out as a possibility.

Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior, is second in the NCAA with 33 touchdown passes and third in yards (3,692). He completed 73.5 percent of his passes and averaged 11 yards per completion.

Sporting News: “Wilson has had an exceptional season with his accuracy and downfield passing to quickly emerge as a threat to be the third QB off the board after Lawrence and Fields.”

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

North Dakota State only played one game in 2020, but Lance has flaunted his undeniable talent throughout his career.

The 6-foot-4, 226-pound QB has never lost a college game, and he threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns in his only full season as a starter.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has him as the third-best QB and slotted at No. 12 in his latest rankings. Colleague Mel Kiper Jr. has him as the fifth-best QB and at No. 16 overall. That could be right around where the Patriots draft, so Lance is likely a realistic target.

As of earlier this month, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had the Patriots taking him in the first round.

The Draft Network: “He can extend plays with his legs and needs to be accounted for in the zone ready game. He’s competitive and will chase the ball carrier down on turnovers.”

Advertisement

Mac Jones, Alabama

Kiper Jr. and McShay are split on Jones, as Kiper Jr. has him 15th and McShay puts him at No. 27.

Jones (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) has certainly impressed this season, racking up 3,739 passing yards and 32 touchdowns while completing a staggering 76.5 percent of his passes and throwing just four interceptions.

He still has some business to tend to this season, as Alabama pursues a national title, so it’s currently unclear whether he’ll return to school or enter the NFL Draft. Jones finished second to teammate DeVonta Smith in the AP Player of the Year voting.

247 Sports: “Could next season’s draft produce a record number of first-round quarterbacks? Alabama’s Mac Jones is arguably the group’s fastest-riser.”

Kyle Trask, Florida

Trask is a fifth-year senior, and he’s 22, so he’s one of the most experienced players in the bunch.

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Trask is physical and punishing. He could be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after setting a Florida record for most touchdowns thrown in a season (43) and becoming the first Southeastern Conference history to throw at least three in nine consecutive games.

Not all pundits are high on his NFL potential, questioning his athleticism and obliviousness to pressure, among other concerns.

Yahoo!: “Trask’s athleticism leaves something to be desired, which might limit the number of teams that will give him a high grade. Although he possesses some subtle pocket movement that allows him to shuffle amid pressure to make throws, Trask is not someone whom scouts believe can extend plays in the NFL and operate off-schedule.”

Later-round picks

It’s possible the Patriots will address a different need early and pluck a QB later. If they do, here are some potential sleepers.

Shane Buechele, SMU

He’s seventh in the NCAA with 3,095 passing yards, and has a rating of 152.9, but has struggled with accuracy at times throughout the course of his career.

Buechele threw 11 interceptions as a freshman and 10 last year, but he lowered that number to six this season.

Pro Football Focus: “One can’t help but love the way Buechele plays the game. He’s got a gunslinger mentality through and through.”

Jamie Newman, Georgia

Newman’s situation is a unique one. He threw 26 TD passes at Wake Forest in 2019, transferred to Georgia, then opted out this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Newman finished second in the ACC in total offense yards per game as a redshirt junior and was fifth in the conference in passing yards per game that year, yet he hasn’t played in quite a while.

Sports Illustrated, via an NFL scout: “Everyone’s going to have their own opinion on why he left (for the season), which sucks for him. Most other scouts I talk to are all over the place on him, but the fourth to sixth round has been the most common response.”

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Book (6 feet, 206 pounds) has consistently impressed at Notre Dame, but some NFL scouts question whether his talent will translate to the next level.

He’s 30-4 in his career as a starter and has helped the Fighting Irish reach the college football playoffs, and Kiper Jr. ranks him as the ninth-best QB in the class. Some question his mechanics and accuracy, and say he’s a bit undersized, but they praise him for getting creative and masking some of his weaknesses.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: “Book had late-round grades from several teams over the summer, mostly teams who value athleticism at the position. His ability to escape pressure and extend plays is a skill and the strength of his game.”

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) had a game earlier this year in which he threw for over 400 yards.

He’s been inconsistent throughout his career but has shown a skill set that could potentially translate to the NFL.

Pro Football Focus: “Some quarterbacks have sneaky arm talent when you see them throw a deep ball. Others flash it on every single throw. Pickett decidedly falls into the latter category.”

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Ehlinger (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) is one of the most experienced players available.

He’s racked up 126 touchdowns in 42 starts at Texas since 2017, and both McShay and Kiper Jr. slot him as the 10th-best QB this year.

ESPN: “His dual-threat ability could be enticing for an NFL team.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots College Sports NFL Football NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Tom Brady discussed how he's acclimated to being away from New England December 30, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Jayson Tatum had a nice bounce-back performance on Tuesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics' win over Pacers, including Jayson Tatum & more December 30, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Payton Pritchard had a big game against Indiana on Tuesday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on 'the GOAT' Payton Pritchard: 'Kid can play' December 29, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Jayson Tatum goes to the basket against Indiana's T.J. Warren during the second half.
Celtics
Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers 116-111 December 29, 2020 | 10:28 PM
Kemba Walker's return is still far in the future, according to Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Kemba Walker 'won’t be back any time soon,' but he's progressing December 29, 2020 | 6:29 PM
New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
NFL
Jets' Frank Gore out vs. Patriots with bruised lung, playing future uncertain December 29, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Domantas Sabonis attacks the basket against Daniel Theis.
Celtics
A pair of ESPN personalities explained why they 'don't believe in the Boston Celtics' December 29, 2020 | 4:44 PM
James Harden dribbles against Damian Lillard.
NBA
Sports Q: Should the Celtics trade for James Harden? December 29, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, passes against Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons.
NBA
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to miss extended time with calf injury December 29, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will wrap up the season against the New York Jets.
PATRIOTS
Get ready for one last humiliation as Patriots look to close a season of failure December 29, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Cam Newton Josh McDaniels
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels discussed his future, defended Cam Newton after loss vs. Bills December 29, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Patriots dynasty over
Patriots
NFL expert explained why Bills' victory over Patriots is a 'changing of the guard' in the AFC East December 29, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Cam Newton vented to the media in his post-game press conference following New England's loss to Buffalo.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton vents after Patriots' 'extremely frustrating' blowout loss to Bills December 29, 2020 | 12:51 AM
Jarrett Stidham played in the second half Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Jarrett Stidham said he would 'absolutely love' to start against the Jets December 29, 2020 | 12:37 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is trying to get a point across to an official on the sidelines in the second half.
Patriots
5 takeaways following the Patriots' eye-opening loss to Buffalo December 29, 2020 | 12:24 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick responded to claims from ESPN commentators about dismissing Josh Allen December 29, 2020 | 12:12 AM
After he was pulled from the game, Cam Newton is pictured on the bench with his replacement Jarrett Stidham during the fourth quarter.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 7 thoughts on the Patriots' 38-9 loss to the Bills December 28, 2020 | 11:49 PM
Bill Belichick phone
Patriots
Bill Belichick threw a sideline phone in frustration during Bills-Patriots December 28, 2020 | 10:40 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart will play Tuesday after experiencing 'weird' shoulder issue vs. Pacers December 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
The Bills beat the Patriots twice this season.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
Bills become first AFC East team to sweep New England since 2000 December 28, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Robert Williams took responsibility for a costly defensive miscue late against the Pacers.
Celtics
Rob Williams took responsibility for a late defensive miscue, and his teammates appreciated it December 28, 2020 | 6:56 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski
3 things to know about Rob Gronkowski's first season in Tampa Bay December 28, 2020 | 6:24 PM
Globe Staff Photo/Barry Chin
Patriots
We've seen Bill Belichick stick with a veteran quarterback in a lost season before December 28, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are rolling heading into the playoffs.
Tom Brady
NFL experts rave about Tom Brady's recent play December 28, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Dwayne Haskins could be a low-risk option at quarterback for the Patriots.
Sports Q
Should the Patriots sign Dwayne Haskins? December 28, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Bill Belichick might extend a hand to Adam Gase if the Jets fire him after the season.
Patriots
An NFL reporter linked Adam Gase to the Patriots' coaching staff for 2021 December 28, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Terry Rozier dunked over Kevin Durant in the Hornets' win Sunday night.
NBA
Terry Rozier dunks on Kevin Durant, trolls the Nets star on Instagram December 28, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Isaiah Thomas Celtics
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas responded to the possibility of a Celtics return December 28, 2020 | 10:13 AM
Domantas Sabonis hurt the Celtics on Sunday.
Celtics
5 takeaways following the Celtics' disappointing loss to the Pacers December 28, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Robert Williams collected four steals against the Pacers on Sunday.
Celtics
One mistake caused Robert Williams to doubt his productive night vs. Pacers December 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM