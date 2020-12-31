Matthew Slater apologized to Patriots fans for the team’s performance this year

"I know that a lot of you are disappointed in the season that we had, just as much as we are."

Matthew Slater was named a Pro Bowler this season.
Matthew Slater was named a Pro Bowler this season. –Harry How/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
December 31, 2020 | 1:49 PM

Matthew Slater said the Patriots missed having fans cheer them on in person this season, and he acknowledged they didn’t give them much to cheer about from their couches.

“I know that a lot of you are disappointed in the season that we had, just as much as we are,” Slater told reporters Wednesday. “We’re sorry we didn’t represent ourselves in a better way in terms of wins and losses.”

The special teams standout, who made the Pro Bowl this season, said there will never be a moment in time where the organization settles for a season like this. He believes strong leadership will help the Patriots get back to where they once were, and he implored fans to keep believing.

Advertisement

“Stick with us,” Slater said. “I know the demands are high, as they should be, and that’s why we love you guys so much. But stick with us, and we’ll keep fighting.”

Slater said that as long as head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft are present, winning will always be the top priority. That mindset extends beyond just games and permeates into everything else the Patriots do, he added.

He didn’t specify whether he plans to come back for another season or retire, but he has expressed his desire to remain in New England if he keeps playing. Whether he’s a part of the team’s future or not, he expects the tradition to be the same going forward.

“When my time is up here, I hope that I’ve carried the torch well enough, and that I’ve displayed that well enough to the other men around here that they’ll be able to take it from me and the other guys and continue to carry it on to new heights,” Slater said.

The Patriots are 6-9, and they’ll finish up their season this Sunday at 1 p.m. against the New York Jets. Slater said it’s imperative that the Patriots “finish the race” the right way, even though they’re not going to come in first overall.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Lon Horwedel
Media
Fox bumps Tom Brady, Buccaneers from Boston airwaves December 31, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Jim Davis
RED SOX
Red Sox to hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, making her first Black woman to coach in MLB history December 31, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
ZDENO CHARA
Bruins GM Don Sweeney provided the backstory on why Zdeno Chara elected to leave Boston December 31, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Bill Belichick Chargers
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 17 December 31, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
NFL insider's assessment of what went wrong with Patriots' draft strategy, roster building December 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Zdeno Chara
analysis
What Zdeno Chara's departure means for the Bruins December 31, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Jaylen Brown had a career-high scoring night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown's career night December 31, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Orchard Park, NY - 09/20/15 - Buffalo Bills fans in the stands with signs as the Patriots came onto the field. The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Michael Whitmer, Topic: 21Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.1.3611291606.
NFL
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game December 31, 2020 | 5:14 AM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Becky Hammon becomes first woman to coach an NBA team December 31, 2020 | 12:16 AM
Jayson Tatum says his chemistry with Jaylen Brown is only getting better.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Chemistry with Jaylen Brown will only get better December 30, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Brad Stevens let Jaylen Brown return to Wednesday's game to get his career high.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown: Brad Stevens let him return to blowout vs. Grizzlies to get career high December 30, 2020 | 11:05 PM
Jaylen Brown drives past the Grizzlies' Tyus Jones during the first half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores career-high 42, Celtics beat Memphis 126-107 December 30, 2020 | 10:18 PM
The Boston Bruins bid farewell to Zdeno Chara, who signed with the Washington Capitals.
Bruins
Bruins bid farewell to Zdeno Chara, who 'exemplified' what being part of franchise meant December 30, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Javonte Green is out against the Memphis Grizzlies due to health and safety protocols.
Celtics
Javonte Green out vs. Memphis Grizzlies for 'health and safety protocols' December 30, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Bruins
Tom Brady, former Bruins teammates react to Zdeno Chara leaving Boston December 30, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Zdeno Chara
Timeline: Looking back at Zdeno Charas Bruins career December 30, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Chara's crowning moment came in 2011 when he accepted the Stanley Cup as Bruins captain.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara's time with the Bruins 'has come to an end' December 30, 2020 | 4:04 PM
NFL
COVID-19 changed NFL in 2020 and some shifts are permanent December 30, 2020 | 3:40 PM
NFL
Kyle Shanahan 'believes' Jimmy Garoppolo will be 49ers QB in 2021 December 30, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Alabama's Mac Jones was one of the most dependable players in college football this season.
PATRIOTS
10 quarterbacks the Patriots could take in the 2021 NFL Draft December 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Tom Brady discussed how he's acclimated to being away from New England December 30, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Jayson Tatum had a nice bounce-back performance on Tuesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics' win over Pacers, including Jayson Tatum & more December 30, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Payton Pritchard had a big game against Indiana on Tuesday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on 'the GOAT' Payton Pritchard: 'Kid can play' December 29, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Jayson Tatum goes to the basket against Indiana's T.J. Warren during the second half.
Celtics
Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers 116-111 December 29, 2020 | 10:28 PM
Kemba Walker's return is still far in the future, according to Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Kemba Walker 'won’t be back any time soon,' but he's progressing December 29, 2020 | 6:29 PM
New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
NFL
Jets' Frank Gore out vs. Patriots with bruised lung, playing future uncertain December 29, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Domantas Sabonis attacks the basket against Daniel Theis.
Celtics
A pair of ESPN personalities explained why they 'don't believe in the Boston Celtics' December 29, 2020 | 4:44 PM
James Harden dribbles against Damian Lillard.
NBA
Sports Q: Should the Celtics trade for James Harden? December 29, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, passes against Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons.
NBA
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to miss extended time with calf injury December 29, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will wrap up the season against the New York Jets.
PATRIOTS
Get ready for one last humiliation as Patriots look to close a season of failure December 29, 2020 | 11:50 AM