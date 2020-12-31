Matthew Slater apologized to Patriots fans for the team’s performance this year

Matthew Slater said the Patriots missed having fans cheer them on in person this season, and he acknowledged they didn’t give them much to cheer about from their couches.

“I know that a lot of you are disappointed in the season that we had, just as much as we are,” Slater told reporters Wednesday. “We’re sorry we didn’t represent ourselves in a better way in terms of wins and losses.”

The special teams standout, who made the Pro Bowl this season, said there will never be a moment in time where the organization settles for a season like this. He believes strong leadership will help the Patriots get back to where they once were, and he implored fans to keep believing.

Advertisement

“Stick with us,” Slater said. “I know the demands are high, as they should be, and that’s why we love you guys so much. But stick with us, and we’ll keep fighting.”

Matthew Slater’s message to Patriots fans, and what he envisions for the team’s future. pic.twitter.com/X0UusU0Xag — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 31, 2020

Slater said that as long as head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft are present, winning will always be the top priority. That mindset extends beyond just games and permeates into everything else the Patriots do, he added.

He didn’t specify whether he plans to come back for another season or retire, but he has expressed his desire to remain in New England if he keeps playing. Whether he’s a part of the team’s future or not, he expects the tradition to be the same going forward.

“When my time is up here, I hope that I’ve carried the torch well enough, and that I’ve displayed that well enough to the other men around here that they’ll be able to take it from me and the other guys and continue to carry it on to new heights,” Slater said.

The Patriots are 6-9, and they’ll finish up their season this Sunday at 1 p.m. against the New York Jets. Slater said it’s imperative that the Patriots “finish the race” the right way, even though they’re not going to come in first overall.