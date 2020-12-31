Here’s how the Patriots’ draft pick can improve in Week 17

The Patriots’ 2020 season will come to an end Sunday. As most fans know by now, the team’s 6-9 record isn’t good enough to qualify for the postseason, making Sunday’s matchup against the Jets a formality.

While the objective of the game is to win, it’s understandable to think why Patriots fans would want their team to lose: A loss to the Jets would almost assuredly improve their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In a draft that’s likely to have at least a few quarterbacks selected in the top 10, a loss to secure a better draft pick would help the Patriots get one (if they chose to go that route).

Advertisement

Entering Week 17, the Patriots hold the 14th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. There is actually one scenario in which the Patriots can sneak into the top 10. They would first need to lose to the 2-13 Jets, who have managed a two-game winning streak. With the Patriots’ recent play, a loss on Sunday seems possible.

In addition to losing to the Jets, the Patriots would need wins from the Broncos, Cowboys, Chargers, Vikings, and the Washington Football Team in order to secure the 10th pick in the NFL Draft. Luckily for New England, Dallas and Washington both have something to play for as both still have a chance to win the NFC East. The Vikings also take on an inferior Lions team who could be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

It gets a bit murkier when it comes to the Broncos and Chargers. The 5-10 Broncos host the 7-8 Raiders on Sunday. While Las Vegas crushed Denver in the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Raiders have lost five of their last six games and were knocked out of playoff contention last week. Las Vegas is still favored to win Sunday, but with the Raiders’ recent play, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Broncos did indeed pull off the upset.

Advertisement

The 6-9 Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on the 14-1 Chiefs on Sunday. Despite the huge difference in their records, the Chargers may actually have a decent chance to win. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters earlier this week that he’ll rest some of their top players – maybe even quarterback Patrick Mahomes – after clinching the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs last week. Los Angeles also played Kansas City close in the first matchup this season, losing 23-20 in overtime in what was Justin Herbert’s first start.

A Patriots loss and a win by any of the aforementioned teams would guarantee that the Patriots will pick 13th or higher except for one scenario. If the Cowboys knock off the Giants and the Washington Football Team loses to the Eagles, the Cowboys would be the NFC East winners, moving into one of the draft slots reserved for playoff teams. Washington, who would have a 6-10 record in that scenario, would hold a higher draft pick than a 6-10 New England team due to having a weaker strength of schedule, which is the tiebreaker used to determine the draft order.

On the flip side, the lowest pick the Patriots could end up with is the 15th pick in the draft. A Patriots win on Sunday and a 49ers loss to the Seahawks would make that happen, as San Francisco is the only team that can leap New England in the draft order among the non-playoff teams.