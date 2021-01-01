5 things to know about the New York Jets, who have won 2 straight after starting 0-13

They were losing games in all ways imaginable, then started playing too well for their own benefit.

Sam Darnold of the New York Jets throws the ball away against the Cleveland Browns.
Sam Darnold of the New York Jets throws the ball away against the Cleveland Browns. –Sarah Stier/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
January 1, 2021 | 11:36 AM

Related Links

The New York Jets had it all figured out.

They were creatively finding ways to lose games and were on track to finish the season 0-16, select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and take a major step toward turning their franchise around.

Suddenly, however, their fate took a dramatic twist, as something unexpected happened – they started to win. After opening the year 0-13, the Jets have won their last two games, knocking off two possible playoff teams in the Los Angeles Rams (23-20) and Cleveland Browns (23-16).

The Jets are set to face the Patriots (6-9) this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in an unusual matchup between two division rivals that would both benefit more long term from losing the game than winning it.

Advertisement

Here are five things to know about the surprising Jets.

They’ve picked up two wins after starting 0-13.

In their 13 consecutive losses to start the season, the Jets faltered in a wide variety of ways.

Some games were close, such as a 31-28 Week 12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in which they allowed a late touchdown that almost seemed intentional. Others were much more lopsided, like the 40-3 pounding they took from the Seattle Seahawks the following week.

Against the Rams, though, quarterback Sam Darnold threw for over 200 yards, Frank Gore rushed for a touchdown, and Bryce Hall picked off a pass to lead the Jets to one of the most surprising victories of the entire NFL season.

They kept the momentum going against the Browns, sacking Baker Mayfield four times in a dominant defensive showing. Darnold added two touchdown passes, wide receiver Jamison Crowder threw one of his own and also caught one, and former Patriot Braxton Berrios added a score as well.

“I think the last two games we’ve had some better complementary football games,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said. “We’ve had some close ones where we missed out on some opportunities late in the game, really some situational football things that have hurt us in previous games. The last two weeks, sometimes it just takes that one win and then the confidence of guys change.”

Bill Belichick said they’re “gaining confidence.”

Advertisement

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed out that the Jets have “played pretty competitively” for most of the year despite their record.

He said offensively they’ve made significant progress and they’ve had “good flashes” in all areas throughout the year. Belichick referenced the teams’ first meeting, back in November – when the Patriots escaped with a 30-27 win – and highlighted the competitive nature of the game.

Belichick spoke highly of Darnold for playing “pretty error-free” the past few weeks. He also lauded Crowder, Berrios, and fellow wide receivers Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman for their big-play ability.

Defensively, Belichick said the Jets are a “pretty disruptive team” with strong speed at the linebacker position. He doesn’t think the way their season has unfolded accurately reflects their skill level, and he’s admired the way they didn’t fold after the difficult start.

“They’re gaining confidence and you can see that their improvement as a team is definitely trending in the right direction,” Belichick said. “I think that’s a real credit to Coach Gase and his staff for the way that they’ve continued to help the team improve and to the players. They’ve played pretty good football here the last few weeks.”

Sam Darnold’s future remains uncertain.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, could be playing his last game with the Jets.

This has been the worst statistical season of his young career, as he’s thrown more interceptions (nine) than touchdown passes (eight) and has yet to reach 2,000 passing yards despite playing in 11 games.

Advertisement

Darnold, who is 13-24 as the team’s starter, said he’s confident his best days are ahead of him. He made it clear that he believes he has a lot more to give and that he’d love to prove himself with the Jets.

“I’m a Jet now,” Darnold told reporters. “I know we all like to think of hypotheticals and what-ifs, but I’m a Jet right now. I love being here. I love the guys in the locker room. I love going to work every single day here.”

He has a fan in Belichick, who said Darnold has the tools in place to “make all the throws.” Belichick said he doesn’t think there’s a shortage of talent or playmaking ability, calling him athletic and hard to tackle in the pocket.

“I think he’s shown the ability to do everything,” Belichick said.

Braxton Berrios has been a key contributor.

Berrios, a 2018 Patriots sixth-round draft pick, has turned in his best season to date.

He has 34 catches for 374 yards and three touchdowns and has returned nine kickoffs for 167 yards and 10 punts for 86 yards this season.

“He’s been a guy that’s been able to do a lot for us,” Gase said. “He’s had a good year so far this year. Hopefully he can keep making impact plays.”

Crowder is the team’s leading receiver, with 55 catches for 85 yards and six TDs. Perriman also has three TDs, and tight end Chris Herndon has two.

Longtime running back Frank Gore, who has been the team’s most reliable rusher this season, is out with a bruised lung. La’Mical Perine tested positive for COVID-19, so Ty Johnson could see an increased role.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (127 tackles and two sacks), safety Marcus Maye (78 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions), and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (seven sacks) are all catalysts defensively.

Adam Gase could be coaching his last game.

Much like Darnold, Sunday could mark Gase’s last game as a member of the Jets.

A report from WFAN Sports Radio on Tuesday said that Jets ownership told Gase he would be fired after the Jets face the Patriots, but the news evidently hadn’t reached Gase.

“That was news to me,” Gase told reporters Wednesday. “No one has said that to me.”

Gase said he’s zeroed in on preparing for the Patriots.

“I learned probably when I was 22 years old, Nick Saban told me you do your job until somebody tells you different,” Gase said. “That’s what I’m going to be focused on.”

Belichick credited Gase for making things difficult for the Patriots defense. He said Gase has done an “excellent job,” praising him for his work with both the Jets and Miami Dolphins.

“He’s a tough, tough coach to coach against, so that’s really the way I feel about him,” Belichick said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NFL
'I feel ripped now': Watch Tom Brady impersonate Rob Gronkowski December 31, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19 December 31, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Zdeno Chara and fans.
ZDENO CHARA
Former Norwood hockey player shares how Zdeno Chara supported him after he was paralyzed December 31, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Zdeno Chara Bruins Captain
Bruins
What Zdeno Chara had to say about the Bruins' contract offer, and why he decided to leave December 31, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Matthew Slater was named a Pro Bowler this season.
PATRIOTS
Matthew Slater apologized to Patriots fans for the team's performance this year December 31, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Lon Horwedel
Media
Fox bumps Tom Brady, Buccaneers from Boston airwaves December 31, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Jim Davis
RED SOX
Red Sox to hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, making her first Black woman to coach in MLB history December 31, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
ZDENO CHARA
Bruins GM Don Sweeney provided the backstory on why Zdeno Chara elected to leave Boston December 31, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Bill Belichick Chargers
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 17 December 31, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
NFL insider's assessment of what went wrong with Patriots' draft strategy, roster building December 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Zdeno Chara
analysis
What Zdeno Chara's departure means for the Bruins December 31, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Jaylen Brown had a career-high scoring night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown's career night December 31, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Orchard Park, NY - 09/20/15 - Buffalo Bills fans in the stands with signs as the Patriots came onto the field. The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Michael Whitmer, Topic: 21Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.1.3611291606.
NFL
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game December 31, 2020 | 5:14 AM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Becky Hammon becomes first woman to coach an NBA team December 31, 2020 | 12:16 AM
Jayson Tatum says his chemistry with Jaylen Brown is only getting better.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Chemistry with Jaylen Brown will only get better December 30, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Brad Stevens let Jaylen Brown return to Wednesday's game to get his career high.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown: Brad Stevens let him return to blowout vs. Grizzlies to get career high December 30, 2020 | 11:05 PM
Jaylen Brown drives past the Grizzlies' Tyus Jones during the first half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores career-high 42, Celtics beat Memphis 126-107 December 30, 2020 | 10:18 PM
The Boston Bruins bid farewell to Zdeno Chara, who signed with the Washington Capitals.
Bruins
Bruins bid farewell to Zdeno Chara, who 'exemplified' what being part of franchise meant December 30, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Javonte Green is out against the Memphis Grizzlies due to health and safety protocols.
Celtics
Javonte Green out vs. Memphis Grizzlies for 'health and safety protocols' December 30, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Bruins
Tom Brady, former Bruins teammates react to Zdeno Chara leaving Boston December 30, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Zdeno Chara
Timeline: Looking back at Zdeno Charas Bruins career December 30, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Chara's crowning moment came in 2011 when he accepted the Stanley Cup as Bruins captain.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara's time with the Bruins 'has come to an end' December 30, 2020 | 4:04 PM
NFL
COVID-19 changed NFL in 2020 and some shifts are permanent December 30, 2020 | 3:40 PM
NFL
Kyle Shanahan 'believes' Jimmy Garoppolo will be 49ers QB in 2021 December 30, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Alabama's Mac Jones was one of the most dependable players in college football this season.
PATRIOTS
10 quarterbacks the Patriots could take in the 2021 NFL Draft December 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Tom Brady discussed how he's acclimated to being away from New England December 30, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Jayson Tatum had a nice bounce-back performance on Tuesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics' win over Pacers, including Jayson Tatum & more December 30, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Payton Pritchard had a big game against Indiana on Tuesday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on 'the GOAT' Payton Pritchard: 'Kid can play' December 29, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Jayson Tatum goes to the basket against Indiana's T.J. Warren during the second half.
Celtics
Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers 116-111 December 29, 2020 | 10:28 PM
Kemba Walker's return is still far in the future, according to Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Kemba Walker 'won’t be back any time soon,' but he's progressing December 29, 2020 | 6:29 PM