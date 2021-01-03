Cam Newton and the Patriots are reportedly expected to part ways this offseason

“It looks like he’s looking for something different, the Patriots are looking for something different."

Cam Newton looks on from the sidelines.
Cam Newton looks on from the sidelines. –Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
January 3, 2021 | 11:39 AM

Cam Newton’s time in Foxborough is likely coming to an end, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Newton, who threw twice as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes this season, will be a free agent, and Schefter made it clear on Sunday NFL Countdown that this season will probably be his only one with the Patriots.

“Cam Newton sounded resigned this week to the fact that he’ll be moving on from New England,” Schefter said. “It looks like he’s looking for something different, the Patriots are looking for something different.”

Schefter said both sides “enjoyed their relationship” but expect to move in a different direction in 2021 with Newton presumably heading elsewhere. He said the Patriots will likely be “in search of a new quarterback” next season.

Advertisement

Newton signed a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the team in July. He didn’t have the same weapons around him that Tom Brady did in the past, but Newton has regularly admitted that he’s underperformed throughout the season.

Both Newton and head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this week that they wish they had more time together before the season to help Newton master the offense.

Jarrett Stidham is the only Patriots quarterback under contract for 2021.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Patriots
Countdown to kickoff: Patriots set to close out regular season against the Jets January 3, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Stew Milne
Patriots Statement
Patriots reaffirm commitment to social justice in statement released Sunday January 3, 2021 | 11:04 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton, Bill Belichick 'wish' they had more time together this season January 2, 2021 | 8:36 PM
In this Aug. 7, 2010 file photo, Floyd Little poses with his bust after enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died.
FOOTBALL
Floyd Little, Syracuse and Denver Broncos great, dies at 78 January 2, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets are reportedly expected to fire head coach Adam Gase January 2, 2021 | 6:28 PM
Paul Westphal was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
CELTICS
How Danny Ainge, Isaiah Thomas, and more reacted to Paul Westphal's death January 2, 2021 | 6:21 PM
The Boston Globe
CHAD FINN
Dan Patrick's national radio show is in tune with the times January 2, 2021 | 6:01 PM
Jay Heath scored a career-high 20 points Saturday against Louisville.
BOSTON COLLEGE
4 takeaways as BC basketball shows flashes but can't capitalize in a loss to Louisville January 2, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Tlumacki, John Globe Staff
CHAD FINN
Literally and figuratively, Zdeno Chara was a giant gift to Bruins fans January 2, 2021 | 4:29 PM
Paul Westphal, a Basketball Hall of Famer who won a title with the Celtics as a player, has died.
Celtics
Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame basketball player, dies at 70 January 2, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Jets game January 2, 2021 | 3:49 PM
Corey Sipkin
Patriots
Do the two-win Jets have enough to hand the Patriots their fourth straight loss to end the season? January 2, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Gregory Shamus
BRUINS
Bruins reportedly may play outdoor game in February January 2, 2021 | 3:21 PM
The Boston Celtics dropped a disappointing loss the Pistons on Friday.
The Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics' underwhelming loss to Pistons January 2, 2021 | 8:17 AM
Sam Darnold of the New York Jets throws the ball away against the Cleveland Browns.
PATRIOTS-JETS
5 things to know about the surprising New York Jets January 1, 2021 | 11:36 AM
NFL
'I feel ripped now': Watch Tom Brady impersonate Rob Gronkowski December 31, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19 December 31, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Zdeno Chara and fans.
ZDENO CHARA
Former Norwood hockey player shares how Zdeno Chara supported him after he was paralyzed December 31, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Zdeno Chara Bruins Captain
Bruins
What Zdeno Chara had to say about the Bruins' contract offer, and why he decided to leave December 31, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Matthew Slater was named a Pro Bowler this season.
PATRIOTS
Matthew Slater apologized to Patriots fans for the team's performance this year December 31, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Lon Horwedel
Media
Fox bumps Tom Brady, Buccaneers from Boston airwaves December 31, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Jim Davis
RED SOX
Red Sox to hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, making her first Black woman to coach in MLB history December 31, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
ZDENO CHARA
Bruins GM Don Sweeney provided the backstory on why Zdeno Chara elected to leave Boston December 31, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Bill Belichick Chargers
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 17 December 31, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
NFL insider's assessment of what went wrong with Patriots' draft strategy, roster building December 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Zdeno Chara
analysis
What Zdeno Chara's departure means for the Bruins December 31, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Jaylen Brown had a career-high scoring night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown's career night December 31, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Orchard Park, NY - 09/20/15 - Buffalo Bills fans in the stands with signs as the Patriots came onto the field. The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Michael Whitmer, Topic: 21Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.1.3611291606.
NFL
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game December 31, 2020 | 5:14 AM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Becky Hammon becomes first woman to coach an NBA team December 31, 2020 | 12:16 AM
Jayson Tatum says his chemistry with Jaylen Brown is only getting better.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Chemistry with Jaylen Brown will only get better December 30, 2020 | 11:54 PM