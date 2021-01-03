Jakobi Meyers made a self-deprecating Google search when switching positions

In a season where not much has gone right for the Patriots, one bright spot has been the consistent play of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Entering Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets, Meyers led the team in both catches (53) and receiving yards (661), putting up over 50 yards per game.

On the CBS broadcast, announcers Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely shared a backstory about how Meyers – who was initially recruited as a quarterback – improved his skill set as a wide receiver. Meyers told the broadcast crew that once he realized he had to get creative to maximize his abilities, he turned to the internet for some help.

“He went on Google and put in ‘big receivers that are slow, that run good routes,’ and Keenan Allen popped up,” the color commentator Feely said.

Feely said that he had brought up Allen, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, as a potential comparison. While Allen doesn’t have blazing speed, he’s clever and still finds ways to get open.

Jakobi Meyers told CBS that when he was converting to WR, he googled "big receivers who are slow who run good routes" and Keenan Allen came up. So, Meyers watched Allen. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 3, 2021

“We don’t think Keenan Allen would be happy about him popping up on that search,” McCarthy, who does play-by-play, said.

The announcers agreed that Meyers has a similar approach and hinted that he should be able to be a steady contributor for a long time. They said Meyers still watches a lot of film on Allen as a way to work on his craft.