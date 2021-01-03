J.C. Jackson addressed his standout season as ‘a ballhawk’ and his future with the Patriots

Even after piecing together the best season of his young career, defensive back J.C. Jackson is far from satisfied.

“I feel like I’m not even at my highest level yet,” Jackson said. “I’ve still got some room to improve and have some things I need to work on.”

After recording yet another interception in the Patriots’ 28-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jackson leapfrogged Asante Samuel to post the most takeaways in a season (11) during Bill Belichick’s time in New England. His nine interceptions on the year put him behind only Miami’s Xavien Howard for most interceptions in the league.

Advertisement

While Jackson isn’t getting complacent – and he wishes the Patriots had been able to do more as a team – he did acknowledge that it was a significant year for him personally. At that same time, he made it clear that he expects that kind of production from himself.

“I’m a ballhawk,” Jackson said. “That’s what I get paid to do.”

JC Jackson snags his 9th INT of the season! #GoPats 📺: #NYJvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/C6SNFi486h — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021

He said he felt like could have had even more than nine interceptions, but he called it “a hell of a season” to rack up that many. When asked what recording the most takeaways under Belichick meant to him, however, he said it “don’t mean s***, to be honest.”

Winning the game was his main priority, and he was pleased the Patriots were able to do so after a particularly rough stretch in prior weeks. Though it was a disappointing season in New England in many ways, he’s proud of the way the Patriots stayed galvanized and poised.

“We just kept fighting, not only today, but all season,” Jackson said. “It was a rough season, a rough year, but the men in the locker room — our captains — showed great character.”

Jackson quickly dismissed the notion that Sunday’s game technically didn’t matter, noting that it mattered to him and his teammates. They wanted to prove themselves one last time while ending the season and starting 2021 on a high note.

Advertisement

Jackson added that he isn’t banged up at all, feels healthy, and will rely on his agent to figure out where he plays next season.

“I’ll just keep doing what I do, keep grinding, get ready for the season and keep balling,” Jackson said. “That’s not in my control.”