Tom Brady, Buccaneers scheduled to play Patriots next season at Gillette Stadium

If Tom Brady returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, he will have a chance to play on familiar turf.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots’ schedule next season includes the Buccaneers, who will travel to Gillette Stadium to face New England. The exact date is unclear.

Brady, who helped lead the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record and the NFC’s No. 5 seed with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, has remained relatively quiet about his old team this season. After the Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Brady was asked for his thoughts.

“As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going,” Brady told reporters. “I’ve really been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback, the execution I need. They’re not really an opponent of mine.

“Obviously I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships, but they’ve been focused on what they need to do and I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is.”

Other notable home opponents for the Patriots include the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, as well as Jacksonville Jaguars who will almost certainly select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — widely regarded as a generational talent.