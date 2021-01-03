12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 28-14 win over the Jets

This win, as ultimately meaningless and perhaps even slightly detrimental as it may be, was strangely fun.

Devin Asiasi reacts after scoring a touchdown.
Devin Asiasi reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter. –Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
January 3, 2021 | 5:15 PM

Related Links

COMMENTARY

1. Taking all sentiment out of it, the Patriots may have been better off losing their finale of this lost season Sunday. Depending on the outcome of a couple of other games, a loss could have moved them up a couple of slots in the pecking order of the 2021 NFL Draft, the most important one for the franchise this century as they seek their cornerstone quarterback. Yet I’m glad they did not lose. This win, as ultimately meaningless and perhaps even slightly detrimental as it may be, was strangely fun. Cam Newton, so often ineffective and yet so likable, candid and sympathetic, got to end what is almost certain to be his lone Patriots season on an up note, throwing a pair of touchdown passes and catching another. Sony Michel (136 total yards, his first career receiving touchdown) and Jakobi Meyers (68 receiving yards, one touchdown pass) showed again that they should be part of things going forward.

Advertisement

2. What else? Much of the second half was played with the snow falling, always a welcome sight that spurs delightful memories for Patriots fans. Getting that seventh win is something of an achievement given the attrition and talent issues on Bill Belichick’s roster – make no mistake, he remains the league’s preeminent coach, and no faith has been shaken here despite some curious roster decisions in recent years. And losing to the Jets – especially these hapless Jets, led by the humorless Adam Gase – is never an acceptable outcome. Yes, this was a tough season for the Patriots, the toughest we’ve seen in more than a generation. It was unfamiliar and uncomfortable. Ending it on a win is a reminder that all is not lost.

3. It ended well Sunday, and it also started well. The Patriots’ first-possession, a seven-play, 84-yard march that included a 49-yard Newton run, was practically a taunt about what could have been had everything been normal and gone right this season. Michel, who has been as effective the last couple of weeks as he has been since the 2018 postseason, had a 17-yard catch and a 13-yard run on the first drive, running as aggressively as he has since he was a rookie.  Newton completed two of three passes on the first possession, including a 7-yard strike to James White for the touchdown.

Advertisement

4. Newton’s 49-yard run was the longest ever by a Patriots quarterback – if you’re judging strictly north-to-south, anyway. Pretty sure Doug Flutie scrambled around behind the line of scrimmage for at least 50 yards on a couple of occasions during the 1988 season. The previous longest runs were a pair of 41-yarders by Steve Grogan, against the Jets in October 1976 and versus the Seahawks in October ’77. Newton finished the game with 79 yards on 11 carries. Overall, he carried 137 for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, with the yardage total breaking Grogan’s Patriots quarterback rushing record set in ’76 (539). The Patriots’ ability to run this ball this season without much threat of a passing game is one element of the offense that bodes well for the future.

5. While he made some of the now-familiar mistakes – holding the ball too long, not seeing open receivers — Newton (21 of 30, 242, 3 TDs) did throw the ball better than he has in weeks, especially during the first half. His dart on third-and-18 to Jakobi Meyers in the second quarter looked like a flashback to his MVP season in 2015. He even found both rookie tight ends – Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi – for receptions, with Asiasi’s catch, a nice diving grab on the second possession, being his first of the season. Asiasi later scored a touchdown from 26 yards out on a well-placed Newton throw, the first TD by a Patriots’ tight end this season, which tells you all you need to know about how that position has fared this season.

6. It remains to be seen whether Chase Winovich ends up a three-down player, but he has to be considered a core part of the defense going forward based on his pass-rush skill alone. Winovich was all over the place Sunday, especially in the first half, batting down a pass to end the Jets’ first possession, then adding a sack on each of the next two series. He also crushed Jets receiver Jameson Crowder early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 6 tackles, 3 QB hits, and a pair of sacks. Despite uneven playing time, he finished the season with a team-high 5.5 sacks.

Advertisement

7. Adrian Phillips’s season ended in the first quarter when he got knocked out with a hip injury. Not the final scene he was looking for, but it should be noted that he had an excellent first season as a Patriot after coming over as a free agent from the Chargers. He thrived in that important, thankless safety/undersized linebacker role similar to what Patrick Chung did so well for so long, ultimately leading the Patriots in tackles (109). If Chung comes back next season, it will be interesting to see how he is deployed alongside Phillips.

8. For much of this season, as we’ve wondered who the next Patriots quarterback could be, I’ve had Darnold near the top of my list of options. I’d like to distance myself from that now, thanks. His talent is still obvious at times – his tying touchdown throw to Chris Herndon in the final 2 minutes of the first half was a beauty, and he made another especially pretty throw to Breshad Perriman early in third quarter – but he still seems befuddled by what the defense is showing him way too often, and throws too many mallards when receivers are open. The former No. 3 overall pick might be salvageable once he gets away from the Jets, but the Patriots shouldn’t be the team that tries to do the salvaging.

9. Darnold hit J.C. Jackson right between the 2 and the 7 on his jersey on an interception in the final seconds of the third quarter. The interception was Jackson’s ninth of the season, tying him with Ty Law (1998) for third-most in franchise history, and the most since Asante Samuel picked off 10 passes in 2006. Jackson’s pick was no surprise – he really is a ballhawk in that Samuel mold – but it was somewhat surprising that the Patriots almost immediately converted it into points. They needed just four plays to cover 45 yards, with Newton finding Asiasi for the 26-yard TD and a 21-14 lead.

10. I don’t know why it was so jarring Sunday since it was nothing out of the ordinary at this point, but looking at the starting offense Sunday – with surnames like Herron, Eluemenor, Asiasi, Harry, and Byrd, and no single player other than maybe Joe Thuney that would be considered a star – it’s just staggering difference from the lineup that won a Super Bowl 23 months ago. Thuney and Michel were the only Patriots’ offensive starters who also started Super Bowl LIII. It changes fast in the NFL, which makes what they achieved for 20 years even more remarkable.

11. Byrd got knocked out of the game on a scary hit in the third quarter after his only reception of the day, a 7-yard gain. He finishes the season with 47 catches for 604 yards and a touchdown, decent production given Newton’s struggles throwing the ball and the lack of a No. 1 option to take attention away from the secondary receivers like Byrd and Meyers. He’s eligible for free agency, but the Patriots could do worse than to bring him back as the No. 3 or 4 option next season.

12. The roster is going to look even more different next season, and it should. They need an influx of young talent even at positions where they still have capable veterans. But before fully turning attention to next season, let’s part with a quick salute to so many great Patriots who may have played their final game with the franchise Sunday. Matthew Slater, who should make the Hall of Fame for his special teams exploits, isn’t sure if he’ll play next year. James White, the Super Bowl hero, is a free agent. Older core Patriots such as Devin McCourty are no certainty to survive Belichick’s unsentimental roster reconstruction. And then there are those like Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore whose individual seasons ended before the team’s did. It’s been a privilege to watch these guys. Even if some of them end up playing elsewhere, they’re forever Patriots.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the second half Sunday against the New York Jets.
PATRIOTS
J.C. Jackson addressed his future with the Patriots after standout season January 3, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Sony Michel ran well Sunday, and made a case to return next season.
commentary
5 takeaways following the Patriots' season-ending win over the Jets January 3, 2021 | 5:55 PM
Jayson Tatum buried the game-winning jumper against the Pistons on Sunday.
Celtics
Watch: Jayson Tatum buries game-winning jumper for Celtics vs. Pistons January 3, 2021 | 5:49 PM
Jakobi Meyers leads all Patriots receivers in receptions and yards this season.
PATRIOTS
Jakobi Meyers made a self-deprecating Google search when switching positions January 3, 2021 | 2:23 PM
Bruce Cassidy has been the Bruins' coach since 2017.
BRUINS
Bruins set roster ahead of start of training camp on Monday January 3, 2021 | 1:36 PM
Cam Newton looks on from the sidelines.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton and the Patriots are reportedly expected to part ways this offseason January 3, 2021 | 11:39 AM
The Patriots' final game of the season included glimpses of positivity, like this embrace following Cam Newton's touchdown to Devin Asiasi.
Patriots
Patriots finish disappointing season with 28-14 win over Jets January 3, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Stew Milne
Patriots Statement
Patriots reaffirm commitment to social justice in statement released Sunday January 3, 2021 | 11:04 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton, Bill Belichick 'wish' they had more time together this season January 2, 2021 | 8:36 PM
In this Aug. 7, 2010 file photo, Floyd Little poses with his bust after enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died.
FOOTBALL
Floyd Little, Syracuse and Denver Broncos great, dies at 78 January 2, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets are reportedly expected to fire head coach Adam Gase January 2, 2021 | 6:28 PM
Paul Westphal was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
CELTICS
How Danny Ainge, Isaiah Thomas, and more reacted to Paul Westphal's death January 2, 2021 | 6:21 PM
The Boston Globe
CHAD FINN
Dan Patrick's national radio show is in tune with the times January 2, 2021 | 6:01 PM
Jay Heath scored a career-high 20 points Saturday against Louisville.
BOSTON COLLEGE
4 takeaways as BC basketball shows flashes but can't capitalize in a loss to Louisville January 2, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Tlumacki, John Globe Staff
CHAD FINN
Literally and figuratively, Zdeno Chara was a giant gift to Bruins fans January 2, 2021 | 4:29 PM
Paul Westphal, a Basketball Hall of Famer who won a title with the Celtics as a player, has died.
Celtics
Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame basketball player, dies at 70 January 2, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Jets game January 2, 2021 | 3:49 PM
Corey Sipkin
Patriots
Do the two-win Jets have enough to hand the Patriots their fourth straight loss to end the season? January 2, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Gregory Shamus
BRUINS
Bruins reportedly may play outdoor game in February January 2, 2021 | 3:21 PM
The Boston Celtics dropped a disappointing loss the Pistons on Friday.
The Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics' underwhelming loss to Pistons January 2, 2021 | 8:17 AM
Sam Darnold of the New York Jets throws the ball away against the Cleveland Browns.
PATRIOTS-JETS
5 things to know about the surprising New York Jets January 1, 2021 | 11:36 AM
NFL
'I feel ripped now': Watch Tom Brady impersonate Rob Gronkowski December 31, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19 December 31, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Zdeno Chara and fans.
ZDENO CHARA
Former Norwood hockey player shares how Zdeno Chara supported him after he was paralyzed December 31, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Zdeno Chara Bruins Captain
Bruins
What Zdeno Chara had to say about the Bruins' contract offer, and why he decided to leave December 31, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Matthew Slater was named a Pro Bowler this season.
PATRIOTS
Matthew Slater apologized to Patriots fans for the team's performance this year December 31, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Lon Horwedel
Media
Fox bumps Tom Brady, Buccaneers from Boston airwaves December 31, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Jim Davis
RED SOX
Red Sox to hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, making her first Black woman to coach in MLB history December 31, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
ZDENO CHARA
Bruins GM Don Sweeney provided the backstory on why Zdeno Chara elected to leave Boston December 31, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Bill Belichick Chargers
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 17 December 31, 2020 | 10:41 AM