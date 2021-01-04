Morning sports update: Bill Belichick talked about how ‘aggressive’ the Patriots might be in the offseason

The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14 in the regular season finale on Sunday, finishing a disappointing 2020 season at 7-9 (and out of the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season).

Bill Belichick responded to comments made by Adam Schefter earlier in the day about the team’s possible future decision regarding quarterback Cam Newton, but avoided other questions about the impending offseason.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Celtics needed some late magic from Jayson Tatum to get a 122-120 win over the Pistons. Both Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been in excellent form for Boston so far in the new season.

Bill Belichick on the Patriots’ recent run: During the Monday morning press conference the day after the team’s final game of the 2020 season, Bill Belichick was asked about how aggressive the Patriots might be in the offseason.

After initially offering that “we always try to do what’s best for the football team,” Belichick eventually returned to a rationalization he’d posited earlier in the season.

“Honestly, I don’t know how we could be any more aggressive than we were for the last five years,” said Belichick, in reference to the team’s approach to its roster management. He added the 2019 season as well, making it a six-year period in his mind.

“There’s a residual to that, but I would say we’re always trying to be aggressive,” Belichick added. “We’re always trying to improve the team in any way we can, whether that’s a play, a technique, a personnel decision, whatever it is. And we evaluate every single thing we do. We evaluate it on a regular basis. Some things are done weekly, some things are done monthly, some things are done at the end of a particular period of activity as we go through a normal year cycle.

“So I wouldn’t characterize it as anything different than what we’ve always done, which is to try to the best that we can for our football team. Again, that takes into consideration some long range planning which we have to have, but a lot of short range planning too.”

It echoes comments from earlier in the season, when he told WEEI that the Patriots had “sold out” to help load up the roster for the team’s run to win three Super Bowls starting in the 2014 season.

Trivia: Cam Newton joined a short list of quarterback who have caught touchdown passes on Sunday. Who was the last quarterback to catch a touchdown pass against the Patriots?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He led the NFL in passing yards in the 2020 season.

Another case of Scorigami occurred on Sunday:

MIA 26 – 56 BUF

Final That's Scorigami!! It's the 1065th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) January 3, 2021

A new darts champion: Gerwyn Price became the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship on Sunday, defeating Gary Anderson 7-3.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗪𝗬𝗡 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡! 🏆 Gerwyn Price fulfils his destiny, reaching the pinnacle of world darts as he is crowned world number one and World Champion. Congratulations, Gerwyn 👏 pic.twitter.com/5VXLt6zkIp — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2021

On this day: In 2000, Bill Belichick quit as “HC of the NYJ” after less than 24 hours in a dramatic press conference that shaped the future of the AFC East for the next two decades.

Belichick, who had been in New York as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for three seasons, was immediately named Parcells’s successor after the latter stepped down.

Yet, as Belichick described in a recent interview, he didn’t like the circumstances of inheriting the Jets. When the Patriots eventually worked out a trade to get Belichick to New England, he was thankful.

“Well, not only one of the most defining, but you know, one of the great moments of my career,” Belichick explained. “And that combined with Robert [Kraft] giving me the opportunity to come here, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. That wasn’t a good situation for me and I didn’t want to be part of it, so I wasn’t. The other half of that was Robert giving me the opportunity to come here and trading, and he gave up quite a bit to get me to come here. That was a big trade. So I’m very thankful that it worked out.”

Daily highlight: Hellas Verona midfielder Mattia Zaccagni scored the decisive goal on Sunday with a bicycle kick in his team’s 1-0 win over Spezia.

Trivia answer: Deshaun Watson