Julian Edelman praised his teammates for fighting ‘to the last whistle’

"All we can do is keep our eyes downfield."

Julian Edelman warms up before a game in 2020.
Julian Edelman warms up before a game in 2020. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 4, 2021 | 3:23 PM

Julian Edelman has only ever known annual playoff appearances in his 12-year NFL career.

After all, since selecting Edelman in the seventh round in 2009, New England had participated in the postseason every year.

That changed in 2020, as the Patriots fell to a 7-9 record, and third place in the AFC East.

On a personal level, it was a challenging year for the 34-year-old wide receiver, who was placed on injured reserve in October and didn’t play in a game after that.

Still, he credited his teammates effort through difficult circumstances, and for persevering even after their playoff hopes were gone.

Advertisement

In a recent post on social media, Edelman praised his “brothers” for fighting “to the last whistle.”

“All we can do is keep our eyes downfield,” Edelman concluded.

Edelman is under contract for the 2021 season, but his status might remain up in the air as a veteran player coming back from injury, given the salary cap implications for the Patriots.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Matthew Slater has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league.
Patriots
Matthew Slater will 'take some time' on making retirement decision January 4, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Cam Newton
CAM NEWTON
5 takeaways from Cam Newton's final WEEI interview of the 2020 season January 4, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Chase Young is ready to take on Tom Brady in the playoffs.
Tom Brady
Chase Young: 'Tom Brady, I'm coming! I want Tom.' January 4, 2021 | 12:48 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the trip to Los Angeles.
Patriots
Patriots are facing a bigger dilemma than who plays quarterback next season January 4, 2021 | 12:33 PM
The Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' opponents for the 2021 NFL season January 4, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's where the Patriots will pick in the 2021 NFL Draft January 4, 2021 | 11:08 AM
Multiple teams have already expressed interest in Nick Caserio.
Patriots
Texans, Panthers reportedly request to interview Nick Caserio for open GM positions January 4, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' approach to the offseason January 4, 2021 | 10:05 AM
Jets head coach Adam Gase watches from the sideline in the second half against the Patriots Sunday.
NFL
Jets fire coach Adam Gase after 2 seasons of failed offense January 3, 2021 | 10:28 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could travel to Gillette Stadium next season.
TB12
Tom Brady is scheduled to play the Patriots next year when the Buccaneers visit Gillette January 3, 2021 | 9:14 PM
The Celtics needed a lot from Jaylen Brown to beat the Pistons.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons on Tatum's game-winner January 3, 2021 | 9:00 PM
Cam Newton was non-committal about his potential return next year.
CAM NEWTON
Will Cam Newton return to New England? Patriots QB non-committal January 3, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady calls a play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
NFL
Tom Brady throws for 4 TDs, Bucs pull away from Falcons 44-27 January 3, 2021 | 6:30 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulates defensive lineman Chase Winovich on a good play Sunday.
Patriots
Here's the exchange Bill Belichick had with a reporter over Cam Newton's future January 3, 2021 | 6:25 PM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the second half Sunday against the New York Jets.
PATRIOTS
J.C. Jackson addressed his future with the Patriots after standout season January 3, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Sony Michel ran well Sunday, and made a case to return next season.
commentary
5 takeaways following the Patriots' season-ending win over the Jets January 3, 2021 | 5:55 PM
Jayson Tatum buried the game-winning jumper against the Pistons on Sunday.
Celtics
Watch: Jayson Tatum buries game-winning jumper for Celtics vs. Pistons January 3, 2021 | 5:49 PM
Devin Asiasi reacts after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 28-14 win over the Jets January 3, 2021 | 5:15 PM
Jakobi Meyers leads all Patriots receivers in receptions and yards this season.
PATRIOTS
Jakobi Meyers made a self-deprecating Google search when switching positions January 3, 2021 | 2:23 PM
Bruce Cassidy has been the Bruins' coach since 2017.
BRUINS
Bruins set roster ahead of start of training camp on Monday January 3, 2021 | 1:36 PM
Cam Newton
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton and the Patriots are reportedly expected to part ways this offseason January 3, 2021 | 11:39 AM
The Patriots' final game of the season included glimpses of positivity, like this embrace following Cam Newton's touchdown to Devin Asiasi.
Patriots
Patriots finish disappointing season with 28-14 win over Jets January 3, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Stew Milne
Patriots Statement
Patriots reaffirm commitment to social justice in statement released Sunday January 3, 2021 | 11:04 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton, Bill Belichick 'wish' they had more time together this season January 2, 2021 | 8:36 PM
In this Aug. 7, 2010 file photo, Floyd Little poses with his bust after enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died.
FOOTBALL
Floyd Little, Syracuse and Denver Broncos great, dies at 78 January 2, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets are reportedly expected to fire head coach Adam Gase January 2, 2021 | 6:28 PM
Paul Westphal was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
CELTICS
How Danny Ainge, Isaiah Thomas, and more reacted to Paul Westphal's death January 2, 2021 | 6:21 PM
The Boston Globe
CHAD FINN
Dan Patrick's national radio show is in tune with the times January 2, 2021 | 6:01 PM
Jay Heath scored a career-high 20 points Saturday against Louisville.
BOSTON COLLEGE
4 takeaways as BC basketball shows flashes but can't capitalize in a loss to Louisville January 2, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Tlumacki, John Globe Staff
CHAD FINN
Literally and figuratively, Zdeno Chara was a giant gift to Bruins fans January 2, 2021 | 4:29 PM