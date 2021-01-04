Matthew Slater will ‘take some time’ on making retirement decision

Matthew Slater may have played his final football game on Sunday.

The Patriots’ special teams captain told reporters Monday that he’s weighing a decision to retire.

“I’m going to take some time (to make a decision),” Slater said.

Slater’s comments on Monday struck a similar tone to comments he made last week. Slater told reporters last Wednesday that he’ll “pray” about his future with his wife, Shahrzad, and “see what we feel like is best for our family.” He also noted that he only wants to play in New England.

“Obviously there’s got to be a desire from the organization to want me back here,” Slater said. “I don’t see myself playing anywhere else. So we’ll be praying about that, like we have been the last couple years. If we feel the Lord is telling us to do something, we want to be obedient in that way.”

Advertisement

As The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted, Slater, who will be 36 by the start of next season, briefly thought about retirement last season before stating his desire to return to the Patriots prior to playing in the Pro Bowl. Slater signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in March, avoiding free agency.

Slater was named to the Pro Bowl for the ninth time in his career this season, extending his record for most Pro Bowls for a special teams player. Slater’s also the longest-tenured Patriot, playing all 13 seasons of his NFL career in New England.