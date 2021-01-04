Texans, Panthers reportedly request to interview Nick Caserio for open GM positions

It marks the third time the Texans have requested to interview Caserio.

Multiple teams have already expressed interest in Nick Caserio.
Multiple teams have already expressed interest in Nick Caserio.
By
Weekend Sports Producer
January 4, 2021

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is a commodity again this offseason.

The Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers have already sent requests to interview Caserio for their open general manager positions, per multiple reports. The Panthers’ request has been granted, The Boston Globe reported Sunday evening.

For the Texans, this marks the third time they’ve requested to interview Caserio. The Patriots denied their requests in 2018 and 2019. The Texans’ request to speak with Caserio for their then-open GM spot in 2019 prompted the Patriots to file tampering charges that were later dropped.

Caserio’s contract with the Patriots in 2019 prohibited him from interviewing with other teams, even if the role was a perceived upgrade from the current position he has with the Patriots. At the league meetings in May, a resolution was passed for teams not to have “contract provisions restricting opportunities for upward mobility.”

The Patriots signed Caserio to a multi-year contract extension in February 2020. Caserio, who turned 45 in December, has been with the Patriots since 2001. In his first seven years with the team, Caserio held roles as a personnel assistant, offensive coaching assistant, area scout, director of pro personnel, and wide receivers coach before being named to the position he holds now in 2008.

Caserio has turned down interviews in the past. He chose not to interview for the 49ers’ general manager position in 2017. If the Giants fire general manager Dave Gettleman, Caserio is reportedly expected to be a candidate for that role, too.

TOPICS: Patriots

