2021 NFL Draft: Here are the Patriots’ picks

As you likely know by now, the Patriots’ 2020 season came to an end Sunday after failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

While the 7-9 record marks their lowest win total since 2000, there is one perk of having a bad season: getting a higher draft pick.

Following the Patriots’ defeat of the Jets and the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, New England is locked (for now) into the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the Patriots don’t trade the pick and select a player at that spot, it’ll be the highest pick they’ve made since 2008, when they drafted Jerod Mayo with the 10th overall pick.

The 15th overall pick would also mark the fourth-highest draft pick the Patriots’ have had since Bill Belichick became the team’s head coach in 2000. Their highest pick was selecting Richard Seymour with the sixth overall pick in 2001. The other was selecting Ty Warren with the 13th overall pick in 2003.

Some players who have been selected with the 15th overall pick in recent years are wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, safety Malik Hooker, running back Melvin Gordon, and linebacker Ryan Shazier.

The last time New England held the 15th overall pick, it selected quarterback Tony Eason in the 1983 NFL Draft.

The Patriots will also hold the 14th pick in the second round (46th overall). They currently don’t have a third-round draft pick after the league took it away for filming the Bengals’ sideline in the 2019 season.

As of Monday, the Patriots have seven picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, they are expected to receive more picks as compensation for losing Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins in free agency last offseason.

Here are all seven of the Patriots’ 2021 NFL Draft picks as of Monday:

Round 1, Pick 15 (15th overall)

Round 2, Pick 14 (46th overall)

Round 4, Pick 15 (111th overall)

Round 5, Pick 14 (142nd overall)

Round 6, Pick 11 (171st overall via Cowboys)

Round 6, Pick 13 (173rd overall)

Round 7, Pick 15 (207th overall)