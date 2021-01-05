A Cam Newton return may seem unlikely, but can we make a case for it?

Even if you, me, and perhaps even the person who got carried away with the ol’ Texas Instrument and invented quarterback rating require a user’s guide to remember the variables that go into the statistic, it fits the narrative I’m looking for in this particular case, and that’s how statistics are supposed to be deployed, right?

Right. And therefore the conclusion is unassailable: Cam Newton at his best this season was as good as Tom Brady at his best last season. And therefore, the Patriots quarterback situation is solved from inside the house.

Now, with that settled, let’s move on to unsolved roster-building questions. How many free agent wide receivers should they sign for his arsenal? Two or three? Allen Robinson and Curtis Samuel, you say? What about …

Oh, all right, fine. Maybe there’s a little pretzel logic in my Newton theory, some lies and damned lies being boldly told with that statistic, maybe even a dollop or two of facetiousness.

Guilty on all counts. But there are a couple of points of sincerity here, drowning in my usual nonsense.

▪ I was genuinely stunned to discover that statistic, and this one too: Newton’s 127.4 rating in the 28-14 win over the Jets Sunday was the highest by a Patriots quarterback since Brady’s 133.8 rating in the 2018 regular-season finale, a 38-3 win over, yes, the Jets.

And Newton’s rating — after going 21 of 30 for 242 yards and three touchdowns — doesn’t include his rushing contributions (a team-high 79 yards) or his receiving touchdown, for that matter. At least we can agree he has much better hands than Brady.

▪ I know bringing Newton back is not the ideal thing to do. Yet I think I’d like it if they did.

Maybe that’s just one more weird justification in a season of strange juxtapositions. The Patriots, by their usual dynastic standards, had a brutal season. Some of that fell on the quarterback.

Newton did run for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, but when you’re citing a QB’s rushing stats first in this golden era of passing, you’re trying to hide something. And frankly, the truth can’t be hidden. The Patriots had an inept passing game.

Newton averaged just under 178 passing yards per game, with four games under 100 yards. He threw just eight touchdown passes — one fewer than Matt Cavanaugh threw during the 1980 season, when he started four games — while getting picked off 10 times. And in this case, the statistics confirm what our eyes told us.

Whether it was due to a loss of arm strength, unfamiliarity with the Patriots system, a feeble receiving corps that left you wondering whether 49-year-old assistant coach Troy Brown might be able to go out and run a few third-down routes, bad habits that he can no longer overcome with otherworldly athleticism, or all of the above, Newton did not approach even being an adequate passer in an age when even adequate quarterbacks are putting up big numbers (18 QBs threw for more than 3,500 yards this season, and 16 threw at least 26 touchdown passes).

Yet despite the underwhelming performance, it was fun having the former MVP around. Much is made about his engaging demeanor, and by all accounts he was a pleasure to deal with, but I think the response to his good nature reflects more on the media’s misreading of who he was with the Panthers than any change in personality.

It’s annoying, to say the least, when people don’t believe things until they personally experience something or are affected. We should have known before we experienced it that Newton is a gem.

It seems more probable than not (to borrow a ridiculous phrase) that Newton won’t be back. But I don’t think the door is closed, either. There’s too much at play to say no to anything right now. There are so many macro and micro variables to this offseason. The Patriots have 25 free agents of their own, could have about $60 million in cap space, have a roster in desperate need of a talent influx at multiple skill positions, and are led by a 68-year-old coach chasing the all-time wins record.