Tom Brady wrote a letter supporting former Patriots DE Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame candidacy last year

"I wouldn't write if I didn't fully endorse Richard Seymour as a deserving candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Richard Seymour was nominated to join the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Richard Seymour was nominated to join the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. –AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
January 5, 2021

Related Links

Former New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour has been nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 as a modern-era player — his third nomination since he became eligible four years ago.

Last year, Seymour received powerful support in his bid for the Hall. In January, a pair of future Hall of Famers — Bill Belichick and Tom Brady — penned letters to the voters calling for Seymour to be inducted.

“Richard Seymour was unquestionably one of our key players and I do not believe we would have won three championships without him,” Belichick wrote.

Brady — whose supportive letter ran 596 words — called Seymour a “menace” in practice.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t write if I didn’t fully endorse Richard Seymour as a deserving candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Brady wrote. “It’s hard to imagine that the New England Patriots would have won our first three Super Bowls without him. He was a cornerstone of that Patriots dynasty and deserves to be recognized for his contributions to football history.”

Brady also noted Seymour’s leadership.

“Not only did he accept the selfless role and responsibilities in a two-gap defense, but he was eager and willing to contribute on special teams and even as a fullback in our goal-line offense,” Brady added. “In my 20-year career, I’ve never seen an All-Pro volunteer for those roles as eagerly as Richard did. He was the epitome of a team-first player.”

Seymour’s statistics and career accolades make a compelling argument as well. He recorded 57.5 sacks in his career, including a career-high eight in 2008. In its release, the Hall of Fame noted Seymour’s four Super Bowl appearances, three of which resulted in victories. Seymour also was voted to seven Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons. He picked up two second-team selections, in addition to five All-AFC selections. Seymour was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Advertisement

Other nominees for the class of 2021 include Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, and Calvin Johnson.

Seymour was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame last season.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are you rooting for in the NFL playoffs? January 5, 2021 | 8:45 PM
Payton Pritchard's offensive start has been a big boost for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard plays crucial role in Celtics' offense next to Jayson Tatum January 5, 2021 | 8:28 PM
Cam Newton finished the season on a high note against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
A Cam Newton return may seem unlikely, but can we make a case for it? January 5, 2021 | 5:40 PM
BRUINS
Bruins star David Pastrnak ahead of schedule in recovery from surgery January 5, 2021 | 5:15 PM
Tom Brady threw 40 touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
TOM BRADY
5 storylines to follow as Tom Brady pursues another Super Bowl ring January 5, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Diego Fagundez Revolution Academy
SOCCER
Diego Fagundez leaves a lasting legacy with the Revolution Academy January 5, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Corey Kluber pitched just one inning for the Texas Rangers last season.
RED SOX
The latest as the Red Sox pursue 2-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber January 5, 2021 | 2:01 PM
Jayson Tatum.
Celtics
3 simple things Jayson Tatum is doing as an improved Celtics playmaker January 5, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Payton Pritchard poured in 23 points Monday night against the Raptors.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard accomplished something only Larry Bird had done as a Celtics rookie January 5, 2021 | 12:18 PM
Joe Judge Giants Eagles
NFL
Former Patriots assistant called out Eagles' effort after Sunday night loss January 5, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 23 points on Monday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown poked fun at an old video of Payton Pritchard after rookie's career night January 5, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Jayson Tatum poured in 40 points to lead the Celtics over the Raptors.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics roll over the Raptors January 5, 2021 | 1:02 AM
The Red Sox announced they hired Bianca Smith as a Minor League coach.
BIANCA SMITH
Red Sox hire Bianca Smith, first Black woman to coach professional baseball January 4, 2021 | 9:40 PM
Marcus Smart will sit out against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart out vs. Raptors, Tremont Waters gets second career start January 4, 2021 | 7:20 PM
Brad Marchand could be available for the Bruins' opener.
BRUINS
Brad Marchand could be ready to play against the Devils on Jan. 14 January 4, 2021 | 6:03 PM
Boston University's men's basketball team wore masks during its season opener against Holy Cross.
COVID and college sports
BU's basketball teams wear masks during season-opening games January 4, 2021 | 5:29 PM
Cam Newton celebrates an interception by J.C. Jackson in his first game as a Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here are the Patriots' 25 free agents this off-season January 4, 2021 | 4:59 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game in 2020.
Patriots
Julian Edelman praised his teammates for fighting 'to the last whistle' January 4, 2021 | 3:23 PM
Matthew Slater has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league.
Patriots
Matthew Slater will 'take some time' on making retirement decision January 4, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Cam Newton
CAM NEWTON
5 takeaways from Cam Newton's final WEEI interview of the 2020 season January 4, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Chase Young is ready to take on Tom Brady in the playoffs.
Tom Brady
Chase Young: 'Tom Brady, I'm coming! I want Tom.' January 4, 2021 | 12:48 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the trip to Los Angeles.
Patriots
Patriots are facing a bigger dilemma than who plays quarterback next season January 4, 2021 | 12:33 PM
The Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' opponents for the 2021 NFL season January 4, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's where the Patriots will pick in the 2021 NFL Draft January 4, 2021 | 11:08 AM
Multiple teams have already expressed interest in Nick Caserio.
Patriots
Texans, Panthers reportedly request to interview Nick Caserio for open GM positions January 4, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' approach to the offseason January 4, 2021 | 10:05 AM
Jets head coach Adam Gase watches from the sideline in the second half against the Patriots Sunday.
NFL
Jets fire coach Adam Gase after 2 seasons of failed offense January 3, 2021 | 10:28 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could travel to Gillette Stadium next season.
TB12
Tom Brady is scheduled to play the Patriots next year when the Buccaneers visit Gillette January 3, 2021 | 9:14 PM
The Celtics needed a lot from Jaylen Brown to beat the Pistons.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons on Tatum's game-winner January 3, 2021 | 9:00 PM
Cam Newton was non-committal about his potential return next year.
CAM NEWTON
Will Cam Newton return to New England? Patriots QB non-committal January 3, 2021 | 6:48 PM