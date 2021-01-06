Morning sports update: Adam Schefter explained his comments about Cam Newton and the Patriots

On Tuesday, the United States defeated Canada 2-0 to win the World Junior Championships in an upset. Trevor Zegras, formerly of Boston University, was named tournament MVP.

Also on Tuesday, Diego Fagundez — who was a foundational player for the Revolution Academy, having debuted at age 15 in 2011 — formally left New England to sign with MLS expansion team Austin FC.

And the Houston Texans have reportedly decided to hire Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to be the team’s new general manager.

Adam Schefter discussed his comments on Cam Newton’s possible future: On Sunday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter spoke on a pregame program on several possible offseason storylines. Among them was the potential future of Cam Newton, and whether or not he might be back wit hthe Patriots in 2021.

“Both sides enjoyed their relationship, but both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021 with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season,” said Schefter. “We’ll see what direction they decide to go.”

After the game, Bill Belichick was asked about Schefter’s comments.

“Yeah, I don’t think that’s what Adam said,” said Belichick. “You should talk to Adam about that.”

Fellow ESPN reporter Mike Reiss offered a clarification later in Belichick’s Sunday press conference, saying that Schefter’s comments didn’t constitute a “report,” and was merely “part of an overall discussion.”

On Wednesday morning, Schefter appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” He was asked about the incident, and offered his explanation.

“It was not a report,” Schefter asserted. “That’s the part that in my world actually drives me crazy.”

“On Sunday, [Chris Mortensen] and I were offering our perspective, our perspective on about 10 different quarterbacks,” Schefter continued. “It’s an end of the year kind of thing where we rat-a-tat-tat 15-20 seconds on each quarterback. My little bit on Cam somehow got blown up into a report. It was never a report. It was not a report.”

Schefter noted that his small soundbite quickly turned into a national story.

“I watched it this morning,” said Schefter. “I said, ‘Both sides are looking for more.’ The Patriots are looking for more in terms of production, wins. Cam Newton is looking for more in terms of weapons around him, contract. Both sides will explore other options. And I think at that point I said, ‘Both sides could be expected to move on, but let’s see what direction they go.’ That was the last statement I made. That was the very last statement. That 20-second perspective thing in a season wrap-up on quarterbacks. And the next thing I know it’s on various websites that I am reporting Cam is one-and-done.”

Acknowledging that the “door is open” for Newton to return to New England, Schefter admitted that he doesn’t know the Patriots’ future at the quarterback position. But, as he pointed out, it’s impossible to know that before the offseason formally begins.

“How could I report that he’s not expected back before they played their final game?” Schefter asked. “I didn’t report that. We were talking about that. He sounded like a guy that was moving on. He sounded like a guy last week before the final game. Now we’ll see how it plays out. As I ended that ‘report,’ we’ll see what direction they go.”

Trivia: The Browns are in the playoffs for only the third time since 1990. The first of those occasions was in 1994, when Bill Belichick was Cleveland’s coach. Who was the Browns’ quarterback that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He threw a touchdown pass for the 2006 Patriots as a 43-year-old backup.

Trevor Lawrence announced he will enter the NFL draft: The Jaguars, who hold the No. 1 pick, are widely expected to draft the Clemson quarterback.

Two Americans finished first and second in Tuesday’s Tour de Ski: It was the second time in three days that Jesse Diggins won, and Rosie Brennan finished second.

On this day: In 1994, Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by Shane Stant as she exited a practice skating session in Cobo Arena in Detroit. Kerrigan’s knee was bludgeoned by Stant using a police baton.

It was the result of a scheme devised by Jeff Gillooly, the ex-husband of one of Kerrigan’s American rivals, Tonya Harding. The attack began a very public saga that would follow the two skaters through the 1994 Winter Olympics (where Kerrigan would win a silver medal, and Harding finished eighth).

After the Olympics, Gillooly was sentenced to two years in prison, while Harding’s penalties included a $100,000 fine, probation, and 500 hours of community service.

Daily highlight: Sergio Reguilón perfectly curled cross set up Moussa Sissoko’s header to give Tottenham the lead in a 2-0 win over Brentford in Tuesday’s EFL Cup semifinal.

Trivia answer: Vinny Testaverde.