Josh McDaniels is reportedly not a candidate for Texans’ head coaching job

McDaniels was speculated to be a candidate after Nick Caserio was reportedly hired to be the Texans' next general manager.

Josh McDaniels won't be the Texans' head coach.
Josh McDaniels won't be the Texans' head coach. –Elise Amendola/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
January 6, 2021 | 12:02 PM

If you believed that Nick Caserio and Josh McDaniels are a package deal, then you would be wrong.

Caserio will not be bringing McDaniels down with him to Houston to be the next head coach of the Texans, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

“New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn’t a candidate to become the Texans’ new head coach,” McClain wrote.

When the Texans reportedly tabbed Caserio to be their next general manager Tuesday evening, it was speculated that he would hire McDaniels for the open head coaching role. The reported influence of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, who spent six seasons in New England before departing in 2019, within the Texans organization added to the speculation that the Texans would try to replicate the Patriots’ model.

Advertisement

In addition to the strong Patriots ties between McDaniels, Caserio, and Easterby, McDaniels and Caserio have had a friendship dating back to their college days, in which the two of them played on the football team at John Carroll University.

There haven’t been any reports of the Patriots’ offensive coordinator being contacted or requested to interview for any of the six head coaching openings throughout the league. McDaniels hasn’t been a head coach since his failed two-year stint with the Broncos. He did accept the Colts’ head coaching job after the 2017 season but shortly later backed out of the job.

As for Caserio and the Texans, they may actually have their eyes on a different coordinator with Patriots ties. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could be the guy that the Texans hire for the head coaching gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Daboll coached in New England as the wide receivers coach from 2002-06 and again from 2013-16 as an offensive assistant and later as the tight ends coach.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saler are also expected to be candidates for the Texans’ head coaching job, according to McClain.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton Bill Belichick
Patriots
'It was not a report': Adam Schefter explained his comments about Cam Newton and the Patriots January 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM
DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.
HEISMAN
Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes 1st wide receiver to win Heisman in 29 years January 6, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots receiver
Patriots
What happens with Julian Edelman in 2021? January 6, 2021 | 8:41 AM
The Texans reportedly hired longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their new GM.
PATRIOTS
Texans hire Patriots executive Nick Caserio as GM, per report January 5, 2021 | 11:44 PM
Richard Seymour was nominated to join the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour has had powerful support in his bid to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame January 5, 2021 | 10:24 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are you rooting for in the NFL playoffs? January 5, 2021 | 8:45 PM
Payton Pritchard's offensive start has been a big boost for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard plays crucial role in Celtics' offense next to Jayson Tatum January 5, 2021 | 8:28 PM
Cam Newton finished the season on a high note against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
A Cam Newton return may seem unlikely, but can we make a case for it? January 5, 2021 | 5:40 PM
BRUINS
Bruins star David Pastrnak ahead of schedule in recovery from surgery January 5, 2021 | 5:15 PM
Tom Brady threw 40 touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
TOM BRADY
5 storylines to follow as Tom Brady pursues another Super Bowl ring January 5, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Diego Fagundez Revolution Academy
SOCCER
Diego Fagundez leaves a lasting legacy with the Revolution Academy January 5, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Corey Kluber pitched just one inning for the Texas Rangers last season.
RED SOX
The latest as the Red Sox pursue 2-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber January 5, 2021 | 2:01 PM
Jayson Tatum.
Celtics
3 simple things Jayson Tatum is doing as an improved Celtics playmaker January 5, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Payton Pritchard poured in 23 points Monday night against the Raptors.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard accomplished something only Larry Bird had done as a Celtics rookie January 5, 2021 | 12:18 PM
Joe Judge Giants Eagles
NFL
Former Patriots assistant called out Eagles' effort after Sunday night loss January 5, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 23 points on Monday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown poked fun at an old video of Payton Pritchard after rookie's career night January 5, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Jayson Tatum poured in 40 points to lead the Celtics over the Raptors.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics roll over the Raptors January 5, 2021 | 1:02 AM
The Red Sox announced they hired Bianca Smith as a Minor League coach.
BIANCA SMITH
Red Sox hire Bianca Smith, first Black woman to coach professional baseball January 4, 2021 | 9:40 PM
Marcus Smart will sit out against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart out vs. Raptors, Tremont Waters gets second career start January 4, 2021 | 7:20 PM
Brad Marchand could be available for the Bruins' opener.
BRUINS
Brad Marchand could be ready to play against the Devils on Jan. 14 January 4, 2021 | 6:03 PM
Boston University's men's basketball team wore masks during its season opener against Holy Cross.
COVID and college sports
BU's basketball teams wear masks during season-opening games January 4, 2021 | 5:29 PM
Cam Newton celebrates an interception by J.C. Jackson in his first game as a Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here are the Patriots' 25 free agents this off-season January 4, 2021 | 4:59 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game in 2020.
Patriots
Julian Edelman praised his teammates for fighting 'to the last whistle' January 4, 2021 | 3:23 PM
Matthew Slater has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league.
Patriots
Matthew Slater will 'take some time' on making retirement decision January 4, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Cam Newton
CAM NEWTON
5 takeaways from Cam Newton's final WEEI interview of the 2020 season January 4, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Chase Young is ready to take on Tom Brady in the playoffs.
Tom Brady
Chase Young: 'Tom Brady, I'm coming! I want Tom.' January 4, 2021 | 12:48 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the trip to Los Angeles.
Patriots
Patriots are facing a bigger dilemma than who plays quarterback next season January 4, 2021 | 12:33 PM
The Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' opponents for the 2021 NFL season January 4, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's where the Patriots will pick in the 2021 NFL Draft January 4, 2021 | 11:08 AM
Multiple teams have already expressed interest in Nick Caserio.
Patriots
Texans, Panthers reportedly request to interview Nick Caserio for open GM positions January 4, 2021 | 10:33 AM