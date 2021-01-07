Analyst believes New England Patriots could get Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers move on

The New England Patriots might need a new quarterback this offseason, and Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio believes a familiar face could be available.

Florio, appearing on WEEI on Thursday, said he believes the Patriots could find themselves back together with former back-up QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I think they are going to end up with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Florio said. “That’s my gut feeling right now.”

The Patriots are reportedly unlikely to re-up with Cam Newton, who spent the 2020 season under center. Newton dealt with a variety of issues as New England tried to navigate its way out of the Tom Brady era, and he threw for just eight touchdowns — three of which came in the final game of the year against the 2-14 New York Jets. The Patriots finished the season 7-9.

Garoppolo was a second-round selection in 2014, and he backed up Brady for three years in New England. The Eastern Illinois product started two games in 2016 before he was dealt to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick. He was 13-3 as the starting quarterback in 2019 and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he believes Garoppolo will be the team’s quarterback next season. Garoppolo has a no-trade clause through March 2022.

This season he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 8, which forced him to miss the rest of the year, as San Francisco finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs in the NFC.