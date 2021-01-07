Analyst believes New England Patriots could get Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers move on

Mike Florio has a "gut feeling" about a reunion between the QB and the Patriots.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with the Patriots this offseason, according to one analyst.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with the Patriots this offseason, according to one analyst. –AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
January 7, 2021

Related Links

The New England Patriots might need a new quarterback this offseason, and Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio believes a familiar face could be available.

Florio, appearing on WEEI on Thursday, said he believes the Patriots could find themselves back together with former back-up QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I think they are going to end up with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Florio said. “That’s my gut feeling right now.”

The Patriots are reportedly unlikely to re-up with Cam Newton, who spent the 2020 season under center. Newton dealt with a variety of issues as New England tried to navigate its way out of the Tom Brady era, and he threw for just eight touchdowns — three of which came in the final game of the year against the 2-14 New York Jets. The Patriots finished the season 7-9.

Advertisement

Garoppolo was a second-round selection in 2014, and he backed up Brady for three years in New England. The Eastern Illinois product started two games in 2016 before he was dealt to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick. He was 13-3 as the starting quarterback in 2019 and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he believes Garoppolo will be the team’s quarterback next season. Garoppolo has a no-trade clause through March 2022.

This season he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 8, which forced him to miss the rest of the year, as San Francisco finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs in the NFC.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Damien Harris retweeted a powerful message about the Capitol riots on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Damien Harris tweets powerful message about Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Nets guard Kyrie Irving was not with the team on Thursday.
KYRIE IRVING
Kyrie Irving missed Thursday's game for personal reasons, didn't respond to coach Steve Nash January 7, 2021 | 10:14 PM
Chase Young isn't sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady.
TOM BRADY
Washington's Chase Young is not sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady January 7, 2021 | 8:02 PM
Celtics
Four Celtics players are questionable for Friday's game due to health and safety protocols January 7, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face the Washington Football Team this Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
TOM BRADY
How experts view Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' chances in the playoffs January 7, 2021 | 6:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron was named Bruins captain ... eventually.
BRUINS
Bruins prank Patrice Bergeron by announcing Brad Marchand as new captain January 7, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Tristan Thompson, who joined the Celtics after nine seasons with the Cavaliers, is fitting in well.
CELTICS
Some thoughts on how the new players on the Celtics roster are doing so far January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Carson Wentz has made it clear he's not interested in staying in Philadelphia.
PATRIOTS
Carson Wentz is a possible candidate to replace Cam Newton January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Nick Wass
New England Revolution
Revolution add two players who are expected to compete for starting roles January 7, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Matt Cassel and Tom Brady were teammates with the Patriots.
NFL
Matt Cassel detailed why he believes Tom Brady and the Bucs are Super Bowl contenders January 7, 2021 | 2:45 PM
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters at a rally, Monday, Nov., 5, 2018, in Richmond Hill, Ga.
College Sports
College football assistant is fired for 'appalling' comments about Stacey Abrams January 7, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Francisco Lindor
MLB
Mega deal: Indians trade star Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco to Mets January 7, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts wants to help LeBron get new ownership for a WNBA team January 7, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Doc Rivers gives instructions to his team.
NBA
Doc Rivers: 'I will say it because I don't think a lot of people want to' January 7, 2021 | 1:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron is widely respected in the organization and beyond.
BRUINS
Patrice Bergeron is officially the next captain of the Bruins January 7, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Patriots
ESPN draft expert predicts Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round January 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum address media together regarding Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Gordon Hayward of the Hornets attempts a shot against Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBA
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 44, leads Hornets over Hawks, 102-94 January 6, 2021 | 11:08 PM
CELTICS
Pritchard's putback pushes Celtics past Heat, 107-105 January 6, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Payton Pritchard lifted the Celtics over the Heat in the closing seconds.
CELTICS
Watch Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard's game-winning layup vs. Heat January 6, 2021 | 10:31 PM
The Celtics released a statement prior to their game against the Heat.
Celtics
Celtics briefly leave the floor prior to game vs. Heat, release statement January 6, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Brad Stevens spoke directly about the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens on Capitol riots: 'Luckily' the president is on his way out January 6, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Tom Brady practices before his first playoff game with the Bucs.
Tom Brady
'He really hasn’t changed': Tom Brady is ready to lead Bucs into playoffs January 6, 2021 | 7:04 PM
Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo meet again in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
CELTICS
3 things to watch as Jayson Tatum, Celtics prep for conference finals rematch with Heat January 6, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Several Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
BOSTON REACTS
Celtics, past and present, speak out against Capitol riots January 6, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shared his favorite off-field memory of Tom Brady January 6, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
Tuukka Rask opens up about decision to leave NHL's bubble January 6, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Josh McDaniels won't be the Texans' head coach.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels is reportedly not a candidate for Texans' head coaching job January 6, 2021 | 12:02 PM
Cam Newton Bill Belichick
Patriots
'It was not a report': Adam Schefter explained his comments about Cam Newton and the Patriots January 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM
DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.
HEISMAN
Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes 1st wide receiver to win Heisman in 29 years January 6, 2021 | 10:34 AM