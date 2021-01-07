Chase Young isn’t sorry for saying he wants Tom Brady: ‘You think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT?’

Washington Football Team DE Chase Young made waves on Sunday when a camera caught him yelling, “Tom Brady, Tom Brady, I’m coming! I want Tom! I want Tom.”

On Wednesday, the rookie was asked about the incident and said he doesn’t regret it even if it gives the Tampa Bay Buccaneers material for their bulletin board.

“I play ball,” Young told reporters. “I’m excited to go against the best. The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I’m excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT? You tripping. I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against. …

“Ask any edge rusher in the league who they want to sack and most might say, Tom Brady.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he cringed when he heard Brady might have been given extra motivation, but he added that he loves Young’s enthusiasm.

“They’ll have fun with it,” Rivera said. “You’ve got to chalk it up to youthful exuberance, but that’s who Chase is.”

Brady praised Young, when asked about the comments.

“Chase is a great young player,” Brady said. “Went to Ohio State, so naturally I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on ’em a little bit. I understand that. We’re prepared for a tough challenge, and it should be a fun game.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Young is “a hell of a player” but added that “it’s one of those games where you better watch what you wish for.”

Young has 7.5 sacks this season.

The Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.