Chase Young isn’t sorry for saying he wants Tom Brady: ‘You think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT?’

"I play ball. I'm excited to go against the best."

Chase Young isn't sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady.
Chase Young isn't sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady. –AP Photo/Rich Schultz
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
January 7, 2021

Related Links

Washington Football Team DE Chase Young made waves on Sunday when a camera caught him yelling, “Tom Brady, Tom Brady, I’m coming! I want Tom! I want Tom.”

On Wednesday, the rookie was asked about the incident and said he doesn’t regret it even if it gives the Tampa Bay Buccaneers material for their bulletin board.

“I play ball,” Young told reporters. “I’m excited to go against the best. The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I’m excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT? You tripping. I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against. …

Advertisement

“Ask any edge rusher in the league who they want to sack and most might say, Tom Brady.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he cringed when he heard Brady might have been given extra motivation, but he added that he loves Young’s enthusiasm.

“They’ll have fun with it,” Rivera said. “You’ve got to chalk it up to youthful exuberance, but that’s who Chase is.”

Brady praised Young, when asked about the comments.

“Chase is a great young player,” Brady said. “Went to Ohio State, so naturally I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on ’em a little bit. I understand that. We’re prepared for a tough challenge, and it should be a fun game.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Young is “a hell of a player” but added that “it’s one of those games where you better watch what you wish for.”

Young has 7.5 sacks this season.

The Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics
Four Celtics players are questionable for Friday's game due to health and safety protocols January 7, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face the Washington Football Team this Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
TOM BRADY
How experts view Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' chances in the playoffs January 7, 2021 | 6:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron was named Bruins captain ... eventually.
BRUINS
Bruins prank Patrice Bergeron by announcing Brad Marchand as new captain January 7, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Tristan Thompson, who joined the Celtics after nine seasons with the Cavaliers, is fitting in well.
CELTICS
Some thoughts on how the new players on the Celtics roster are doing so far January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Carson Wentz has made it clear he's not interested in staying in Philadelphia.
PATRIOTS
Carson Wentz is a possible candidate to replace Cam Newton January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Nick Wass
New England Revolution
Revolution add two players who are expected to compete for starting roles January 7, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Matt Cassel and Tom Brady were teammates with the Patriots.
NFL
Matt Cassel detailed why he believes Tom Brady and the Bucs are Super Bowl contenders January 7, 2021 | 2:45 PM
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters at a rally, Monday, Nov., 5, 2018, in Richmond Hill, Ga.
College Sports
College football assistant is fired for 'appalling' comments about Stacey Abrams January 7, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Francisco Lindor
MLB
Mega deal: Indians trade star Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco to Mets January 7, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts wants to help LeBron get new ownership for a WNBA team January 7, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Doc Rivers gives instructions to his team.
NBA
Doc Rivers: 'I will say it because I don't think a lot of people want to' January 7, 2021 | 1:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron is widely respected in the organization and beyond.
BRUINS
Patrice Bergeron is officially the next captain of the Bruins January 7, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Patriots
ESPN draft expert predicts Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round January 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum address media together regarding Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Gordon Hayward of the Hornets attempts a shot against Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBA
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 44, leads Hornets over Hawks, 102-94 January 6, 2021 | 11:08 PM
CELTICS
Pritchard's putback pushes Celtics past Heat, 107-105 January 6, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Payton Pritchard lifted the Celtics over the Heat in the closing seconds.
CELTICS
Watch Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard's game-winning layup vs. Heat January 6, 2021 | 10:31 PM
The Celtics released a statement prior to their game against the Heat.
Celtics
Celtics briefly leave the floor prior to game vs. Heat, release statement January 6, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Brad Stevens spoke directly about the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens on Capitol riots: 'Luckily' the president is on his way out January 6, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Tom Brady practices before his first playoff game with the Bucs.
Tom Brady
'He really hasn’t changed': Tom Brady is ready to lead Bucs into playoffs January 6, 2021 | 7:04 PM
Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo meet again in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
CELTICS
3 things to watch as Jayson Tatum, Celtics prep for conference finals rematch with Heat January 6, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Several Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
BOSTON REACTS
Celtics, past and present, speak out against Capitol riots January 6, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shared his favorite off-field memory of Tom Brady January 6, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
Tuukka Rask opens up about decision to leave NHL's bubble January 6, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Josh McDaniels won't be the Texans' head coach.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels is reportedly not a candidate for Texans' head coaching job January 6, 2021 | 12:02 PM
Cam Newton Bill Belichick
Patriots
'It was not a report': Adam Schefter explained his comments about Cam Newton and the Patriots January 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM
DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.
HEISMAN
Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes 1st wide receiver to win Heisman in 29 years January 6, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots receiver
Patriots
What happens with Julian Edelman in 2021? January 6, 2021 | 8:41 AM
The Texans reportedly hired longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their new GM.
PATRIOTS
Texans hire Patriots executive Nick Caserio as GM, per report January 5, 2021 | 11:44 PM
Richard Seymour was nominated to join the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour has had powerful support in his bid to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame January 5, 2021 | 10:24 PM