Patriots’ Damien Harris tweets powerful message about Capitol riots: ‘Everybody please read this’

Like many other NFL players, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris reacted to the riots at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. via Twitter.

Harris quote-tweeted Davontae Harris, imploring his followers to read the Ravens cornerback’s message.

“We’re not asking you to shoot them like you shoot us, we’re asking you to NOT shoot us like you don’t shoot them,” Davontae Harris wrote, to which Damien Harris responded, “Everybody please read this. Then read it again… Then read it AGAIN.”

Everybody please read this. Then read it again… Then read it AGAIN. https://t.co/cxHmhffMhp — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 7, 2021

Rioters incited by President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, attempting to prevent the certification of president-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory. One rioter was fatally shot, and at least three other people died. More than 80 rioters were arrested, while 50 total D.C. police officers sustained injuries.

Advertisement

Many athletes have noted the disparity between the response to violent protests in D.C. and the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum spoke after their game on Wednesday.

“It reminded me of what Dr. Martin Luther King said: There are two different Americas,” Brown said. “One America, you get killed by sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes, or playing in your backyard. A second America, you get to storm the Capitol. No tear gas, no mass arrests. It’s 2021 and nothing has changed. We want to push for change we are looking for. As of yet, we have not seen it. We want to keep conversations alive and do our part.”