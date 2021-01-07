Morning sports update: ESPN draft expert predicts Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round

"What a nice fit Fields makes in New England."

Kevin C. Cox
On the strength of Justin Fields's right arm (six touchdown passes Friday), Ohio State will be playing Alabama for the national championship Jan. 11. –Kevin C. Cox
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM

On Wednesday, the Celtics overcame the Heat 107-105 after Payton Pritchard’s late putback gave Boston the win.

The day was marked by reaction to the events in Washington D.C., where pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Before the Celtics game, Boston coach Brad Stevens spoke about the matter. Players also briefly left the floor in pregame before issuing a statement.

Afterward, Jaylen Brown shared his thoughts:

The scheduled game between UMass and George Washington  was postponed after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew.

Advertisement

A first look at mock draft season: For Patriots fans looking at the reality of no playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season, the mock drafts can’t come soon enough.

New England holds the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and speculation is already running about the possibility of Bill Belichick selecting a quarterback.

On Thursday, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay released his latest predictions for how the 32 first-round picks might proceed.

At pick No. 15, he has the Patriots taking Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, albeit admitting the unlikeliness of such a talent falling that far.

“There’s very little chance he makes it this far down the board, especially after his six-touchdown performance in the Sugar Bowl quieted some big-game concerns. Someone will move up to get him,” wrote McShay.

“But what a nice fit Fields makes in New England,” McShay added. “The Patriots tied the Giants for the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL this season with 12, and New England joined the Broncos as the only teams with more interceptions thrown than [touchdowns] (14). Cam Newton, who was largely ineffective this season, will turn 32 in May and is set to be a free agent again. Jarrett Stidham doesn’t appear to be the guy, either. Tom Brady is no longer walking through that door, and it’s a different era for the Patriots’ passing offense. But Fields would change that, with plenty of zip on his vertical shots and an ability to create when things break down.”

Advertisement

Fields and his Ohio State teammates will take the field on Monday at 8 p.m. to face Alabama (and fellow potential first-round quarterback Mac Jones) in the National Championship Game.

Trivia: Before Drew Bledsoe, who was the last quarterback that the Patriots selected in the first round of the NFL draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was also selected 15th overall, prior to the Dolphins picking Dan Marino 27th.

More from Boston.com:

Jason McCourty was a rookie on the 2009 Titans:

American goalkeeper Zach Steffen made an “outstanding save” on Wednesday: On a day when fellow Americans featured across Europe, it was Manchester City goalkeeper Zach Steffen who turned in the most impressive highlight, reaching full-extension to help beat Manchester United, 2-0.

On this day: In 1998, Antoine Walker scored 49 points in a 110-108 Celtics loss to the Wizards. Walker went 5-5 from three-point range, but just 2-7 from the free throw line. He also pulled down 12 rebounds, but had zero assists.

Daily highlight: Federico Dimarco scored a spectacular volley for Hellas Verona FC on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Trivia answer: Tony Eason

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum address media together regarding Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Gordon Hayward of the Hornets attempts a shot against Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBA
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 44, leads Hornets over Hawks, 102-94 January 6, 2021 | 11:08 PM
CELTICS
Pritchard's putback pushes Celtics past Heat, 107-105 January 6, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Payton Pritchard lifted the Celtics over the Heat in the closing seconds.
CELTICS
Watch Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard's game-winning layup vs. Heat January 6, 2021 | 10:31 PM
The Celtics released a statement prior to their game against the Heat.
Celtics
Celtics briefly leave the floor prior to game vs. Heat, release statement January 6, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Brad Stevens spoke directly about the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens on Capitol riots: 'Luckily' the president is on his way out January 6, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Tom Brady practices before his first playoff game with the Bucs.
Tom Brady
'He really hasn’t changed': Tom Brady is ready to lead Bucs into playoffs January 6, 2021 | 7:04 PM
Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo meet again in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
CELTICS
3 things to watch as Jayson Tatum, Celtics prep for conference finals rematch with Heat January 6, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Several Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
BOSTON REACTS
Celtics, past and present, speak out against Capitol riots January 6, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shared his favorite off-field memory of Tom Brady January 6, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
Tuukka Rask opens up about decision to leave NHL's bubble January 6, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Josh McDaniels won't be the Texans' head coach.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels is reportedly not a candidate for Texans' head coaching job January 6, 2021 | 12:02 PM
Cam Newton Bill Belichick
Patriots
'It was not a report': Adam Schefter explained his comments about Cam Newton and the Patriots January 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM
DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.
HEISMAN
Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes 1st wide receiver to win Heisman in 29 years January 6, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots receiver
Patriots
What happens with Julian Edelman in 2021? January 6, 2021 | 8:41 AM
The Texans reportedly hired longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their new GM.
PATRIOTS
Texans hire Patriots executive Nick Caserio as GM, per report January 5, 2021 | 11:44 PM
Richard Seymour was nominated to join the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour has had powerful support in his bid to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame January 5, 2021 | 10:24 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are you rooting for in the NFL playoffs? January 5, 2021 | 8:45 PM
Payton Pritchard's offensive start has been a big boost for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard plays crucial role in Celtics' offense next to Jayson Tatum January 5, 2021 | 8:28 PM
Cam Newton finished the season on a high note against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
A Cam Newton return may seem unlikely, but can we make a case for it? January 5, 2021 | 5:40 PM
BRUINS
Bruins star David Pastrnak ahead of schedule in recovery from surgery January 5, 2021 | 5:15 PM
Tom Brady threw 40 touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
TOM BRADY
5 storylines to follow as Tom Brady pursues another Super Bowl ring January 5, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Diego Fagundez Revolution Academy
SOCCER
Diego Fagundez leaves a lasting legacy with the Revolution Academy January 5, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Corey Kluber pitched just one inning for the Texas Rangers last season.
RED SOX
The latest as the Red Sox pursue 2-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber January 5, 2021 | 2:01 PM
Jayson Tatum.
Celtics
3 simple things Jayson Tatum is doing as an improved Celtics playmaker January 5, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Payton Pritchard poured in 23 points Monday night against the Raptors.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard accomplished something only Larry Bird had done as a Celtics rookie January 5, 2021 | 12:18 PM
Joe Judge Giants Eagles
NFL
Former Patriots assistant called out Eagles' effort after Sunday night loss January 5, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 23 points on Monday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown poked fun at an old video of Payton Pritchard after rookie's career night January 5, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Jayson Tatum poured in 40 points to lead the Celtics over the Raptors.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics roll over the Raptors January 5, 2021 | 1:02 AM
The Red Sox announced they hired Bianca Smith as a Minor League coach.
BIANCA SMITH
Red Sox hire Bianca Smith, first Black woman to coach professional baseball January 4, 2021 | 9:40 PM