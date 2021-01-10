Donald Trump plans to award Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom before term ends, per report

Belichick wrote a supportive letter to Trump shortly after his election victory in 2016.

Bill Belichick will reportedly receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom before Donald Trump leaves office.
Bill Belichick will reportedly receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom before Donald Trump leaves office. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
January 10, 2021

Related Links

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump, according to a report from Politico.

The honor will be one of several Trump reportedly plans to bestow as he prepares to leave office later this month, the report says.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the highest honor an American civilian can receive. According to the White House, the award is given “to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” Previous recipients include Steven Spielberg, Angela Merkel, Nancy Reagan, Mother Teresa, Billy Graham, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Advertisement

In the sports world, recipients include Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell.

Trump has given the Medal of Freedom to former Celtics star Bob Cousy, as well as Jerry West, Mariano Rivera and Babe Ruth. Most recently, Trump gave the award to golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player, and Babe Didrikson Zaharias (posthumously) on Thursday.

Belichick is a “very good friend” of Trump, according to the President. In August, Trump said he would call Belichick “if I ever had a military battle” to get his opinion.

“He’d be as good as any general out there,” Trump said.

For his part, Belichick said he was “flattered” but added that he would “just stick to coaching football.”

After Trump’s electoral victory in 2016, Belichick wrote him a congratulatory letter, which Trump later read onstage.

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign,” Belichick wrote, according to Trump. “You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully … You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to make America great again. Best wishes for great results tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Belichick has also been a part of Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Per Politico, the Patriots did not respond to a request for comment regarding the reported honor. President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Local Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half.
NFL
Lamar winless no more, leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans January 10, 2021 | 6:46 PM
The Celtics' game against the Miami Heat on Sunday is postponed.
CELTICS
Celtics game against Heat is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols January 10, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Daniel Kucin Jr.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady praises Mike Evans, offensive line in first playoff win away from the Patriots January 10, 2021 | 1:08 AM
Taylor Heinicke will start against a former teammate of his on Saturday.
NFL
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke recalls funny story of meeting Tom Brady January 9, 2021 | 8:15 PM
Antonio Brown and Tom Brady helped the Bucs knock off Washington.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hold off Washington, 31-23, to advance January 9, 2021 | 7:06 PM
Brad Stevens let Jaylen Brown return to Wednesday's game to get his career high.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, two other Celtics questionable for game against the Heat due to health and safety protocols January 9, 2021 | 7:03 PM
NFL
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for first playoff win since 1995 January 9, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Elise Amendola
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 January 9, 2021 | 5:50 PM
Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
PATRIOTS
Ranking the Patriots' offseason needs January 9, 2021 | 5:34 PM
Jeff Bottari
Tom Brady
Drew Bledsoe on Tom Brady: 'There’s no question there’s motivation there for him to win one without Belichick' January 8, 2021 | 4:11 PM
The Maine Red Claws mascot performs a trick during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Maine Red Claws will not participate in 2020-21 G League season January 8, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Gunner Olszewski celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Three Patriots special teamers selected for AP's All-Pro teams January 8, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Mookie Betts celebrated a World Series title with his now fiancée in October.
MLB
Mookie Betts gets engaged to girlfriend of 15 years, Brianna Hammonds January 8, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda passed away Thursday evening.
MLB
Tommy Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93 January 8, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Unwilling to pay his asking price, Cleveland sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets in a long-expected trade on Thursday.
Red Sox
Sports have felt trivial thanks to the pandemic, but they're hardly blameless January 8, 2021 | 11:59 AM
Robert Williams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Celtics
Robert Williams reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, 2 other Celtics forced to quarantine January 8, 2021 | 11:37 AM
1997 Celtics NBA Lottery
Celtics
Tim Duncan discussed what might have been had the Celtics won the 1997 NBA lottery January 8, 2021 | 10:06 AM
NBA
LeBron James on this week's unrest: 'We live in two Americas' January 8, 2021 | 8:24 AM
Jim Davis
Curt Schilling
Curt Schilling, on cusp of Baseball Hall of Fame announcement, defends pro-Trump mob January 8, 2021 | 12:20 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with the Patriots this offseason, according to one analyst.
Patriots
Analyst believes Patriots could get Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers move on January 7, 2021 | 11:27 PM
Damien Harris retweeted a powerful message about the Capitol riots on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Damien Harris tweets powerful message about Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Nets guard Kyrie Irving was not with the team on Thursday.
KYRIE IRVING
Kyrie Irving missed Thursday's game for personal reasons, didn't respond to coach Steve Nash January 7, 2021 | 10:14 PM
Chase Young isn't sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady.
TOM BRADY
Washington's Chase Young is not sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady January 7, 2021 | 8:02 PM
Celtics
Four Celtics players are questionable for Friday's game due to health and safety protocols January 7, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face the Washington Football Team this Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
TOM BRADY
How experts view Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' chances in the playoffs January 7, 2021 | 6:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron was named Bruins captain ... eventually.
BRUINS
Bruins prank Patrice Bergeron by announcing Brad Marchand as new captain January 7, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Tristan Thompson, who joined the Celtics after nine seasons with the Cavaliers, is fitting in well.
CELTICS
Some thoughts on how the new players on the Celtics roster are doing so far January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Carson Wentz has made it clear he's not interested in staying in Philadelphia.
PATRIOTS
Carson Wentz is a possible candidate to replace Cam Newton January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Nick Wass
New England Revolution
Revolution add two players who are expected to compete for starting roles January 7, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Matt Cassel and Tom Brady were teammates with the Patriots.
NFL
Matt Cassel detailed why he believes Tom Brady and the Bucs are Super Bowl contenders January 7, 2021 | 2:45 PM